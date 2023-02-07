Read full article on original website
Onondaga County legislator will run for county exec if he gets medical clearance
Onondaga County Legislator Bill Kinne, a veteran Democratic lawmaker, says he will likely launch a campaign next week to unseat County Executive Ryan McMahon in the November election. Kinne, 66, of Syracuse, told syracuse.com | The Post-Standard he is waiting only for medical clearance from his neurologist before starting his...
Onondaga County sheriff opposes vote to close Jamesville Correctional Facility
Onondaga County lawmakers are expected to vote Tuesday on a plan to merge the county’s two jails and staff members into the Onondaga County Justice Center in Syracuse, effectively closing the Jamesville Correctional Facility. Lawmakers will be voting on items that would amend the charter and administrative code, allowing...
Now we know the real reason Jamesville prison is closing: It’s the land (Your Letters)
Regarding “Onondaga County legislature votes to merge Jamesville prison and downtown jail,” Feb. 7, 2023):. The real reason for Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon’s push to close Jamesville Correctional Facility was revealed Tuesday when the legislature passed a one-year moratorium on sale of the land. It has never been about understaffing, getting inmates (excuse me, incarcerated persons) to court on time, or any of the other reasons they gave. The real reason, and the reason for the rush, is the land. There is a growing housing community behind the current Jamesville facility. They need the land.
Former family court magistrate becomes chief accountability officer at Syracuse police
Syracuse, N.Y. – A retired family court magistrate from Oneida County has been named the first chief accountability officer at the Syracuse Police Department, a $105,000-a-year civilian position created last year by Mayor Ben Walsh and the city council to oversee police reform and improve community relations. Jawwaad Rasheed,...
Walsh, Hochul address young people in Syracuse accessing guns
Several gun-related incidents that have occurred in Syracuse recently have involved young people. In the past several weeks, a 5-year-old kindergarten student was found in possession of a gun magazine, ammunition and a razor blade in their backpack, a 14-year-old was arrested for possession of a modified fully automatic handgun and 50-round drum magazine and an 11-year-old girl was murdered in a drive-by shooting which led to the arrest of a 16-year-old, 18-year-old and 20-year-old.
City of Utica Republican Committee announces 2023 endorsements
UTICA, N.Y. – The City of Utica Republican Committee has announced its endorsements for the 2023 election cycle. Common Council-at-Large: Samantha Colosimo-Testa and Mark Williamson. Utica City Court judge: Grant Garramone. Galime is the current common council president and will face off against Bob Cardillo in the primary. Colosimo-Testa...
DA Fitzpatrick takes over Armory Square murder case, shares motive and dramatic video
Syracuse, NY -- Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick believes he’s got an airtight case against a Syracuse man accused of killing one person and wounding four others last year in Armory Square. As proof, the DA played a dramatic video of the murder in court Wednesday of the...
See CNY school districts with biggest spikes in home-schooled students in pandemic
Syracuse, N.Y. — Nearly every school district in a five-county region of Central New York saw a home-schooling surge during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to state data. Of the 49 districts in Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga and Oswego counties, 42 had more home-schooled students last year than they did in the 2019-2020 year, when the pandemic first hit.
Jamesville closure raises concerns about accommodating shifts in jail population
There are still plenty of lingering questions now that it appears Jamesville Correctional Facility will close. The plan approved by Onondaga County lawmakers Tuesday will transfer officers and inmates to the justice center downtown. That could present new challenges regarding any shifts in jail population. One of the biggest questions...
Syracuse Police get new ‘chief accountability officer’ (Good Morning CNY for Feb. 9)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 49; Low: 39. Mild, breezy, some rain; see the 5-day forecast. FIRST LOOK: MANLIUS DINER DRAWING A CROWD: The line to get into The Daily Diner an hour after its official opening last Monday swelled onto the Limestone Commons sidewalk. On Tuesday, the line returned, with some of the same customers who made it through the wait on Monday. Same with Wednesday and Thursday. “It’s been nuts,” owner Mark Bullis said this week. “But we’re handling it. We’re getting people in, and we’re getting them out with a smile.” What’s bringing people back? Probably the diner’s unique spin on classic diner food, like the breakfast poutine (above). See what’s causing all the attention. (Charlie Miller photo) (AP Photo)
Tompkins County to get more opioid settlement funds
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County will receive additional opioid settlement money. The county has already gotten about $700,000. Whole Health Commissioner Frank Kruppa says more funding is on the way, including $150,000 for the City of Ithaca. He says it’s not clear where all the money is coming...
Sheriff Maciol Warns Not to Fall for This Scam, Some Already Have
Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol is warning residents to be on the lookout for a "sob story" scam that was successful on at least one person in Rome so far. The sob story is the classic, "I lost my wallet and I need money to get back home." However, this one being conducted in the Walmart parking lot in the City of Rome, is offering up jewelry as collateral in exchange for a large sum of cash that will be returned as soon as the family is safely returned home.
Deputy murder-suicide: Wife argues against prison over concerns she won’t survive due to injuries
Syracuse, NY — A Central New York woman who survived being shot in the head by her homicidal deputy husband a year ago is trying to avoid prison herself, making the argument that she couldn’t survive due to her injuries. Karen Eames, 47, of Clay, is now being...
Tompkins County man arrested for grand larceny after HVAC investigation
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Tompkins County man is facing charges after a seven-month investigation. Authorities arrested Orion Parker Megivern Wednesday. Investigators found that he entered into agreement with and took down payments from 13 different people for HVAC installations and never completed the work. In some cases, he never began the work. The investigation covered complaints dating back to September of 2019.
Another CNY school district buys out superintendent, who disappeared without explanation
Sandy Creek, N.Y. – School board members approved paying Sandy Creek’s superintendent more than $70,000 after he resigns, according to a separation agreement approved late last year. Kyle Faulkner, who will officially resign from the Sandy Creek Central school district on March 10, will be paid his regular...
Officials determine cause of Cortland car dealer fire
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — We now know the cause of a blaze at a local car dealership. Cortland Chrysler Dodge Jeep caught fire last month, heavily damaging the autobody shop. Cortlandville Deputy Fire Chief Mike Biviano tells WHCU state investigators say the blaze was caused by a lithium battery pack.
Oneida County Sheriff's Office warning of ongoing scam playing on people's compassion
ROME, N.Y. – The Oneida County Sherriff’s Office is urging people to be wary when strangers ask for money after a man was scammed out of $1,300 at the Walmart in Rome after showing compassion for what he thought was a family in need. On Feb. 8, Oneida...
Charges dropped against driver in Onondaga Lake Parkway crash that killed tow driver
LIVERPOOL, N.Y. — The Onondaga County District Attorney's Office confirmed a DWAI charge against Richard Congel, 76, in a crash in February 2022 that killed tow truck driver Irael Martinez has been dropped. A toxicology report following the crash showed Congel did have legally-prescribed medications in his system as...
Trespassing investigation underway in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A trespassing investigation is underway after multiple reports of unlawful entry in Ithaca. Officers from the Ithaca Police Department were called to the 600 block of West Buffalo Street around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday for a report of someone trying to illegally enter a home. Authorities were able to secure a description of a suspect and locate him nearby. He was positively identified by the resident and arrested for trespassing and released on an appearance ticket.
Your Stories Q&A: When will construction on W Genesee St in Syracuse be completed?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer! Viewer, Harold Miner, wanted to know about a construction project on West Genesee Street in the City of Syracuse: There is a stretch of West Genesee Street that runs from Avery Avenue to Fayette Street…when will the work be finished? Miner said he hit a pothole in […]
