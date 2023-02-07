ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County, NY

syracuse.com

Now we know the real reason Jamesville prison is closing: It’s the land (Your Letters)

Regarding “Onondaga County legislature votes to merge Jamesville prison and downtown jail,” Feb. 7, 2023):. The real reason for Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon’s push to close Jamesville Correctional Facility was revealed Tuesday when the legislature passed a one-year moratorium on sale of the land. It has never been about understaffing, getting inmates (excuse me, incarcerated persons) to court on time, or any of the other reasons they gave. The real reason, and the reason for the rush, is the land. There is a growing housing community behind the current Jamesville facility. They need the land.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
wrvo.org

Walsh, Hochul address young people in Syracuse accessing guns

Several gun-related incidents that have occurred in Syracuse recently have involved young people. In the past several weeks, a 5-year-old kindergarten student was found in possession of a gun magazine, ammunition and a razor blade in their backpack, a 14-year-old was arrested for possession of a modified fully automatic handgun and 50-round drum magazine and an 11-year-old girl was murdered in a drive-by shooting which led to the arrest of a 16-year-old, 18-year-old and 20-year-old.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

City of Utica Republican Committee announces 2023 endorsements

UTICA, N.Y. – The City of Utica Republican Committee has announced its endorsements for the 2023 election cycle. Common Council-at-Large: Samantha Colosimo-Testa and Mark Williamson. Utica City Court judge: Grant Garramone. Galime is the current common council president and will face off against Bob Cardillo in the primary. Colosimo-Testa...
UTICA, NY
newyorkupstate.com

See CNY school districts with biggest spikes in home-schooled students in pandemic

Syracuse, N.Y. — Nearly every school district in a five-county region of Central New York saw a home-schooling surge during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to state data. Of the 49 districts in Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga and Oswego counties, 42 had more home-schooled students last year than they did in the 2019-2020 year, when the pandemic first hit.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse Police get new ‘chief accountability officer’ (Good Morning CNY for Feb. 9)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 49; Low: 39. Mild, breezy, some rain; see the 5-day forecast. FIRST LOOK: MANLIUS DINER DRAWING A CROWD: The line to get into The Daily Diner an hour after its official opening last Monday swelled onto the Limestone Commons sidewalk. On Tuesday, the line returned, with some of the same customers who made it through the wait on Monday. Same with Wednesday and Thursday. “It’s been nuts,” owner Mark Bullis said this week. “But we’re handling it. We’re getting people in, and we’re getting them out with a smile.” What’s bringing people back? Probably the diner’s unique spin on classic diner food, like the breakfast poutine (above). See what’s causing all the attention. (Charlie Miller photo) (AP Photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Tompkins County to get more opioid settlement funds

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County will receive additional opioid settlement money. The county has already gotten about $700,000. Whole Health Commissioner Frank Kruppa says more funding is on the way, including $150,000 for the City of Ithaca. He says it’s not clear where all the money is coming...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

Sheriff Maciol Warns Not to Fall for This Scam, Some Already Have

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol is warning residents to be on the lookout for a "sob story" scam that was successful on at least one person in Rome so far. The sob story is the classic, "I lost my wallet and I need money to get back home." However, this one being conducted in the Walmart parking lot in the City of Rome, is offering up jewelry as collateral in exchange for a large sum of cash that will be returned as soon as the family is safely returned home.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Tompkins County man arrested for grand larceny after HVAC investigation

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Tompkins County man is facing charges after a seven-month investigation. Authorities arrested Orion Parker Megivern Wednesday. Investigators found that he entered into agreement with and took down payments from 13 different people for HVAC installations and never completed the work. In some cases, he never began the work. The investigation covered complaints dating back to September of 2019.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Officials determine cause of Cortland car dealer fire

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — We now know the cause of a blaze at a local car dealership. Cortland Chrysler Dodge Jeep caught fire last month, heavily damaging the autobody shop. Cortlandville Deputy Fire Chief Mike Biviano tells WHCU state investigators say the blaze was caused by a lithium battery pack.
CORTLAND, NY
whcuradio.com

Trespassing investigation underway in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A trespassing investigation is underway after multiple reports of unlawful entry in Ithaca. Officers from the Ithaca Police Department were called to the 600 block of West Buffalo Street around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday for a report of someone trying to illegally enter a home. Authorities were able to secure a description of a suspect and locate him nearby. He was positively identified by the resident and arrested for trespassing and released on an appearance ticket.
ITHACA, NY

