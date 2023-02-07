ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, FL

Jax attempted murder suspect appears in court

Jackson County, Fla. (WMBB) — A Jackson County man, Earnest Jett, had his first appearance in court Thursday, after allegedly discharging a weapon at people during an equestrian event. The incident took place just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Officials say they responded to a call to assist the Jackson...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
Chipley man arrested on multiple animal cruelty charges

A Chipley man is behind bars on multiple counts of animal cruelty after a report came into the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 6. WCSO deputies arrived at a piece of property on Ambassador Drive and made contact with the owner who stated she had owned the property for years but had not visited in more than a year.
CHIPLEY, FL
Dothan pastor changes federal plea…again

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A well-known Dothan Pastor has once again changed his plea in his federal criminal case. According to court documents filed on February 6, Pastor Kenneth Glasgow has changed his plea from guilty to not guilty. This is the second time Glasgow has changed his plea.
DOTHAN, AL
Operation Dry Ice in DeFuniak Springs results in 40 arrests

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — Operation Dry Ice, a 14-mong-long investigation by the DeFuniak Springs City Marshal’s Office into the distribution of methamphetamine and other illegal narcotics, resulted in the arrest of 40 individuals, City Marshal James Hurley has announced. “As the City Marshal, I gave you my word...
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
Search of home leads to trafficking charge, arrest of Crestview man

CRESTVIEW, Fla. – A Crestview man has been arrested following a search where law enforcement reportedly found crystal methamphetamine. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Timothy Holt, 49, of Crestview, was arrested following the execution of a narcotics search warrant at a residence on Wingard Street in Crestview.
CRESTVIEW, FL
Man arrested, accused of choking woman and fleeing, JCSO

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla (WDHN) — A man in Jackson County was arrested after deputies say he choked a woman and fled into the woods. On Monday, February 6, deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address in Round Lake in reference to a domestic disturbance.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
Teen allegedly steals car, spits on Okaloosa deputies

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that a 16-year-old burglary suspect stole a car and tried to drive away from deputies. OCSO said the teen is accused of taking, among other things, a violin from a business trailer on Live Oak Church Road. When confronted by an […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
Reports, text messages released in Lynn Haven corruption case

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Thousands of pages of documents were released to the public Tuesday night after a request from News 13 and others for access to evidence in the Lynn Haven corruption case. The documents include interviews with witnesses and suspects in the case, text messages, and...
LYNN HAVEN, FL
Investigators arrest 2 men for trafficking meth in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Multi-Agency Drug Task Force in Okaloosa County arrested two men on drug trafficking charges in separate cases. Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Trafficking in Oxycodone. Possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon. Trafficking in Phenethylamines. Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. Felony violation...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
Head-on crash leads to altercation, DUI arrest in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man was arrested after allegedly getting into an altercation with law enforcement at the scene of a crash Tuesday evening. Florida Highway Patrol officials say they responded around 5:15 p.m. to the scene of a head-on collision near State Road 85 and Antioch Road.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
From Sheriff Kevin Crews Office

The Professional Cowboys Association held their annual Finals Rodeo this past weekend in Biloxi, MS. PCA hosts over 50 rodeos a year and is the largest association East of the Mississippi. We are proud to announce the Washington County Sheriff’s Office “Toys for Kids” Rodeo was selected as “Rodeo of...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
Okaloosa County to implement additional cameras inside jail

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Okaloosa County is working to make its jail safer. Tuesday morning, Okaloosa County commissioners approved spending $135,000 on additional cameras for the facility. Chairman Trey Goodwin says it's designed to eliminate blind spots and enhance overall safety. He says it'll also protect inmates, corrections officers, and...
Florida Woman Shot Husband in Face on Christmas Eve - Police

A Florida woman has been arrested and charged after she shot her husband in the face on Christmas Eve, police said. Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1600 block of W. 10th Court in Panama City on Saturday afternoon, the Panama City Police Department said in a news release. When officers arrived at the scene, they found … Read more
PANAMA CITY, FL

