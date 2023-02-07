Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
Jax attempted murder suspect appears in court
Jackson County, Fla. (WMBB) — A Jackson County man, Earnest Jett, had his first appearance in court Thursday, after allegedly discharging a weapon at people during an equestrian event. The incident took place just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Officials say they responded to a call to assist the Jackson...
washingtoncounty.news
Chipley man arrested on multiple animal cruelty charges
A Chipley man is behind bars on multiple counts of animal cruelty after a report came into the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 6. WCSO deputies arrived at a piece of property on Ambassador Drive and made contact with the owner who stated she had owned the property for years but had not visited in more than a year.
wdhn.com
Dothan pastor changes federal plea…again
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A well-known Dothan Pastor has once again changed his plea in his federal criminal case. According to court documents filed on February 6, Pastor Kenneth Glasgow has changed his plea from guilty to not guilty. This is the second time Glasgow has changed his plea.
niceville.com
Operation Dry Ice in DeFuniak Springs results in 40 arrests
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — Operation Dry Ice, a 14-mong-long investigation by the DeFuniak Springs City Marshal’s Office into the distribution of methamphetamine and other illegal narcotics, resulted in the arrest of 40 individuals, City Marshal James Hurley has announced. “As the City Marshal, I gave you my word...
niceville.com
Search of home leads to trafficking charge, arrest of Crestview man
CRESTVIEW, Fla. – A Crestview man has been arrested following a search where law enforcement reportedly found crystal methamphetamine. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Timothy Holt, 49, of Crestview, was arrested following the execution of a narcotics search warrant at a residence on Wingard Street in Crestview.
wdhn.com
Man arrested, accused of choking woman and fleeing, JCSO
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla (WDHN) — A man in Jackson County was arrested after deputies say he choked a woman and fled into the woods. On Monday, February 6, deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address in Round Lake in reference to a domestic disturbance.
‘He’s shooting at us, run’ Lillian veterinarian recovering after bizarre weekend shooting
Lillian veterinarian, Dr. Susan Wells, is recovering after being shot over the weekend while attending a hunting dog competition near Dothan.
Teen allegedly steals car, spits on Okaloosa deputies
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that a 16-year-old burglary suspect stole a car and tried to drive away from deputies. OCSO said the teen is accused of taking, among other things, a violin from a business trailer on Live Oak Church Road. When confronted by an […]
wdhn.com
Reports, text messages released in Lynn Haven corruption case
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Thousands of pages of documents were released to the public Tuesday night after a request from News 13 and others for access to evidence in the Lynn Haven corruption case. The documents include interviews with witnesses and suspects in the case, text messages, and...
Authorities looking for fraud suspect wanted in Florida, West Virginia and Indiana
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted for defrauding Kanawha County residents out of thousands of dollars. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, John Bragg II, 45, ran a car restoration shop in Indiana and is believed to have scammed several […]
4 teens arrested in alleged truck burglary, OCSO looking for 1 more who fled: Deputies
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested four teens and are looking for a fifth in connection to an alleged pick-up truck burglary on Richburg Lane at around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning. Deputies said a homeowner saw a flashlight outside his window and saw two teens burglarizing his truck. The […]
Crestview man charged with multiple drug crimes: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a Crestview man on multiple drug charges. Tremayne Drake, 35, was arrested after the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Multi-Agency Drug Task Force searched a home on Oakdale Avenue after getting a narcotics search warrant. Drake is charged with: Drake was arrested […]
WEAR
Investigators arrest 2 men for trafficking meth in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Multi-Agency Drug Task Force in Okaloosa County arrested two men on drug trafficking charges in separate cases. Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Trafficking in Oxycodone. Possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon. Trafficking in Phenethylamines. Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. Felony violation...
WJHG-TV
Head-on crash leads to altercation, DUI arrest in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man was arrested after allegedly getting into an altercation with law enforcement at the scene of a crash Tuesday evening. Florida Highway Patrol officials say they responded around 5:15 p.m. to the scene of a head-on collision near State Road 85 and Antioch Road.
Florida seeking death penalty for man accused of killing Okaloosa Co. deputy on Christmas Eve
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida State Attorney has announced that the state of Florida will be seeking the death penalty for the man who is accused of killing an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Christmas Eve 2022. Timothy Price-Williams II is accused of shooting Corporal Ray Hamilton while he was responding to […]
wdhn.com
Houston County DA office to look into defensive strategy against improper use of ankle monitors
(WDHN) — The Houston County District Attorney’s Office is committed to resolving issues with ankle monitoring like the lack of tracking defendants that are on parole or probation. “Especially if you got a guy charged with capital murder out on bond,” Russ Goodman said. This comes after...
Chipley Bugle
From Sheriff Kevin Crews Office
The Professional Cowboys Association held their annual Finals Rodeo this past weekend in Biloxi, MS. PCA hosts over 50 rodeos a year and is the largest association East of the Mississippi. We are proud to announce the Washington County Sheriff’s Office “Toys for Kids” Rodeo was selected as “Rodeo of...
WEAR
Okaloosa County to implement additional cameras inside jail
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Okaloosa County is working to make its jail safer. Tuesday morning, Okaloosa County commissioners approved spending $135,000 on additional cameras for the facility. Chairman Trey Goodwin says it's designed to eliminate blind spots and enhance overall safety. He says it'll also protect inmates, corrections officers, and...
A Florida doctor is facing a lawsuit in the death of two children
Two children were killed by a driver who crashed into a mini-golf course. Now the parents are filing a lawsuit against multiple parties whom they believe are at fault for their children's deaths.
Lansing Daily
Florida Woman Shot Husband in Face on Christmas Eve - Police
A Florida woman has been arrested and charged after she shot her husband in the face on Christmas Eve, police said. Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1600 block of W. 10th Court in Panama City on Saturday afternoon, the Panama City Police Department said in a news release. When officers arrived at the scene, they found …
