Bears Chairman George H. McCaskey said the following on McKenna’s passing:. “This afternoon we lost a friend of more than 40 years to our family and the Bears. Few people have had a larger impact on our great city. Andy spent his life dedicated to institutions across sports, media, museums, academia, health care and more sharing his insights and leadership. His guidance helped us make sound business decisions, most recently with our selection of Kevin Warren as our next President & CEO. We are grateful for his many contributions to the Bears and his wisdom will be missed. Our prayers are with his family.”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO