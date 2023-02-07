ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

MLB news: Boston Red Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates, Minnesota Twins

As the start of the 2023 World Baseball Classic draws ever closer, there is plenty of MLB news surrounding how the rosters are going to shape up, including notes from the Pittsburgh Pirates and Minnesota Twins on that topic. Also, one Boston Red Sox player sounds like he is ready to prove the doubters wrong in 2023.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
iheart.com

Dennis Lin "Who Does Seidler Like More Than Manny Machado? Maybe No One"

“I only more strongly believe after the Darvish deal the Padres will get something done with Manny Machado.”. The Athletic's Dennis Lin discussed the Padres surprising six-year, $108 million dollar extension with Yu Darvish, why it's about the next three years, why they're betting on the person and why there's a very strong chance the Padres get a deal done soon with Manny Machado.
NBC Chicago

Cubs, White Sox in Same Division Under MLB Insider's Realignment

MLB insider floats realignment idea for Cubs, Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NHL and NFL both have 32 franchises, and if Major League Baseball were to ever follow suit, it could require a significant realignment, and one insider’s proposal could be very intriguing to fans of the Chicago Cubs and White Sox.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Marquee Sports Network will televise 29 Cubs Spring Training games

Marquee Sports Network announced Wednesday that it will televise 29 of the Cubs’ 33 Spring Training games, beginning with the spring opener Saturday, February 25 at Sloan Park against the Giants at 2:05 p.m. CT. The only games that won’t be on Marquee are:. Sunday, February 26 and...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Former White Sox chairman Andrew McKenna passes away

Bears Chairman George H. McCaskey said the following on McKenna’s passing:. “This afternoon we lost a friend of more than 40 years to our family and the Bears. Few people have had a larger impact on our great city. Andy spent his life dedicated to institutions across sports, media, museums, academia, health care and more sharing his insights and leadership. His guidance helped us make sound business decisions, most recently with our selection of Kevin Warren as our next President & CEO. We are grateful for his many contributions to the Bears and his wisdom will be missed. Our prayers are with his family.”
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Instant reaction to the Milwaukee Bucks finally trading for Jae Crowder

After months of rumors, rumblings, and murmurs, the Milwaukee Bucks have finally landed the player they have been linked to the most frequently. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Bucks have acquired Jae Crowder, who was dealt to the Brooklyn Nets in the early hours of Thursday morning, in a deal involving five second round picks. Crowder was involved in a significant trade between the Nets and Phoenix Suns involving Kevin Durant, but that clearly did not stop the Bucks’ front office from continuing their pursuit. Crowder is now officially a Milwaukee Buck.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Justin Fields Assigns Blame For Passing Struggles

Justin Fields knows he has work to do this offseason to get better. The Chicago Bears quarterback made the offense exciting this season. But he did it with his legs, not his arm. The Bears brass has been open critics of Fields’ shortcomings in the passing game. General manager Ryan...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

WNBA free agency 2023: 3 most impactful signings of the offseason

WNBA free agency did not disappoint as it kicked off with an exclamation point on February 1st. Many players shocked the world with their selections and future destinations. The 2023 free agency class has changed the landscape of the WNBA and this upcoming season will be unpredictable. Superstars such as Breanna Stewart, and Candace Parker have shocked the world with their free-agency destinations.
MARYLAND STATE
