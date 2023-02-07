Read full article on original website
March to a Million Meals: Keeping unwanted food from going to waste
Fresh food at a hotel housing migrants is thrown in the trash because migrants won't eat it
The New York Post reported a story about a hotel employee providing evidence that tons of fresh food are getting tossed in the trash because migrants won't eat it. Rodriguez is an employee at a luxury Manhattan hotel called the Row NYC. The Row has now been turned into a migrant shelter at the request of Mayor Eric Adams.
Brown Eggs vs. White Eggs: Is There a Difference?
Shoppers often have eggs at the top of their grocery lists because beyond being an essential element in most baking projects and many favorite recipes, they can be scrambled, fried, boiled, or poached to create an easy meal in a short amount of time. Endlessly versatile and protein-packed, eggs are one of the most powerful workhorses in the kitchen.
How long eggs stay fresh, tips to store them and how to check if eggs are still safe to eat
Shoppers have seen significant price spikes on eggs as of late and since everyone wants to make the most of their hard-earned money, there are a few simple rules and tricks you should know to prevent prematurely tossing or wasting the staple protein. Most egg cartons sold in stores get...
Keeping chickens and the real cost of a dozen of their eggs.
Million Buck Lady. A paint mare. They offered her at auction with her colt, a tobiano not yet named. I brought them home to a small homestead. A double sized stall fit their needs perfectly. Fill a barn with oats, hay, horse, and tack. You've got a barn needing chickens to eat the bugs. Plant a garden nearby, you really need bug control. I tell this story not to discuss horses, but to shed a little light on the reality of chickens. I brought home a dozen chicks. One turned out to be a rooster. That's another story. Chickens are work. Happy healthy chickens are as much work as parrots. If you've read any of my writing, you know how much work and negotiations go into living with parrots. You'll lose an argument with a parrot. And you will lose an argument with a chicken.
Watch The Largest Woodpecker In Florida Chipping Through A Tree To Catch Dinner
Watch The Largest Woodpecker In Florida Chipping Through A Tree To Catch Dinner. Florida is home to many animals, including the gorgeous Pileated woodpecker. Open pine forests with massive, older trees that are widely spaced are where you can find the Pileated Woodpecker. They use their bill to beat on trees to mark their territory.
The old farmer collects billions of money every year with the off-season specialty of yellow potatoes
For many years, old farmer Nguyen Trinh has planted and cared for Le Can sweet potato varieties, producing many famous products; billions of dollars in annual income. The potato variety Le Can in Tan Binh commune (Dak Doa district, Gia Lai province) is famous for its delicious taste. One of the great contributors to bringing the aroma of Le Can potatoes away is old farmer Nguyen Trinh (56 years old).
Planting taters the ol’fashion way
If you were brought up in my generation and your parents had a garden, you probably planted your Irish potatoes by hand in freshly plowed soil. Oh how good that fresh dirt felt between your toes. Tater planting time being the first time of each year I could start going barefoot.
America’s Favorite Organic Foods That Aren’t Fresh Fruits or Vegetables
American consumers have been buying more organic foods than ever before. From 2009 to 2019, organic food sales grew 9%, outpacing conventional food sales, which grew only 3% during that period. And in 2020, the organic food sector reached a new high, growing by 13%, with sales totaling $61.9 billion. Some of the main factors […]
Ready for Disaster? Meet the Female Prepper Who Has Five Years of Food on Hand and Shares How You Can Too!
Every day seems to bring us closer to a cataclysmic end with a war raging in Ukraine and more nuclear chatter at every step. That is why it is important to be ready for anything life throws our way. Being prepared means having the necessary resources, plans, and abilities in place to effectively handle challenges, emergencies, and unexpected situations.
