westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: St. Patrick’s Community of Holyoke winning design, tax aide volunteers, green energy incentive program for businesses
thereminder.com
Chicopee Planning Board approves “first step” for Burnett Road housing
CHICOPEE — Despite opposition from residents, the Planning Board approved a Mill Conversion and Commercial Center Overlay zone change to a property at 480 and 510 Burnett Rd. The applicant, SalMar Realty, envisions redeveloping the space into a housing project, but any defined use for the vacant land will still require approval from the City Council.
4 nursing homes in Springfield, Chicopee, Westfield to close: Owners cite new state regulations
Four long-term care nursing facilities across Western Massachusetts are planning to close this spring, displacing about 300 vulnerable, elderly residents. Officials for the Northeast Health Group Inc. announced on Tuesday it will be closing Chapin Center, in Springfield, Governor’s Center, in Westfield, and Willimansett Center East and West, both in Chicopee, due to a state Department of Public Health mandate that calls for nursing homes to limit residents to two per bedroom.
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Committee Advises Splitting Short-Term Rental Measure
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The General Government Committee is recommending that the short-term rental ordinance be split so that registration, regulations, fees and enforcement fall under the Building Code and the definitions and restrictions in location under the Zoning Ordinances. The vote was on the advice of the city...
Springfield, Holyoke and Pittsfield agencies receive MassDevelopment grants to support small businesses
The Greater Holyoke Chamber, Springfield Neighborhood Housing Services and Berkshire Black Economic Council in Pittsfield are among the 13 organizations statewide that received grants to support their communities’ small businesses. On Wednesday, MassDevelopment, the development finance agency for the state, announced a round of small-business support grants from its...
‘Ugh! The electric bill!’ Local residents dealing with high energy bills
High energy bills this winter continue to put a strain on households across the country and right here in western Massachusetts.
Is it Legal to Throw Trash in Someone Else’s Dumpster in Massachusetts?
I have been working in radio in Western Massachusetts for almost 20 years. I have been with WSBS Radio in Great Barrington since late December, 2005. In addition to on-air, programming, and digital duties one of my other tasks at the station is disposing of trash. Like many businesses we have a dumpster located in our parking lot which is where I dispose of all of the station's garbage.
Former Holyoke landlord pays $15,000 federal settlement
HOLYOKE — A landlord has agreed to pay a $15,000 federal settlement after forcing a Section 8 tenant to pay for his own utilities in excess of what was called for in the landlord’s agreement with the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Housing and Urban Development provides...
End of extra SNAP benefits means tough times for Mass. food banks
In early March, the federal government will end extra SNAP payments that have been in place since the pandemic began.
NECN
Nine Bed, Bath & Beyond Stores Set to Close in Mass.
Bed, Bath & Beyond will close nine Massachusetts locations, and a few hundred nationally, as part of its planned turnaround. Those nine make up most of the company’s footprint in the state and add to a growing list of big-box vacancies following widespread closures of Sears, Kmart, Lord & Taylor, Toys "R" Us and others in recent years.
Single family residence in South Hadley sells for $585,000
David Urbanski and Roberta Urbanski acquired the property at 16 Lyon grn., South Hadley, from N Duquette Son Const J on Jan. 20, 2023. The $585,000 purchase price works out to $227 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot. These...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: several local nursing homes closing their doors
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A viewer reached out to our newsroom on Wednesday to share concerns after learning the Springfield nursing home where family members live is shutting down. “We have to respect our seniors. They put in their time and a time for us to honor and respect them...
This Massive Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. There are so many deals you can and not to mention all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something there for everyone.
iBerkshires.com
Homeless Committee Hears Data on Unsheltered Pittsfield Students
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Pittsfield Public Schools has around 50 homeless students this school year, with many living in shelters. Deputy Superintendent Marissa Mendoza informed the Homelessness Advisory Committee about the unsheltered school-aged population last week. "It's important to just kind of keep in mind of who is identified as...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Historical Commission OKs Two Multifamily Demos
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Historical Commission on Monday approved the demolition of two multi-family properties: 18-41 Cherry St. and 42 Gilbert St. The more than 100-year-old Cherry Street property sustained serious damage from a neighboring fire that destroyed a 12-unit home last year. From the street, the left side...
Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Transport Kids in the Bed of a Pickup Truck?
Many people at some point in their lives have probably ridden in the bed of a pickup truck. Back when I was a kid living in northern Berkshire County, I remember there were times that one of my family members would transport some of my friends and me in the back of his pickup truck. For me, it was always fun to ride in a vehicle in this way as I didn't get to do it often (my parents didn't own pickup trucks) Plus, there was the feeling of freedom when riding in the bed of a pickup truck.
Great Barrington PD warns of social security scam
The Social Security Administration will not call, text, or email you out of the blue.
nbcboston.com
MetroWest Shopping Center Sells for $11 Million
A Quincy developer has paid $11 million for a Roche Bros.-anchored shopping center in Westborough. Grossman Development Group said Wednesday it has bought Bay State Commons as part of its Boston-area commercial real estate portfolio. Its other properties include Hingham Square and a Price Rite-anchored shopping center in Seekonk, among others.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: Springfield Gardens tenants claim lack of heat
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Over the weekend, several Springfield Gardens tenants reached out to our newsroom to express frustrations with claims that the heat was not working in the freezing cold temperatures. “Code enforcement was here earlier. They looked at the foundation issues that have been going on for about...
Westfield Board of Health chair reappointed despite 3 councilors’ objections
WESTFIELD — Board of Health Chair Juanita Carnes was reconfirmed last week for another term on the board, but not without the opposition of three city councilors. The councilors voting against Carnes, who is a nurse practitioner in urgent care at Cooley Dickinson Hospital, had different reasons. Councilor Dan Allie disagreed with regulations the Westfield Board of Health imposed during the coronavirus pandemic, and Councilor Nicholas Morganelli had a specific objection to the board’s actions at one pandemic-related meeting. Councilor Kristen Mello’s reasons had nothing to do with COVID-19.
