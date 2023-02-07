Read full article on original website
Growing restaurant chain opens another Florida locationKristen WaltersMiramar, FL
Want to buy your first home in Miami? The county offers this helpUSA DiarioMiami-dade County, FL
Celebrating National Pizza Day: The Best Pizza Spots Across the USAPPNew York City, NY
Hard Rock's Guitar Hotel Offers Huge Discount To Florida & Georgia ResidentsUncovering FloridaFlorida State
5 of Our Favorite Seafood Restaurants in FloridaEast Coast TravelerOrlando, FL
This Cavs-Mavs Trade Sends Tim Hardaway Jr. To Cleveland
NBA superstar Kyrie Irving is no stranger to shocking the world. In fact, he seems to relish the opportunities. You’re entitled to feel however you like about Irving’s bold stances on various subjects, but this much can’t be denied: he gets people talking. His recent trade to...
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Los Angeles
Lakers Flip Thomas Bryant, Patrick Beverly For Davon Reed and Mo Bamba at Trade Deadline
If you thought the Los Angeles Lakers were done making moves after trading Russell Westbrook in a blockbuster three-team deal on Wednesday, than you were gravely mistaken. According to multiple reports, the Lakers made a bevy of moves in the waning hours of the NBA trade deadline on Thursday. The...
Report: Bulls interested in signing Russell Westbrook
The Chicago Bulls are interested in signing Russell Westbrook, should he secure a buyout with the Utah Jazz, according to Chris Haynes. On Wednesday, Westbrook was dealt to the Utah Jazz by way of a three-team trade that also saw D'Angelo Russell land with the Los Angeles Lakers. If the...
Memphis Grizzlies trade for Luke Kennard, send Danny Green to Rockets in 3-team deal
The Memphis Grizzlies acquired shooting guard Luke Kennard from the L.A. Clippers in a three-team trade that will also send Danny Green to the Houston Rockets, a source confirmed to The Commercial Appeal. The Grizzlies are sending three second-round draft picks to the Clippers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Green is being...
NBA Trade Deadline: Three things to know about new Memphis Grizzlies guard Luke Kennard
Luke Kennard might not be the splashy move Memphis Grizzlies fans expected, but it's a move that addresses one of the team's biggest needs. Shooting. Kennard, a sixth-year guard, was reportedly acquired in a three-team deal Thursday involving the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers. The former first-round pick will be on his third NBA team. ...
Cam Reddish Trade Rumors: Pistons, Nuggets Linked
The New York Knicks are a team that has been involved in a ton of NBA trade rumors recently. They have been linked to a number of different players, as Leon Rose and the front office search high and low for impact acquisitions to make. New York made a bid...
Yardbarker
Raptors' O.G. Anunoby drawing trade interest from 8 teams
All eyes are on the Toronto Raptors as Thursday's NBA trade deadline approaches. The rest of the league is waiting to see whether they'll be a buyer or seller (or simply stand pat). If they decide to sell off certain assets, they'll have no trouble finding a taker for O.G....
numberfire.com
Raptors retrieve Jakob Poeltl from Spurs for Khem Birch, picks
The Toronto Raptors acquired center Jakob Poeltl from the San Antonio Spurs for power forward Khem Birch, a protected 2024 first-round pick, and two second-round picks. Poeltl had been with the Spurs for the past five-plus seasons, but he was chosen by the Raptors with the No. 9 pick in the 2016 draft and spent the first two years of his career there. He will likely take over as Toronto's starting center, which hurts the outlooks of Precious Achiuwa and Chris Boucher. Zach Collins receives a meaningful boost as the expected replacement for Poeltl in the Spurs' starting lineup.
Jimmy Butler says Kyle Lowry not leaving Miami Heat
With the NBA Trade Deadline just around the corner and on the horizon, the Miami Heat have yet to make a move. Well, they have yet to make a move of substantial difference to their roster and fate moving forward. Only sending Dewayne Dedmon out to the San Antonio Spurs,...
