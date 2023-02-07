The Toronto Raptors acquired center Jakob Poeltl from the San Antonio Spurs for power forward Khem Birch, a protected 2024 first-round pick, and two second-round picks. Poeltl had been with the Spurs for the past five-plus seasons, but he was chosen by the Raptors with the No. 9 pick in the 2016 draft and spent the first two years of his career there. He will likely take over as Toronto's starting center, which hurts the outlooks of Precious Achiuwa and Chris Boucher. Zach Collins receives a meaningful boost as the expected replacement for Poeltl in the Spurs' starting lineup.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO