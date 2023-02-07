CORRECTING and REPLACING CTM360 Recognized as a Global Leader in Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Enabling Technology by Frost & Sullivan

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CTM360 Recognized as a Global Leader in Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Enabling Technology by Frost & Sullivan

MANAMA, Kingdom of Bahrain & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023--

Headline, summary and caption of release should read: CTM360 (instead of CMT360). The second dateline city should read: SAN FRANCISCO (instead of WILMINGTON, Del.). The graphic has been replaced.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005995/en/

CTM360 Recognized as a Global Leader in Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Enabling Technology by Frost & Sullivan; Historic First Arab World Cybersecurity Technology Company to Capture 2022 Frost & Sullivan Leadership Award. https://www.ctm360.com/ (Graphic: Business Wire)

The updated release reads:

CTM360 RECOGNIZED AS A GLOBAL LEADER IN DIGITAL RISK PROTECTION (DRP) ENABLING TECHNOLOGY BY FROST & SULLIVAN

Historic First Arab World Cybersecurity Technology Company to Capture 2022 Frost & Sullivan Leadership Award

CTM360, the first Arab world cybersecurity technology operating at a global scale, has captured the Frost & Sullivan 2022 Global Digital Risk Protection Enabling Technology Leadership Award for excellence in commercialization success, application diversity, commitment to creativity and customer service experience. The company is referenced in Frost & Sullivan’s report, titled “The Global Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Industry Excellence in Best Practices.”

Frost & Sullivan conducted extensive industry research and analysis to highlight the top companies excelling in Digital Risk Protection (DRP), as well as analysis on companies that combine comprehensive Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI), Digital Risk Protection (DRP), and External Attack Surface Management (EASM) capabilities into a centralized External Risk Mitigation and Management (ERMM) system. Bahrain-based CTM360 is among the few that originated an integrated approach to consolidate these three technology verticals, now collectively termed ERMM.

On the recognition of the Frost and Sullivan Award, CTM360’s CEO, Mirza Asrar Baig, stated, “We are proud that Frost & Sullivan has recognized our commitment to a consolidated DRP strategy. With this award, we become the first-ever cybersecurity technology in the Arab world to be recognized at a global-level.” He added, “The award reflects my team’s efforts and belief in building world class technology with a focus on high data quality and relevance. Making this global mark is a testament to their remarkable design thinking, dedication, and agility.”

Baig credited Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030, the innovation-driven economy and the government’s focus on cybersecurity are major driving forces for entrepreneurs. “We have had tremendous support and encouragement from multiple public entities,” he said.

The technology leadership is reflected in the DRP stack framework by CTM360 that consists of several use cases, including but not limited to: external attack surface management, security ratings, third-party risk management, surface, deep and dark web monitoring, cyber threat intelligence, brand protection and anti-phishing, online anti-fraud, data leakage protection, social media fraud monitoring, cloud threat hunting, and complemented by unlimited takedowns and investigations on a fixed fee basis.

In the report, Frost & Sullivan highlighted various features of CTM360’s ERMM platform, which empowers organizations to map their entire external attack surface through automated asset discovery, detect and mitigate any potential risks and threats, harden their environment and more.

About the Award

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that has developed a pioneering technology that not only enhances current products, but also enables the development of new products and applications. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient’s technology.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success.

About CTM360

CTM360 is a unified external security platform that integrates External Attack Surface Management, Digital Risk Protection, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Brand Protection & Anti-phishing, Surface, Deep & Dark Web Monitoring, Security Ratings, Third Party Risk Management and Unlimited Takedowns. Seamless and turn-key, CTM360 requires no configurations, installations, or inputs from the end-user, with all data pre-populated and specific to your organization. All aspects are managed by CTM360.

Meet us at the RSA Conference: Booth # 6285 North Expo

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005995/en/

CONTACT: Dan Chmielewski

Madison Alexander PR

dchm@madisonalexanderpr.com

949-231-2965

714-832-8716

KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES BAHRAIN NORTH AMERICA MIDDLE EAST

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: DATA MANAGEMENT SECURITY TECHNOLOGY OTHER TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE INTERNET

SOURCE: CTM360

PUB: 02/07/2023 03:22 PM/DISC: 02/07/2023 03:22 PM

