ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Benchmark International and Redox AS Announce New Dealer and Distributor Agreement for Energy Efficient VPSA Oxygen Concentrators

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2scvoI_0kfYLP8s00

EDMONTON, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023--

Benchmark International, a leading manufacturer of the most energy efficient VPSA Oxygen Concentrators, and Redox AS, a leading aquaculture supply company, are pleased to announce a new dealer and distributor agreement within the Norwegian market. This partnership will bring the latest technology in oxygenation systems to the Norwegian aquaculture market, providing farmers with the tools they need to improve efficiency and decrease costs while maintaining the highest standards of fish welfare.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207006076/en/

Industry leading, energy efficient VPSA oxygen concentrators from Oxygen Solutions and Benchmark International - a Canadian manufacturer represented by Redox in Norway. (Photo: Business Wire)

Under the terms of the agreement, Redox will be the exclusive dealer and distributor of Benchmark International’s VPSA Oxygen Concentrators in Norway. These state-of-the-art systems use vacuum pressure swing adsorption technology to produce high-purity oxygen from air, reducing energy consumption by up to 50% compared to traditional oxygen generation methods.

“We are thrilled to be working with Redox, a company that shares our commitment to sustainability through energy efficiency in the aquaculture industry,” said Steven McDougall, CEO of Benchmark International. “Together, we will be able to provide Norwegian farmers with the most energy efficient oxygen generation technology available in the market, helping them to improve their operations and meet the growing demand for sustainable seafood.”

The partnership between Redox and Benchmark International is expected to have a significant impact on the Norwegian aquaculture market, providing farmers with the tools they need to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and increase production while keeping fish welfare in mind.

“We are excited to partner with Benchmark International, a company that is at the forefront of innovation in the gas separation market,” said Jonas Bergman, CEO of Redox. “These energy efficient oxygen concentrators will help farmers to lower their energy costs, reduce their carbon footprint and maintain continuous oxygen supply for fish, which results in improved fish welfare and growth rate.”

For more information about this new partnership and the products and services available from Redox and Benchmark International, please contact the company’s press offices.

About Redox

Redox is a leading supplier of solutions to regulate water-quality for the aquaculture industry, providing farmers and wellboat operators with the tools they need to optimize the conditions for the fish, grow their businesses and meet the increasing demand for sustainable seafood. With a focus on innovation, quality, and sustainability, Redox is committed to helping farmers improve efficiency, reduce costs, and increase production while maintaining fish welfare.

About Benchmark International

Benchmark International is a leading manufacturer of energy efficient VPSA Oxygen Concentrators for the aquaculture industry, providing farmers with state-of-the-art technology to improve efficiency, reduce costs and maintain continuous high purity oxygen for fish. With a commitment to innovation and sustainability, Benchmark International is dedicated to helping farmers meet the increasing demand for sustainable seafood in an energy efficient and environmentally friendly manner.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207006076/en/

CONTACT: Chris Miller, Director of Marketing

Benchmark International

chris.miller@benchmarkinc.ca

Jonas Bergman, CEO

Redox AS

jonas@redox.no

KEYWORD: NORWAY EUROPE NORTH AMERICA CANADA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER NATURAL RESOURCES OTHER ENERGY ENVIRONMENT SUSTAINABILITY AGRICULTURE NATURAL RESOURCES ENERGY

SOURCE: Benchmark International

PUB: 02/07/2023 03:20 PM/DISC: 02/07/2023 03:22 PM

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

The Things Industries Reaches 1 Million Connected Devices to Their LoRaWAN® Network Management Infrastructure

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- The Things Industries, a LoRaWAN® Internet of Things solutions provider, has reached the milestone of 1 million devices connected to their network server infrastructure - The Things Stack. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005478/en/ The Things Industries mass-scale LoRaWAN use cases are implemented across the globe. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Fluence Supporting Premium Dutch Floriculture Brands to Future-Proof and Increase Sustainability

AUSTIN, Texas & ROTTERDAM, Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 9, 2023-- Fluence, a leading global provider of energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for floriculture, medicinal cannabis and food production, is supporting sustainability and operational cost efficiency amid volatile energy market conditions in Europe. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005211/en/ Orchids under Fluence LED lighting at Bernhard Kwekerijen, a rose, orchid and patio plant nursery. (Photo: Business Wire)
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Reshape Bio Raises $8 Million to Automate Experimental Tasks and Build New Infrastructure for Food, Agriculture and Microbial Research

COPENHAGEN, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 9, 2023-- Reshape Biotech, an integrated hardware and software platform digitizing microbiology experiments, today announced an $8.1 million investment, Denmark’s largest-ever seed round. The oversubscribed investment was led by ACME Capital, with participation from FundersClub, Y Combinator, Unity co-founder Nicholas Francis and Per Falholt. The capital will be used to expand Reshape’s product offerings and team. In addition, ACME Capital Partner, Christian Tang-Jespersen, joins Reshape’s Board of Directors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005125/en/ Reshape Biotech founders Carl-Emil Grøn Christensen, Magnus Madsen and Daniel Storgaard (Photo: Business Wire)
Benzinga

A New Supply Chain: 3D Printing Allows For The Creation Of A Global, Decentralized Supply Network

3D printing is a revolutionary technology that allows anyone to easily create and manufacture complex products with relative ease. You create the design, and the printers will “print” physical products using sequential layers of material until the object is completed. 3D-printed objects are created through an additive process in which the printer places layer after layer of material until the desired item is “printed.”
Benzinga

Exclusive: Simplifya And Shield Compliance Bring Critical Cannabis RegTech Market Data To Financial Institutions

Simplifya, a regulatory and operational compliance software platform serving the cannabis industry, announced the availability of the Simplifya Market Guide for financial institutions working with Shield Compliance. Shield’s purpose-built Bank Secrecy Act and Anti Money Laundering technology platform enables banks and credit unions serving the cannabis industry to manage compliance, onboard clients, and deliver payment solutions with greater efficiency and value to the financial institution.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

HARMAN and proteanTecs Collaborate to Advance Predictive and Preventive Maintenance for Automotive Electronics

HAIFA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- proteanTecs, a global leader of deep data analytics for advanced electronics, and HARMAN, an automotive technology company and subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. focused on designing consumer experiences at automotive grade, have collaborated to advance a new approach to predictive and preventive maintenance of vehicle electronics. The HARMAN and proteanTecs solution combines over-the-air (OTA) technology, deep data analytics and advanced device health monitoring to notify, predict and prevent malfunctions in the entire fleet. The details and use cases of this integrated solution are available in a new white paper, detailing the companies’ joint cloud and onboard applications. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005240/en/ HARMAN and proteanTecs collaborate to advance predictive and preventive maintenance for automotive electronics. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Leading Web3 Infrastructure Company Chainstack Hires Cloud Infrastructure Guru as CEO

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- Chainstack, the leading suite of services connecting all developers with web3 infrastructure, just made a massive power play and hired Jan-Jaap (JJ) Jager as their new CEO! The company is on a mission to ignite a new era of growth, innovation, and sheer awesomeness offering fast, reliable, and easy-to-use infrastructure solutions distributed globally. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005708/en/ Jan-Jaap (JJ) Jager - Chainstack’s CEO (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

NOX, a Global Leader in Flooring, Recognized by Taking the Sustainability of Flooring to the Next Level at TISE 2023

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- NOX Corporation (CEO Dan Koh), a global luxury vinyl tile (LVT) manufacturer, won the ‘Best of Surfaces 2023 Award’ for its leadership in sustainability at the International Surface Event 2023 (TISE 2023), the largest flooring exhibition in the United States, which was held in Las Vegas from January 31 to February 2, 2023 (local time). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005657/en/ NOX Corporation recognized by taking the sustainability of flooring to the next level at TISE 2023 (photo: NOX Corporation)
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

Rovensa Group Launches Rovensa Next, a New Global Biosolutions Business Unit to Shape a Sustainable Future for Agriculture

BERLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- Faced with global challenges due to a growing population and climate change, among others, farmers need a solution to feed the planet through healthy and safe solutions. Today, Rovensa Group, a global leader of agricultural inputs for sustainable agriculture, answers that need with Rovensa Next, a new global business unit dedicated to biosolutions for agriculture that aims to give back to the Earth what the Earth gives to us. Rovensa Next makes its debut this week at Fruit Logistica Berlin (Hall 1.2, Stand B-50), the leading trade fair for the fresh fruit industry. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005486/en/ José Alfredo García, Co-COO Rovensa Next, Javier Calleja, incoming CEO Rovensa Group, Eric van Innis, CEO Rovensa Group and Carlos Ledó, Co-COO Rovensa Next (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch

Partech hits first close of largest Africa-focused fund, at €245M

The firm, which focuses on early- and growth-stage startups across the continent, intended to raise about €230 million (~$250 million) for its second African fund and reach a first close at €150 million, according to general partners Tidjane Deme and Cyril Collon. However, overwhelming interest from LPs meant Partech Africa II surpassed what was initially set for the entire fund at first close. To add, the African fund will now seek to reach a final close of not more than €280 million (~$300 million), Deme said on the call.
The Associated Press

eClinical Solutions Appoints New Executive to Global Leadership Team to Scale Footprint in Asia Life Sciences Market

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- eClinical Solutions, a global provider of digital clinical software and biometrics services, today announced the appointment of Chandra Koduru as the company’s Vice President of India Operations. In this role, he will grow and lead the India team and manage the India headquarters’ delivery and operations, including recruitment and organizational planning, in alignment with the company’s overall objectives to increase its global market share in the rapidly growing life sciences industry. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005951/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Environmental Impact Center Helps Accelerate Sustainability Agendas

Ivalua launched the Environmental Impact Center (EIC), a solution that enables organizations to measure and reduce their value chain (or Scope 3) emissions, helping companies accelerate sustainability agendas with reliable emissions data for all the direct and indirect products. “In contrast to other solutions, the EIC will allow procurement to...
The Associated Press

Industrial Cybersecurity Innovator Opscura Receives $9.4M in Series A Funding as Critical Operations Transform

SILICON VALLEY, Calif. & SAN SEBASTIÁN, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- Opscura Inc., an innovator in industrial control system (ICS) cybersecurity, announced today it has received $9.4M in Series A funding as it scales to engage further U.S. partners and customers seeking to protect and connect their critical operations. Founded in Spain as Enigmedia, the new global entity Opscura is also launching a new brand, global management team, and product upgrades in addition to the capital infusion led by Anzu Partners, with investments from Dreamit and Mundi Ventures. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005341/en/ Opscura’s Global Management Team (from left to right): Brian Brammeier, Chief Customer Officer and Chief Information Security Officer; Carlos Tomás, Co-Founder and Vice President of Engineering; Allison Taylor, Strategic Advisor and former Interim Chief Marketing Officer; David Hatchell, CEO; Michael Garrison Stuber, Chief Product Officer; Gerard Vidal, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
petsplusmag.com

CANOPHERA Announces Distribution Partnership with Sunburst Pet Supplies

(PRESS RELEASE) NEW BERN, NC – As the world’s leading producer and distributor of “The Original” award-winning coffee wood dog chews, CANOPHERA announces a distribution partnership with Sunburst Pet Supplies, Inc. Sunburst will further expand Canophera’s product line to independent retailers throughout the state of Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

FPT Software and Anaplan Asia Pacific Partner to Enhance Enterprise Performance across Southeast Asia

HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- FPT Software, Vietnam’s leading technology and IT services provider recently entered a strategic partnership with business planning and decision-making platform Anaplan Asia Pacific. As Anaplan Asia Pacific’s regional integration partner, FPT Software sets to deliver cloud-based Enterprises Performance Management to businesses across Southeast Asia. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005861/en/ The alliance expands Anaplan’s reach to new customer segments in FPT Software’s world-leading digital transformation portfolio throughout the Southeast Asia region. Businesses customers will be able to boost their performance with enterprise-wide planning, data collection and data analysis. Furthermore, through leveraging both sides’ capabilities, the partnership also focuses on promoting continuous collaboration among finance and operations departments.
The Associated Press

Toyoda Gosei Enhances Airbag Production Capacity in Northern India

KIYOSU, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 9, 2023-- Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.’s (TOKYO:7282) Indian subsidiary Toyoda Gosei Minda India Pvt. Ltd. will enhance the production capacity at its headquarters plant (Neemrana Plant) to meet the growing demand for airbags as safety regulations become stricter in India. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005052/en/ Production network in India (Graphic: Business Wire)
Phys.org

Degradation of plastic waste using newly developed biocatalysts

The plastic materials polyurethane and polyvinyl alcohol can now be degraded under mild conditions with the help of enzymes as biocatalysts. Scientists from the University of Greifswald have developed corresponding methods together with the German company Covestro and teams from Leipzig and Dublin, as recently published in the journal Angewandte Chemie International Edition in two separate articles. It has thus been possible to establish a sustainable and environmentally-friendly process to recycle these polymers.
The Associated Press

Frost & Sullivan Recognizes CTM360 for Enabling Technology Leadership in the Global Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Industry

MANAMA, Kingdom of Bahrain & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- CTM360, the first Arab world cybersecurity technology operating at a global scale, has captured the Frost & Sullivan 2022 Global Digital Risk Protection Enabling Technology Leadership Award for excellence in commercialization success, application diversity, commitment to creativity and customer service experience. The company is referenced in Frost & Sullivan’s report, titled “The Global Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Industry Excellence in Best Practices.” This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005858/en/ Frost & Sullivan Recognizes CTM360 for Enabling Technology Leadership in the Global Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Industry; CTM360 makes History as First Arab World Cybersecurity Technology Company Honored for this Technology Leadership Award. https://www.ctm360.com. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
636K+
Post
677M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy