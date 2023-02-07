ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Forward Mawot Mag to miss rest of season for No. 24 Rutgers

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24E0cQ_0kfYLOVN00

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Junior forward Mawot Mag will miss the rest of the season for No. 24 Rutgers after tearing the ACL in his right knee.

Rutgers announced the injury Tuesday, hours before the Scarlet Knights were to play at No. 18 Indiana. Mag was hurt Saturday in the first half of a game against Michigan State, a 61-55 win.

Mag, who was born in Melbourne, Australia, started every game for Rutgers this season, averaging 7.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and a steal. His best performance came in an overtime win over Ohio State when he scored a career-high 15 points and added a late 3-pointer to give the Scarlet Knights breathing room in a 68-64 decision.

Aundre Hyatt, a junior who has been averaging 9.4 points and 4.2 rebounds off the bench, is expected to replace Mag in the starting lineup.

“We’re going to miss Mawot greatly,” coach Steve Pikiell said. “He’s a high-energy player, a veteran presence and the ultimate glue-guy. He’s one of our best team defenders and one of our best offensive rebounders. There’s not a better person in our program.”

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Rutgers loses to Indiana: Player Grades

Rutgers dropped a road contest tonight at No.18 Indiana as the Scarlet Knights took the court tonight without starter Mawot Mag. The Scarlet Knights came in ranked No.24 in the nation and hung around with tight defense, but could not find enough offense in a 66-60 defeat. There was some good and bad in the win as Rutgers showed a lot of grit and toughness. However, there was no scorer who was there to step up in crunch time.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

How will Rutgers replace key starter Mawot Mag, who’s out for season?

Rutgers beats Michigan State, 61-55, at Madison Square Garden Steve Pikiell needs to find a solution. The Rutgers coach will be without starting forward Mawot Mag, who suffered a knee injury in the first half of the Scarlet Knights’ win over Michigan State at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, for the remainder of the 2022-23 season, the program announced Tuesday afternoon.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
The Associated Press

Fairleigh Dickinson fends off Long Island 80-79

NEW YORK (AP) — Ansley Almonor scored 21 points to help Fairleigh Dickinson hold off Long Island University 80-79 on Thursday night. Almonor also grabbed six rebounds for the Knights (15-11, 8-3 Northeast Conference). Demetre Roberts scored 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting. Sean Moore was 4-of-6 shooting and scored 12 points. The Sharks (3-21, 1-11) were led by Marko Maletic with 28 points and six rebounds. Tre Wood added 18 points, six rebounds, nine assists and three steals. Andre Washington had 10 points and two steals. Both teams next play Saturday. Fairleigh Dickinson hosts Central Connecticut and Long Island visits Wagner.
HACKENSACK, NJ
The Associated Press

Dinwiddie has 25 in Brooklyn return, Nets beat Bulls 116-105

NEW YORK (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie scored 25 points in his first game since returning to Brooklyn and the Nets beat the Chicago Bulls 116-105 on Thursday night, hours after trading superstar Kevin Durant to Phoenix. Joe Harris had 18 points, and Yuta Watanabe chipped in 14 points in 22 minutes off the bench. Dorian Finney-Smith, who came with Dinwiddie from Dallas in the trade for Kyrie Irving, had nine points and nine rebounds in his Nets debut. “We just found a way,” Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said. “No panic from our guys. I thought we did a really good job of focusing on the game plan. It’s great to see us really lock in, especially at the end of the game.” It was Dinwiddie’s first game in a Nets uniform since Dec. 27, 2020. He spent five seasons with the team and returned with 18 points in the second half.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Associated Press

Hamilton scores 2 on power play, Devils win without Hughes

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Not only didn’t the New Jersey Devils have leading scorer Jack Hughes for the first time this season, coach Lindy Ruff also gave red-hot goaltender Vitek Vanecek the night off. Mackenzie Blackwood made 34 saves filling in for Vanecek and the Devils’ power play picked up the slack with Hughes out as New Jersey rolled to hits 10th win in 12 games (10-1-1) on Thursday night. Dougie Hamilton scored two power-play goals, fellow defenseman John Marino added an empty-net tally and Ondrej Palat had two assists as the Devils posted a 3-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken. “The desperation in the game was great,” Devils coach Lindy Ruff said. “You look at some of the opportunities ahead and the way the guys laid out the body, if you’re going to win games you’ve got to have some desperation and I thought that desperation was great.”
NEWARK, NJ
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
636K+
Post
677M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy