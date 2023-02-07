Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Gorillaz share new animated video for ‘Silent Running’ with Adeleye Omotayo
Gorillaz have shared a new animated video for their recent single ‘Silent Running’ featuring Adeleye Omotayo. The clip, which you can view below, was directed by artist and Gorillaz co-creator Jamie Hewlett and Emmy-nominated director, Fx Goby. According to a press release it sees “Murdoc, Noodle and Russel...
hypebeast.com
Bakar Returns With "Good News" Single
British singer Bakar has released his first single of the year titled “Good News.” The genre-bending track first debuted at Givenchy’s Fall/Winter 2023 Men’s show during Paris Fashion Week, offering a glimpse into the artist’s headspace following the release of his Nobody’s Home (2022) album.
hypebeast.com
D4VD Debuts New Ballad "Placebo Effect"
To prevent copyright strikes on his gaming YouTube channel, David Anthony Burke, who goes by d4vd, decided to record his own music from his sister’s closet on BandLab. Encouraged after his first releases began being used by others in their gaming montages, he created the viral breakthrough track “Romantic Homicide” which was later rereleased through Darkroom and Interscope, peaking at #1 on Spotify’s US Viral Charts.
hypebeast.com
Smino To Drop a Sequel Mixtape to 2020's 'She Already Decided'
Smino will be releasing a sequel to his 2020 mixtape, She Already Decided. The last tape was intended to serve as a teaser for the rapper’s third studio album and was recorded largely while the rapper was self-isolating due to the pandemic. Despite the quarantine measures, it also packed in features from Sevyn Streeter, T-Pain, Bari, JayBaby TheGreaty and Rizz Capolatti.
hypebeast.com
Snoop Dogg Hints at New Music With Dr. Dre This Summer
Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre are set to drop new music very soon. Taking to Instagram to tease the fans, Snoop shared an old photo of him and Dre with the simple caption that read, “Dynamic. Duo. Music comin summer 23.” No other information regarding the music or an exact release date were announced, but many are speculating that it will be their upcoming collaborative album, Missionary.
Woman sat beside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reveals what they really spoke about at Grammys
Awards ceremonies are, by all accounts, incredibly boring. But while most people try and hide their feelings behind a smile, Ben Affleck's bored expression at the Grammys quickly became a meme online. And according to a nearby seat-filler at the awards ceremony, his wife Jennifer Lopez told him at the...
hypebeast.com
JAY-Z on Why Beyoncé's 'RENAISSANCE' Deserved Album of the Year at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards
JAY-Z is a firm believer in Beyoncé‘s RENAISSANCE being the worthy winner of Album of the Year at the 2023 GRAMMYs. In an interview with TIDAL’s Elliot Wilson, Hov touched on the impact of RENAISSANCE from a practical point of view, stating how inspirational his wife’s album has become in such a short span of time. “Look what it’s done to the culture. Look how the energy of the world moved. They play her whole album in the club. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen that,” he said. “The whole entire joint — like, everything?! Every remix is amazing. Everyone’s inspired. It has inspired the world. Every remix is better than the other one.”
Shakira's former employee breaks the silence and assures that the singer is a "terrible and bad" boss.
The separation of Piqué and Shakira has generated many controversies in the world, where many people are on Shakira's side and defend her as soon as they can against Piqué (former FC Barcelona player), accusing him of having broken his heart and not having respected the Colombian singer and her children, Milan and Sasha.
hypebeast.com
Michael Jackson Estate Reportedly Approaching $800M to $900M USD Sale of Music Catalog
The estate of Michael Jackson is reportedly closing in on a $800 million USD to $900 million USD deal to sell half of its share in the late artist’s catalog. According to Variety, Sony and a potential financial partner are currently discussing the possible acquisition of 50% of the estate’s interests in the artist’s publishing, recorded music revenues, the MJ: The Musical show on Broadway, the forthcoming Michael biopic and others. It remains unclear who the financial partner is, but regardless of the party, this will mark the most expensive acquisition in the music catalog market yet as Jackson’s Thriller is one of the two highest-selling albums of all time, and was also the first to ever receive a 30-time platinum certification.
People Bullied a Woman for Her Albinism and Laughed at Her Dreams of Becoming a Model, but She won the catwalk world
Diandra Forrest is an African-American actress and the first model with albinism to sign a contract with a major modeling agency. Her amazing beauty and successful career have attracted more attention to the needs of albino people. Forrest is working to try to make her industry and society in general more inclusive for people with albinism because she knows what it’s like to live in a world where you look different from other people.
hypebeast.com
A24's 'The Backrooms' Horror Film Will Be Directed by a 17-Year-Old During Summer Break
Adding to its exciting upcoming lineup, independent entertainment company A24 is now gearing up to deliver The Backrooms. In closer partnership with James Wan’s Atomic Monster, director Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps, and Chernin Entertainment, the film builds on the Internet’s unrelenting obsession with creepypasta. The Backrooms will...
hypebeast.com
HBO's 'The Idol' To Reportedly Premiere in June 2023
A new report is claiming that HBO‘s upcoming series, The Idol, will be premiering this June. According to Naver, the news was confirmed by a representative for HBO Max, who told foreign media that the release will be in June. The Idol was created by The Weeknd and Euphoria‘s Sam Levinson, and will star The Weeknd as Tedros, a self-help guru and cult leader who becomes the love interest of Lily-Rose Depp‘s Jocelyn, a young and upcoming pop idol who tries to reclaim her title after suffering a nervous breakdown. “The Idol, set against the backdrop of the music industry, centers on a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult, who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop idol,” the official synopsis reads.
hypebeast.com
Check Out a New 'The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom' Trailer
All aboard the hype train, Nintendo has brewed up a storm with yet another trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that has fans salivating for more. This time, voiceovers from Ganondorf and Zelda tease what to expect from the game’s storyline while exciting visuals hint at the return of creatures from previous games in the series such as Gleeoks. Adding to the madness, Link is spotted on a hoverboard-like vehicle as he glides over Hyrule.
hypebeast.com
1980s Brixton Family Homes Inspire Denzil Patrick's FW23 Collection
Daniel Gayle of London-based label Denzil Patrick grounds himself in personal motifs that inspire his collections through a cultural viewpoint. The British imprint often serves heartfelt homages to its local streets, which communicate the vibrancy that London has to offer. Last season, Denzil Patrick fearlessly recalled his Jamaican and Irish...
hypebeast.com
'The Last of Us' Episode Five Receives Early Premiere Date
HBO has announced an early premiere date for episode five of its ongoing series, The Last of Us. The upcoming episode will premiere on HBO Max and HBO On Demand on Friday, February 10 at 9 p.m. EST/6 p.m. PST ahead of its HBO linear premiere on Sunday, February 12. The rest of the episodes will return to its normal Sunday premiere dates until its season finale on March 12.
hypebeast.com
Brain Child Readies Spring 2023 "Always Nuclear" Collection
Launched in 2018, Brain Child is a Boston-based streetwear label with the mission of building a community and energizing the world’s inner child through creativity, design, and collaboration. Built around founder Doug Ansine’s love for Japanese animation and product design, Brain Child’s past collaborations include Akira-inspired tees with HIDDEN.NY and bodega pop-up merch with VANDY THE PINK. Focused on growing its own in-line offerings over the past few years, it now delivers its Spring 2023 “Always Nuclear” collection featuring its signature prints and graphics across cozy essentials.
hypebeast.com
Hatton Labs' Jewelry Straddles Love and Pain for SS23
For Spring/Summer 2023, contemporary jewelry brand Hatton Labs was galvanized by the iconic stories of William Shakespeare. Designed in the imprint’s London studio, the collection, titled “Good Night,” centers on the conflict between two of the English playwright’s central motifs: love and pain. Inside the range,...
hypebeast.com
Owen Wilson’s Career as a Painter and TV Show Host Is in Jeopardy in ‘Paint’ Teaser Trailer
IFC Films has shared a new teaser trailer for its upcoming comedy, Paint. Starring Owen Wilson, Paint focuses on painter and TV show host Carl Nargle who has been leading Vermont’s most-watched painting show for almost 30 years — in a manner similar to real life painter and host Bob Ross, complete with the picturesque depictions of nature, a quiet and soft voice and the perm. His reality is rocked when his network decides to hire Ambrosia (Ciara Renée), a younger painter with her own show that Carl sees as a threat to his livelihood, passion and the people he loves.
hypebeast.com
Supreme Shares Its SS23 Collection Teaser
Brace yourself, Supreme season lies ahead. The brand’s biannual break is all but over as it has revealed its teaser for the upcoming Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Despite Supreme keeping a low profile over the past month, there’s plenty to look forward to. A rumored list of collaborators include UNDERCOVER, Nike on the Air Bakin and SB Dunk, Tamagotchi and typical partners such as The North Face. Adding to the mayhem, they’ve officially switched over to Shopify for hosting its web shops and a West Hollywood store is set to open. Topping it all off, it’s said to be Tremaine Emory’s first full collection as creative director.
Comments / 0