Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBOC
Milford Mayor Considers Pallet Shelter Village for Homeless Community
MILFORD, Del. -- After recently visiting the up and functioning pallet shelter village or "tiny homes" in Georgetown, Del., Milford Mayor Archie Campbell has considered making the idea a reality in Milford, where many in the homeless community are displaced and on the streets. People living in an encampment known...
nccpdnews.com
COLONEL JOSEPH BLOCH PROMOTES MULTIPLE OFFICERS
(New Castle, DE 19720) Today (February 10), Colonel Joseph Bloch made multiple promotions to the ranks of Lieutenant and Sergeant. Senior Sergeant Brian Burke was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant. Lieutenant Burke joined the New Castle County Division of Police in 2002 and has been assigned to the Patrol Division, Drug Control Squad, Safe Streets, and the Mobile Enforcement Team.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Analysis: Hammerheads bites back after Big Fish reels in marina concession
The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has made it official with the Big Fish Restaurant Group gaining the restaurant concession at Indian River Marina in Coastal Sussex County. The contract went to Big Fish after a 10-year run by Hammerheads That contract expires at the end of the...
wilmingtonde.gov
The Reassessment of Properties, Conducted by the New Castle County Government, Begins in Wilmington on February 20
The county is the legal repository for property records and assessed values and is following a court directive to reassess properties in the county and in Wilmington, which have not been assessed since 1983. Mayor Mike Purzycki said today that the City of Wilmington has been informed by the New...
State Police Arrest Four People on Drug Dealing and Gun Charges
The Delaware State Police have arrested 23-year-old John Wyatte of Dover, Delaware and three other people after concluding a drug investigation yesterday in Dover. On February 8, 2023, at approximately […] The post State Police Arrest Four People on Drug Dealing and Gun Charges appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
starpublications.online
Former Seaford residents to appear on Family Feud as the Cannon family
When Brauncy Lee Jenkins, Sr. and his sister Than Cannon watched “Family Feud” on their grandmother’s television set in Laurel as kids they’d play along. The siblings used to think it would be fun to be on the show. But then, life happened. Brauncy later got...
Tributes pour in for Delaware’s ‘trailblazing’ Bishop Aretha Morton
Aretha Morton — the longest-serving pastor of Wilmington’s Tabernacle Full Gospel Baptist Cathedral — died Saturday at the age of 85. Bishop Morton is being remembered as a trailblazer and trusted counselor. In 1983, Morton became the first woman in state history to serve as pastor of...
WDEL 1150AM
VIDEO | Pick up slams into house on Duncan Road
The driver of a pick up truck suffered minor injuries after his vehicle ran off the roadway and hit a house. The incident happened on Thursday afternoon, February 9, 2023, on Duncan Road at Wordsworth Drive in the Hyde Park community. The driver was checked at the scene by New...
firststateupdate.com
Police, Fire, And Helicopters Over Bear This Morning
Just before 7:00 Monday morning rescue crews and police responded to the Amtrak shop, located at 258 E Scotland Drive in Bear for unconfirmed reports of an active shooter. As part of the emergency services protocols medical helicopters were also dispatched to the area. The incident was quickly determined to be unfounded, however, before the all-clear was given Philadelphia media helicopters also responded to the area.
15-year-old suspect arrested for shooting at Delaware high school basketball game
MIDDLETOWN, DE – Police in Delaware have identified and arrested a teen suspect and an adult in connection with a shooting that took place at a high school basketball game this week. In connection with the discharge of a gun inside Appoquinimink High School during Monday night’s high school basketball game, the Delaware State Police have arrested Demetrius Lyn-Brown, 20, and a 15-year-old juvenile male from Middletown. The troopers responded to a report of a shot fired at Appoquinimink High School, located at 1080 Bunker Hill Road, Middletown, on February 6, at approximately 7:16 p.m. A fight had just occurred The post 15-year-old suspect arrested for shooting at Delaware high school basketball game appeared first on Shore News Network.
11 Dead Pets Found In Home Without Smoke Alarms Installed: Maryland Fire Marshal
Nearly a dozen pets needlessly died over the weekend when a blaze broke out in a Maryland home that previously had been provided with smoke alarms that were never installed, according to the state’s fire marshal. Shortly before 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, fire crews from multiple agencies...
Missing Florida Lyft Driver With Philly Ties Has Died, Daughter Confirms
Gary Levin, the 74-year-old Philadelphia native and Lyft driver who went missing in Florida a week ago, has died, his daughter Linsday DiBetta has announced. Levin was last heard from on Monday, Jan. 30 while driving fares around the Palm Beach Gardens area, his daughter had previously said. Days later, police found the senior's car stolen in North Carolina, and then discovered human remains near his last known location in Florida, as Daily Voice reported.
delawarepublic.org
New Castle County launches grant program for nonprofits, using $5 million from ARPA
New Castle County is seeking grant applications from non-profits affected by or working to aid those affected by the pandemic. About $5 million given to New Castle County from the American Rescue Plan Act is set aside for non-profits, and the county is now accepting applications to award that money.
pennrecord.com
Delaware man sues Texas Roadhouse, after allegedly suffering food poisoning
LANCASTER – A Delaware man alleges he suffered a case of food poisoning after dining at a Lancaster franchise location of Texas Roadhouse last summer, and is seeking legal damages as a result. Robert Lawrence of Newark, Del. filed suit in the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas on...
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Delaware - National Pizza Day
DELAWARE - Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark. See... Our Staff Picks for "The Best Pizza in Delaware"
WBOC
Fatal Crash at Felton Intersection
FELTON, Del. - Troopers are investigating a crash that claimed one life at an intersection. Delaware State Police say on Saturday, Feb. 11 around 10:29 a.m., a Ford Focus was driving northbound on South Dupont Highway toward the intersection at Midstate Road. Troopers say at the same time, an Acura...
Man stabbed at North Philadelphia SEPTA station
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was stabbed at a SEPTA station in North Philadelphia during a fight Tuesday, the transportation company said. The incident happened at Girard Station on SEPTA's Broad Street Line. Two men were engaged in a fight and one of them was stabbed by the other in the neck. The man was transported to Jefferson University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. SEPTA said the suspect exited the subway at Cecil B. Moore Station, one stop north of Girard. SEPTA urges anyone with information to contact police. The stabbing happened one week after a man was stabbed to death at 8th Street Station in Center City.
Our 10 Favorite Dive Bars in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA - A dive bar is typically a tiny old-school bar; the dive bar is an unglamorous bar with cheap drinks and dim lighting. Look for shabby outdated decor, packaged beer sales, cash-only service, neon beer signs, and a local clientele.
Concrete slab falls from Center City building, hits woman
A woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a concrete slab in Center City. Contractors were working on a building above when it fell. According to the city, the property received two violations in November.
Police ask public for help locating man accused in Girard Avenue SEPTA platform stabbing
Police are looking for a man who allegedly stabbed another man in the neck after an altercation at the Girard Avenue subway platform on SEPTA’s Broad Street Line Tuesday afternoon.
Comments / 0