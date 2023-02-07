ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

CBS Sports

Chiefs vs. Eagles picks, spread, odds, start time: Super Bowl 57 predictions by NFL expert on 103-74 roll

The Kansas City Chiefs will be in familiar territory when they face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday. Kansas City (16-3) is playing for the Vince Lombardi Trophy for the third time in four seasons after it won the championship in 2019 before losing to Tampa Bay the following year. Philadelphia (16-3) returns to the Super Bowl after winning the contest for the first time in three attempts in 2017. The Chiefs have won the last three meetings between the teams, most recently posting a 42-30 victory in Week 4 last season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Gonzaga vs. San Francisco odds, line: 2023 college basketball picks, Feb. 9 predictions from proven model

The No. 16 Gonzaga Bulldogs will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing loss to Saint Mary's last weekend when they face the San Francisco Dons on Thursday night. Gonzaga had won three straight games prior to its loss to the Gaels, falling two games back in the West Coast Conference standings. San Francisco has dropped back-to-back games and is now in seventh place in the WCC.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction

Four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski has named his pick for this year's title game. The all-time great tight end is taking the Philadelphia Eagles to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs on Super Bowl Sunday. "I've got the Eagles. They've just been a complete team throughout the whole year," he ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Super Bowl 2023: Patrick Mahomes says ankle will 'definitely be in a better spot' than during AFC title game

One of the biggest stories heading into the Super Bowl is the status of Patrick Mahomes' ankle. Mahomes suffered a high-ankle sprain during the Chiefs' divisional round victory over the Jaguars. Despite that being an injury that typically knocks players out for 4-6 weeks, Mahomes returned later in the game, then played the following week in the AFC title game against the Bengals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Outsider.com

Paul Finebaum Reveals Super Bowl 57 Pick

That time of the year has arrived. Everyone is making their Super Bowl LVII picks just days before the big game. That includes SEC Network host and ESPN personality Paul Finebaum. While a vast majority of Finebaum’s knowledge comes in the college football world, he was willing to make an...
ALABAMA STATE

