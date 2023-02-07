Read full article on original website
Super Bowl 2023 time: How to watch, TV channel, date, location, streaming for Super Bowl LVII
It's the most exciting game of the NFL season, and we are less than one week away. There's a good reason why each year the Super Bowl is the most watched television program in the United States. Not only are the matchups typically great, but the pregame and halftime performances are epic pop-culture moments.
LOOK: Justin Thomas breaks from 2023 WM Phoenix Open to interview Patrick Mahomes, other Super Bowl 57 stars
With Super Bowl 57 on Sunday in nearby Glendale, Justin Thomas took a break from this week's WM Phoenix Open to cross over to a potential side gig in media. Thomas visited Super Bowl media day and queried a variety of players about how they're feeling ahead of the big game on Sunday.
Chiefs vs. Eagles picks, spread, odds, start time: Super Bowl 57 predictions by NFL expert on 103-74 roll
The Kansas City Chiefs will be in familiar territory when they face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday. Kansas City (16-3) is playing for the Vince Lombardi Trophy for the third time in four seasons after it won the championship in 2019 before losing to Tampa Bay the following year. Philadelphia (16-3) returns to the Super Bowl after winning the contest for the first time in three attempts in 2017. The Chiefs have won the last three meetings between the teams, most recently posting a 42-30 victory in Week 4 last season.
Gonzaga vs. San Francisco odds, line: 2023 college basketball picks, Feb. 9 predictions from proven model
The No. 16 Gonzaga Bulldogs will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing loss to Saint Mary's last weekend when they face the San Francisco Dons on Thursday night. Gonzaga had won three straight games prior to its loss to the Gaels, falling two games back in the West Coast Conference standings. San Francisco has dropped back-to-back games and is now in seventh place in the WCC.
Pittsburgh Steelers 2-time Super Bowl champion linebacker has died: reports
Marv Kellum, a linebacker who helped the Pittsburgh Steelers win their first two Super Bowls, died over the weekend, according to reports. According to a GoFundMe that was set up for him in November, he had been diagnosed with digestive cancer and multiple myeloma. NASCAR star sentenced to prison in...
Jalen Hurts had awesome gift with secret message for Eagles teammates on the way to Super Bowl
Jalen Hurts got his teammates a great Super Bowl gift with a, so far, secret message included. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has quickly become one of the quarterbacks you point to and say, “That’s the standard” in the NFL. Not only with his on-field play, but with his resilience playing through injuries and his off-field leadership.
Rob Gronkowski Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction
Four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski has named his pick for this year's title game. The all-time great tight end is taking the Philadelphia Eagles to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs on Super Bowl Sunday. "I've got the Eagles. They've just been a complete team throughout the whole year," he ...
The Average NFL Waterboy Gets Paid More Than You, And If Their Team Wins The Super Bowl – They Get A Ring
I’m not sure which rabbit hole I was going down when I learned this information. But when a team wins the Super Bowl, the members of the staff usually all get a ring, too. Then I started looking into salaries. That’s when I ran across what an NFL Waterboy makes.
2023 Super Bowl: Christian McCaffrey hopes 'both teams lose' between Eagles, Chiefs; Ja'Marr Chase agrees
While the NFL world is zeroing in on Super Bowl LVII in Arizona between the two seeds in each conference -- the AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs and the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles -- a few prominent players from the two conference runner-ups, the Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers, are refusing to get into the Super Bowl spirit.
Super Bowl 2023: Patrick Mahomes says ankle will 'definitely be in a better spot' than during AFC title game
One of the biggest stories heading into the Super Bowl is the status of Patrick Mahomes' ankle. Mahomes suffered a high-ankle sprain during the Chiefs' divisional round victory over the Jaguars. Despite that being an injury that typically knocks players out for 4-6 weeks, Mahomes returned later in the game, then played the following week in the AFC title game against the Bengals.
Paul Finebaum Reveals Super Bowl 57 Pick
That time of the year has arrived. Everyone is making their Super Bowl LVII picks just days before the big game. That includes SEC Network host and ESPN personality Paul Finebaum. While a vast majority of Finebaum’s knowledge comes in the college football world, he was willing to make an...
Super Bowl 2023: Kevin Hart says he bought eagle for $16.5M, named it Jalen Hurts
NFL fans can get creative when it comes to expressing love for their team, but Philadelphia Eagles superfan Kevin Hart really let his imagination fly. This week, the comedian shared on social media that he has a new friend: an eagle he bought and eventually named after Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Seton Hall vs. Creighton: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
The Seton Hall Pirates and the Creighton Bluejays are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (8-8), but not for long. The Pirates and Creighton will face off in a Big East battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Prudential Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.
NFL rookie wins huge jackpot during Las Vegas vacation and here's the video of his reaction
Everyone who travels to Las Vegas dreams of hitting it big, but Ronnie Rivers doesn't have to dream about that anymore because the Rams rookie actually DID hit it big over the weekend. The running back was playing three-card poker when he came up with a royal flush (For you...
Bold 2023 Super Bowl predictions, plus Prisco's pick, forecasting NFL Awards and ranking Derek Carr team fits
Happy Wednesday, everyone. We're now just four days away from the culminating showdown of the entire NFL season, which means we've got plenty of headlines to churn through. John Breech is busy with all kinds of onsite work in Phoenix, so you've got me, Cody Benjamin, to deliver all the latest from around the league.
Warriors trade rumors: James Wiseman deal becoming more realistic, could save Golden State $131 million
The Golden State Warriors have remained steadfast in their commitment to James Wiseman, Moses Moody, and Jonathan Kuminga. All three of them were drafted with a lottery pick and with the hope that they would act as a collective bridge to the next era of contention. That hasn't happened, and...
