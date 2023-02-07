The Kansas City Chiefs will be in familiar territory when they face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday. Kansas City (16-3) is playing for the Vince Lombardi Trophy for the third time in four seasons after it won the championship in 2019 before losing to Tampa Bay the following year. Philadelphia (16-3) returns to the Super Bowl after winning the contest for the first time in three attempts in 2017. The Chiefs have won the last three meetings between the teams, most recently posting a 42-30 victory in Week 4 last season.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 13 HOURS AGO