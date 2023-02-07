Read full article on original website
Related
Wawa offering free coffee until kickoff on Super Bowl Sunday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Well, that's a super deal.With the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs, Wawa is giving out free coffee at its stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware on Super Bowl Sunday, the company said in a statement.Customers can get any size hot coffee on Sunday, Feb. 12, up until kickoff time at 6:30 p.m."We talk about having Goose Pride here at Wawa, but this week, we'll be cheering for another bird on Sunday and hope they bring our city another championship! Go Birds!" Alex Costabile, Wawa's chief customer officer, said in the statement.Wawa has other deals on hoagies and drinks for gameday weekend.Looking to catch the Super Bowl at a watch party? You can find a list of them here.
abc27.com
Wawa celebrates Eagles, offers free coffee at Pennsylvania stores
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Wawa announced on Thursday that they will be offering customers free coffee of any size on Super Bowl Sunday, in celebration of the Eagles playing in the big game. According to Wawa, customers will be able to redeem a free coffee of any size on Feb....
This Restaurant Serves Pennsylvania's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
Wawa is offering free coffee on Super Bowl Sunday in 3 states. Here’s where to get yours.
Wawa is celebrating the hometown team playing in the Super Bowl on Feb. 12 with free coffee. Customers can get a free coffee of any size on Sunday, Feb. 12, up until kickoff at 6:30 p.m. at 503 Wawa locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. “At Wawa, we’ve always...
Big Philadelphia, PA, TV Changes: 2 Meteorologists Announce They’re Leaving
Within a matter of days, two meteorologists at two different TV stations in Philadelphia announced they are leaving for new opportunities. As a major television market, people in media will often spend years or decades trying to be hired in Philadelphia. As such, one on-camera personality leaving usually makes headlines...
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Pizzeria Named One of the 50 Best in America
Thursday (Feb. 9) is National Pizza Day. Here in Pennsylvania, we have plenty of great spots to choose from when it comes to getting that cheesy, saucy fix. Now, one popular Pennsylvania pizza spot has been named one of the best in America. The list comes from USA Today, who opens their story by raving about the pizza in New York City. “New York remains the nation’s pizza capital, based on a new ranking of the top 50 U.S. pizzerias by Italian experts,” USA Today states. “The Big Apple is home to nine of the top 50 pizzerias in the country, according to 50 Top Pizza, a pizza evaluation site in Paestum, Italy, not far from Naples.”
This Is The Most Popular Fast Food Chain In Pennsylvania
Cheapism compiled a list of the most popular fast food chains in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
Delco Wawa Shopper Wins $100K Playing Powerball
One lucky Delaware County shopper left Wawa six figures richer. The unnamed player matched four of five white balls pulled and the red ball to win $100,000 in the Monday, Feb. 6 Powerball with Power Play drawing, Pennsylvania lottery officials said in a statement. Without the $1 Power Play option,...
Our 10 Favorite Dive Bars in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA - A dive bar is typically a tiny old-school bar; the dive bar is an unglamorous bar with cheap drinks and dim lighting. Look for shabby outdated decor, packaged beer sales, cash-only service, neon beer signs, and a local clientele.
sanatogapost.com
Go Birds! Dunkin’ Offers Free Coffees This Weekend
PHILADELPHIA PA – Dunkin’ restaurant franchisees in the greater Philadelphia area – operating stores in Pottstown, Stowe, Pughtown, Limerick, Royersford, Boyertown, Douglassville, Zieglerville, and Phoenixville – are giving away free coffee to mark the Philadelphia Eagles’ return to the Super Bowl. A free medium-size hot...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania school districts announce delayed openings following the Super Bowl LVII
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — The Philadelphia School District announced on their website that they will be operating on a two-hour delay schedule the Monday following the Super Bowl. The message on their website reads:. “All District schools and offices will be open with a two-hour delay on Monday, February...
2 Delco ZIP Codes Make List of Fastest Selling Homes in Region
Even with the housing market cooling in the Philadelphia region there are still two ZIP codes in Delaware County where home sales were quick and demand high as of January, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal. The Journal listed 12 ZIP codes with higher housing turnover. Marcus Hook, at...
Atlas Obscura
Delaware-Maryland-Pennsylvania Tri-State Point
Charters granted to colonies in Colonial America were based on inaccurate maps by people with little knowledge of the land, an issue that often led to property disputes between colonies. One such dispute, concerning the borders between Maryland (granted to Lord Baltimore), Pennsylvania (granted to William Penn), and Delaware (administered by the New York colony after the removal of the Dutch by force), was settled after over 100 years of litigation in the High Court Chancery in London.
Small Town Charm: 3 "Hidden" Gems in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania is known for its charming and quaint small towns. Some of the more popular places to visit are Jim Thorpe, New Hope, and Lititz (also named the coolest small town in the country back in the day).
abc27.com
Marty the robot escapes Pennsylvania grocery store
HELLERTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Customers at GIANT Food Stores are familiar with “Marty” the robot. The tall robotic assistant has been in stores since 2019 helping identify hazards such as spills and has gone viral for their googly eyes and “facial” expressions. However, Marty’s job...
Philadelphia’s CBS 3 Morning Meteorologist — Llarisa Abreu — Announces Departure
The hits keep on coming to the Philadelphia TV landscape. Yet again, we just earned that ANOTHER face that we’ve loved watching on Philadelphia TV will be saying goodbye to Philadelphia soon. The latest hit comes to the weather team at CBS 3 Philadelphia. Meteorologist Llarisa Abreu just revealed...
OnlyInYourState
An Interactive Show With Life-Size Dinosaurs Is Coming To Pennsylvania Soon
Have you ever wondered what life was like in prehistoric times when dinosaurs roamed the earth? Perhaps you’ve thought about what it would be like if dinosaurs and humans coexisted – like in the world of Jurassic Park. Well, now you can find out…sort of. Set your imagination on fire at this dinosaur show in Pennsylvania that features animatronic dinosaurs, larger-than-life human characters, and a plotline that’s sure to have you on the edge of your seat.
5 dangerous highways in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is full of all different kinds of roads. Highways, turnpikes, back roads. If you can name it, Pennsylvania probably has it. But, with all these roads, which ones are the most dangerous? Below is a list of 5 of the most dangerous highways in the Keystone State. Interstate 78 According […]
abc27.com
Changes coming to Pennsylvania unemployment debit cards
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Those who receive a prepaid debit card for unemployment compensation and state workers’ insurance funds will see a change in how they receive payments. The Pennsylvania Treasury Department will be transitioning to a new prepaid debit card provider for Unemployment Compensation (UC) and State...
pennrecord.com
Plaintiff who claimed Hershey chocolates were contaminated with metals drops her suit
PHILADELPHIA – A local woman who filed class action litigation against chocolate manufacturer and retailer Hershey and charged that its products contain heavy metal contaminants such as cadmium and lead, has dismissed her own case. Denethia Durgin of Philadelphia initially filed suit in the Philadelphia County Court of Common...
Comments / 0