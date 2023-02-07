ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Wawa offering free coffee until kickoff on Super Bowl Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Well, that's a super deal.With the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs, Wawa is giving out free coffee at its stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware on Super Bowl Sunday, the company said in a statement.Customers can get any size hot coffee on Sunday, Feb. 12, up until kickoff time at 6:30 p.m."We talk about having Goose Pride here at Wawa, but this week, we'll be cheering for another bird on Sunday and hope they bring our city another championship! Go Birds!" Alex Costabile, Wawa's chief customer officer, said in the statement.Wawa has other deals on hoagies and drinks for gameday weekend.Looking to catch the Super Bowl at a watch party? You can find a list of them here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania Pizzeria Named One of the 50 Best in America

Thursday (Feb. 9) is National Pizza Day. Here in Pennsylvania, we have plenty of great spots to choose from when it comes to getting that cheesy, saucy fix. Now, one popular Pennsylvania pizza spot has been named one of the best in America. The list comes from USA Today, who opens their story by raving about the pizza in New York City. “New York remains the nation’s pizza capital, based on a new ranking of the top 50 U.S. pizzerias by Italian experts,” USA Today states. “The Big Apple is home to nine of the top 50 pizzerias in the country, according to 50 Top Pizza, a pizza evaluation site in Paestum, Italy, not far from Naples.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Delco Wawa Shopper Wins $100K Playing Powerball

One lucky Delaware County shopper left Wawa six figures richer. The unnamed player matched four of five white balls pulled and the red ball to win $100,000 in the Monday, Feb. 6 Powerball with Power Play drawing, Pennsylvania lottery officials said in a statement. Without the $1 Power Play option,...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Go Birds! Dunkin’ Offers Free Coffees This Weekend

PHILADELPHIA PA – Dunkin’ restaurant franchisees in the greater Philadelphia area – operating stores in Pottstown, Stowe, Pughtown, Limerick, Royersford, Boyertown, Douglassville, Zieglerville, and Phoenixville – are giving away free coffee to mark the Philadelphia Eagles’ return to the Super Bowl. A free medium-size hot...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Atlas Obscura

Delaware-Maryland-Pennsylvania Tri-State Point

Charters granted to colonies in Colonial America were based on inaccurate maps by people with little knowledge of the land, an issue that often led to property disputes between colonies. One such dispute, concerning the borders between Maryland (granted to Lord Baltimore), Pennsylvania (granted to William Penn), and Delaware (administered by the New York colony after the removal of the Dutch by force), was settled after over 100 years of litigation in the High Court Chancery in London.
MARYLAND STATE
abc27.com

Marty the robot escapes Pennsylvania grocery store

HELLERTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Customers at GIANT Food Stores are familiar with “Marty” the robot. The tall robotic assistant has been in stores since 2019 helping identify hazards such as spills and has gone viral for their googly eyes and “facial” expressions. However, Marty’s job...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
OnlyInYourState

An Interactive Show With Life-Size Dinosaurs Is Coming To Pennsylvania Soon

Have you ever wondered what life was like in prehistoric times when dinosaurs roamed the earth? Perhaps you’ve thought about what it would be like if dinosaurs and humans coexisted – like in the world of Jurassic Park. Well, now you can find out…sort of. Set your imagination on fire at this dinosaur show in Pennsylvania that features animatronic dinosaurs, larger-than-life human characters, and a plotline that’s sure to have you on the edge of your seat.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBRE

5 dangerous highways in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is full of all different kinds of roads. Highways, turnpikes, back roads. If you can name it, Pennsylvania probably has it. But, with all these roads, which ones are the most dangerous? Below is a list of 5 of the most dangerous highways in the Keystone State. Interstate 78 According […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Changes coming to Pennsylvania unemployment debit cards

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Those who receive a prepaid debit card for unemployment compensation and state workers’ insurance funds will see a change in how they receive payments. The Pennsylvania Treasury Department will be transitioning to a new prepaid debit card provider for Unemployment Compensation (UC) and State...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy