Gmail creator warns Google is 'only a year or two away from total disruption' because of AI like ChatGPT
Gmail creator Paul Buchheit says AI chatbots like ChatGPT will destroy Google in the same way that the search engine killed The Yellow Pages.
I asked Microsoft's 'new Bing' to write me a cover letter for a job. It refused, saying this would be 'unethical' and 'unfair to other applicants.'
But it gave me tips and directed me to writing resources for cover letters. Rival ChatGPT, however, wrote me a 270-word cover letter for the same job.
A laid-off Microsoft software engineer on an H1-B visa said she wonders 'where will I be living' with just 60 days to find a new job
Lupe Canaviri Maydana, who is on an H-1B visa, wrote on LinkedIn that being laid off from Microsoft "hit me with a lot of questions."
aiexpress.io
The ‘race starts today’ in search as Microsoft reveals new OpenAI-powered Bing, ‘copilot for the web’
The “race begins right this moment” in search, mentioned Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, at a particular occasion right this moment at Microsoft headquarters in Redmond, Washington. “We’re going to maneuver quick,” he added, as the corporate announced a reimagined Bing search engine, Edge net browser and chat powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT and generative AI.
msn.com
Microsoft's AI-Powered Bing Will Challenge Google Search
Microsoft on Tuesday unveiled a new version of its Bing search engine that incorporates the technology behind ChatGPT, an AI system for conversational and creative responses that marks the first big chance in years to get ahead of search king Google. Bing now is an "AI-powered co-pilot for the web,"...
Apple Insider
Google & Microsoft gearing up for AI chatbot market battle
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Microsoft announced an event on Tuesday minutes after Google introduced its ChatGPT rival "Bard," in what could be the Redmond giant's attempt to fire back in the AI chatbot market. On Monday, Google confirmed...
Web search as you know it is dead: Microsoft's and Google's new AIs are about to transform how you look for information online
Say goodbye to long lists of links. New search engines boosted by artificial intelligence give conversational answers to humans' complex questions.
BBC
'Google killer' ChatGPT sparks AI chatbot race
It has been two months since the public launch of AI chatbot ChatGPT by the firm OpenAI - and it did not take long for people to start noticing what a game-changer this really is. Whether you have asked it to write you a song in the style of your...
Alphabet slides 9% after a report the tech titan's ad for its new Google AI chatbot Bard had inaccurate information
Alphabet stock dropped Wednesday after a report about an inaccuracy in as ad for its new Bard AI chatbot. Reuters reported the Google ad on Twitter offered an incorrect answer related to NASA's James Webb Space Telescope. ChatGPT popularity has launched a race among tech companies to integrate AI chat...
CNBC
Google Lens to gain 'search your screen' AI tool for Android phones
Google announced a slew of improvements coming to Google Lens and its multisearch tool.
How to try out the new Microsoft Edge with ChatGPT
Microsoft unveiled a new version of its Edge browser with AI functionality. You can try it right now by installing Edge Dev.
Microsoft supercharges Bing and Edge with customized ChatGPT — so what about Windows 12?
Microsoft finally confirmed OpenAI integration in the all-new Bing search engine and Edge browser. Could an AI-powered operating system be next?
The Verge
Microsoft announces new Bing and Edge browser powered by upgraded ChatGPT AI
Microsoft has announced a new version of its search engine Bing, powered by an upgraded version of the same AI technology that underpins chatbot ChatGPT. The company is launching the product alongside new AI-enhanced features for its Edge browser, promising that the two will provide a new experience for browsing the web and finding information online.
Google's adding a new SafeSearch mode to protect you from what you can never unsee
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google Search users will likely be familiar with the engine's SafeSearch filtering that removes results containing violent, sexually explicit, or otherwise not-safe-for-children content — including on devices meant to be used by the whole family. Still, even if you've turned off SafeSearch because you think you can handle what's out there, there are some situations you can't predict where you'd still rather have it do its job. Google's making sure that happens with a new toggle out soon.
Google is facing its first real competition in search
Microsoft's Bing finally has a chance to take on Google. ChatGPT is now integrated in Bing, giving it its first fighting chance against Google.
The Reckoning For Image-Generating AI Is Here, Starting With Getty Images
Getty Images, one the biggest suppliers of stock images on the internet, announced in January that it was pursuing legal action against the creator of Stable Diffusion. Stable Diffusion is the generative AI program that made stunning digital art using nothing but text prompts. The charges were filed against Stability AI, the company behind Stable Diffusion, in the High Court of Justice in London.
CNBC
Google is in a weird place right now
Google's Bard feels like a knee-jerk reaction to Microsoft Bing's integration with ChatGPT. Plus, Twitter's massive outage.
Digital Trends
SlashGear
