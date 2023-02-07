ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SlashGear

Comments / 0

Related
aiexpress.io

The ‘race starts today’ in search as Microsoft reveals new OpenAI-powered Bing, ‘copilot for the web’

The “race begins right this moment” in search, mentioned Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, at a particular occasion right this moment at Microsoft headquarters in Redmond, Washington. “We’re going to maneuver quick,” he added, as the corporate announced a reimagined Bing search engine, Edge net browser and chat powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT and generative AI.
WASHINGTON STATE
msn.com

Microsoft's AI-Powered Bing Will Challenge Google Search

Microsoft on Tuesday unveiled a new version of its Bing search engine that incorporates the technology behind ChatGPT, an AI system for conversational and creative responses that marks the first big chance in years to get ahead of search king Google. Bing now is an "AI-powered co-pilot for the web,"...
WASHINGTON STATE
Apple Insider

Google & Microsoft gearing up for AI chatbot market battle

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Microsoft announced an event on Tuesday minutes after Google introduced its ChatGPT rival "Bard," in what could be the Redmond giant's attempt to fire back in the AI chatbot market. On Monday, Google confirmed...
BBC

'Google killer' ChatGPT sparks AI chatbot race

It has been two months since the public launch of AI chatbot ChatGPT by the firm OpenAI - and it did not take long for people to start noticing what a game-changer this really is. Whether you have asked it to write you a song in the style of your...
The Verge

Microsoft announces new Bing and Edge browser powered by upgraded ChatGPT AI

Microsoft has announced a new version of its search engine Bing, powered by an upgraded version of the same AI technology that underpins chatbot ChatGPT. The company is launching the product alongside new AI-enhanced features for its Edge browser, promising that the two will provide a new experience for browsing the web and finding information online.
Android Police

Google's adding a new SafeSearch mode to protect you from what you can never unsee

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google Search users will likely be familiar with the engine's SafeSearch filtering that removes results containing violent, sexually explicit, or otherwise not-safe-for-children content — including on devices meant to be used by the whole family. Still, even if you've turned off SafeSearch because you think you can handle what's out there, there are some situations you can't predict where you'd still rather have it do its job. Google's making sure that happens with a new toggle out soon.
SlashGear

The Reckoning For Image-Generating AI Is Here, Starting With Getty Images

Getty Images, one the biggest suppliers of stock images on the internet, announced in January that it was pursuing legal action against the creator of Stable Diffusion. Stable Diffusion is the generative AI program that made stunning digital art using nothing but text prompts. The charges were filed against Stability AI, the company behind Stable Diffusion, in the High Court of Justice in London.
Digital Trends

How Android 14 is Google’s secret weapon to make Android tablets great

Over the years, Google has earned itself a bad rep for abandoning the cause of Android tablets. At its most generous, Google’s interest in redeeming Android on tablets can be described as an on-off romance. Apple, on the other hand, poured some serious energy into building up iPadOS as it continued to diversify its iPad portfolio — most recently with the iPad Pro (2022) and iPad 10th Gen.
SlashGear

SlashGear

62K+
Followers
23K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy