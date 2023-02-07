ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Hunter Biden’s art dealer refuses to give buyer names to House committee

By Isabel Vincent
New York Post
 2 days ago

Hunter Biden’s Manhattan art dealer is refusing to provide any information about the buyers of the first son’s paintings to a congressional committee investigating the Biden family’s business dealings, The Post has learned.

In a Feb. 6 letter to Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), who chairs the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, a lawyer for art dealer Georges Berges raises “concerns” about complying with the committee’s demands to see records about clients who have purchased Hunter’s work.

Refusal to comply with a congressional subpoena could result in a fine of up to $1,000 and up to a year in prison.

The committee, which is probing President Biden’s international and domestic business dealings, is set to begin hearings Wednesday.

The Post has seen the letter from attorney William Pittard, who represents Berges and Georges Berges Galleries LLC. It notes that providing information about the buyers would violate White House rules that were set up specifically to deal with the sale of Hunter Biden’s artwork in 2021.

Stephen Yang
“Providing the documents and information requested in your letter seemingly would defeat the efforts of Mr. Biden and the White House to avoid the ‘serious ethics concerns’ that you raise,” writes Pittard, citing a July 2021 press briefing in which then-press secretary Jen Psaki laid out the ground rules for the sale of the art.

Psaki noted that one of the “safeguards” included maintaining the confidentiality of the buyers “because if the White House was not aware of those buyers, it would seem impossible for the administration to grant the buyers any favors based on the purchases,” Pittard notes.

“In light of these considerations, providing the documents and information requested in
your letter seemingly would defeat the efforts of Mr. Biden and the White House to avoid the ‘serious ethics concerns’ that you raise,” writes Pittard. “Mr. Bergès hopes that you and Mr. Biden can resolve that tension.”

Hunter is a self-taught artist.

The letter is in response to a Jan. 25 request from the committee.

Berges’ attorney also points to a 2020 US Supreme Court decision that effectively prevented three congressional committees — including the Committee on Oversight and Accountability — from seeking “documents revealing ‘transactions by the president and his family,'” the letter says.

That decision referred to former President Donald Trump and his children, and found that subpoenas by three congressional committees, seeking information about family finances, were too broad in scope . In the same decision, the high court ruled that a New York grand jury could subpoena the former president’s tax returns and financial records.

At shows at Berges’ gallery, Hunter’s art was priced between $75,000 and $500,000.

Berges, who runs eponymous galleries in Soho and Berlin, has been representing Hunter, 53, for the last few years. The gallery has featured two solo shows of the scandal-scarred former lawyer’s artwork, in 2021 and 2022. Paintings by the self-taught artist ranged in price from $75,000 to $500,000.

The latest show, titled “Haiku,” opened in December and featured a 57-by-98-inch untitled painting of a mustard yellow flower priced at $225,000. It’s unclear if it found a buyer.

Hunter Biden, a former drug addict whose infamous laptop features emails allegedly showing influence-peddling involving his father when he was vice president, received at least $375,000 for five prints displayed at a Hollywood art show in 2021 .

Berges, who has refused in the past to reveal the identity of the purchasers of Hunter’s art, citing buyer confidentiality contracts, refused comment Tuesday.

A spokeswoman for the Committee on Oversight and Accountability did not immediately return a request for comment.

Comments / 87

Terri Tibbetts
2d ago

that's because he sold them to the Russians and to China they probably had classified documents taped to the back of them that's why they sold for so much..

Reply(13)
48
LocalGuy
2d ago

Any art investor in the world knows that the quoted prices are far beyond what anybody would actually pay for an unknown and untrained artist. These sales are not legitimate at all

Reply
35
Scott Smith
2d ago

its called money laundering and foreign collusion, dealers just as crooked as Hunter...lock him up, see how long before he talks

Reply
42
 

