What’s in a name? Too much sewage, says Baltimore’s Back River community
Often ridiculed because of their proximity to the city’s poorly run treatment plant, residents want it not only taken over by a regional authority, but given a new name. Douglas Celmer is a proud Back River community leader who lives on the same Baltimore County waterway his farming family has for the last hundred years.
'Ghost' yacht sunk (on purpose) in Chesapeake Bay
GRASONVILLE, Md. — A 53-foot yacht was sunk in the Chesapeake Bay Wednesday to expand a habitat for aquatic life and create an attraction for recreational divers. The unique boat's last voyage was from the Cedar Point Marina near Kent Narrows to an existing artificial reef area near Love Point.
Online survey created to collect ideas for future of White Marsh Town Center
WHITE MARSH, MD—Residents and businesses in the White Marsh area are being invited to complete a survey and provide their thoughts on the future of White Marsh Town Center. Baltimore County Councilman David Marks announced the creation of a task force that will develop a vision for the future of the center. The 15-member committee includes a blend of residents and community leaders, planners, and business owners.
Baltimore County Landfill to Use Hawk for Nuisance Birds
Residents of Baltimore County, Md., are sick of the hundreds of birds making their neighborhood trashy each day. The landfill is planning to fight off the pesky crows, seagulls and other avian creatures with the help of Dan Vitilio, a master falconer of more than four decades. After a visit...
Baltimore County Police Ask Some Cockeysville Residents To Shelter In Place (DEVELOPING)
Some Baltimore County residents are being advised to shelter in place by police as they conduct an investigation on Wednesday afternoon. At approximately 3:25 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, an alert was issued by the Baltimore County Police Department warning residents in the area of Powers Avenue in Cockeysville to temporarily shelter in place.
Here's When The Baltimore County Retail Plastic Bag Ban Will Take Effect
Officials in Baltimore County have approved the “Bring Your Own Bag” Act, which will require shoppers to bring their own reusable bag to the store or pay a fee for paper. The controversial bill passed 5 to 2 at the Baltimore County Council’s latest meeting, and the measure will go into effect at retailers beginning in November, when plastic carryout bags will be barred, minus a few exceptions.
WMVFC responding to reports of smoke inside Nottingham church
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Crews are responding to reports of smoke inside of a Nottingham-area church. At around 11:30 a.m., units from White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company responded to Faith Fellowship Church, located at 4375 Ebenezer Road (21236), after witnesses reported seeing smoke inside of the building. WMVFC reports that the issue...
Two-alarm house fire reported in Nottingham
—— NOTTINGHAM, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Wednesday morning house fire in Nottingham. The fire was reported at around 7:45 a.m. in the 3400-block of Santee Road (21236). A second alarm has been sounded, according to the Baltimore County Volunteer Firefighter’s Association. There has been...
Baltimore County Executive Olszewski breaks ground on Woodlawn Senior Center expansion
WOODLAWN, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Monday joined state and local elected officials along with senior center members to break ground for the expansion of the Woodlawn Senior Center. The renovation will add approximately 9,200 square feet of additional space to the existing 3,600 square foot center and...
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on wastewater treatment plant task force
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Amidst ongoing issues with Baltimore's two wastewater treatment plants and years of problems with homeowner water bills, leaders from Baltimore City and County are coming together to find solutions. Lawmakers are proposing a task force that would look into these issues. Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski...
Assaults reported in Carney, Middle River; woman robbed in Rosedale
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported this week. At just before 8:45 a.m. on Monday, February 6, an individual broke into a business located in the 1700-block of Amuskai Road in Parkville (21234) and stole an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect then fled through the front door in the direction of Chestnut Oak Road.
Winning 'Cash-4-Life' lottery ticket sold in Baltimore County
MILFORD MILL, Md. — The Maryland Lottery is looking for the latest winner of its "Cash-4-Life" drawing for Wednesday, Feb. 8 that was sold in Baltimore County. The ticket was sold at the Chadwick Liquors at 7005 Security Boulevard in Windsor Mill. The winner is the fifth person from Maryland who has won the "Cash-4-Life" promotion with Maryland being one of 10 states where the tickets are sold.
Several Baltimore County schools closed Thursday due to police activity in the area
Due to police activity in the area, the Baltimore County Police Department has recommended that Baltimore County Public Schools (BCPS) close the following schools today, Thursday, February 9, 2023:. Cockeysville Middle School. Dulaney High School. Mays Chapel Elementary School. Padonia International Elementary School. Pot Spring Elementary School. Warren Elementary School.
What if you won $1,000 a day for life? | Baltimore Co. resident claims life-changing prize
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Can you imagine winning $1,000 each day for life?. A lucky Baltimore County player purchased the winning ticket from Chadwick Liquors in Baltimore for Wednesday's Cash4Life drawing. The winner has the choice of $1,000 a day for life paid in annual installments of $365,000, or a...
Six Baltimore County schools closed as manhunt continues for shooting suspect 'in crisis'
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County officials announced Thursday five schools will close as the search continues for a man who allegedly shot an officer Wednesday in Cockeysville. The following schools will be closed: Cockeysville Middle School Dulaney High School Mays Chapel Elementary School Padonia International Elementary School Warren Elementary schoolPot Spring Elementary SchoolThe closure includes before- and after-school programs. Police are looking for 24-year-old David Emory Linthicum. Officers responded around 2:30 p.m. to the area of Powers Avenue for a person in distress, where Linthicum allegedly shot the officer, police said. An hourslong barricade situation ensued. Streets in the surrounding neighborhood were shut down for hours, and residents were asked to shelter in place. Linthicum is described as a white man with auburn hair and facial hair. He was last seen "wearing a black hoodie and black pants" and is believed to be armed, Stewart said.Anyone who sees Linthicum or knows his whereabouts is asked not to approach him, but to call 911. The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was released from the hospital that evening "in good spirits" according to Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski.
Baltimore County Bans Plastic Shopping Bags
Baltimore County is the latest local government in the U.S. to ban plastic shopping bags. The Baltimore County Council voted five-to-two Monday to approve the “Bring Your Own Bag Act,” following in the footsteps of the City of Baltimore, which passed its plastic bag ban in 2019. “Plastic...
Nottingham house fire leaves 3 residents displaced, 2 pets rescued
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Fire officials say three adults have been displaced following a Wednesday morning, two-alarm house fire in Nottingham. The blaze was reported at around 7:45 a.m. on February 8 in the 3400-block of Santee Road (21236). The Baltimore County Fire Department reports that it took over 50 firefighters to...
Wanted suspect spotted in Cockeysville, police pursuit in progress
UPDATE 6: Further updates on this story will be posted here. UPDATE 5: Portions of Harford Road and Belair Road are now being shut down in Fallston. Motorists should avoid the area. UPDATE 4: OFFICER DOWN – The Baltimore County Police Department says the officer who was shot on Thursday...
Smoke caused by dropped cigarette forces evacuation of Baltimore Courthouse
A Tuesday morning fire forced a temporary evacuation of the Clarence M. Mitchell, Jr. Circuit Courthouse in downtown Baltimore.
Baltimore Medical System announces pharmacy opening at Rosedale location
ROSEDALE — Baltimore Medical System (BMS), the largest Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) system in Maryland, announced that its newest community health center, BMS at Rosedale, now offers an on-site pharmacy. Located at 9520 Philadelphia Road, the pharmacy is open Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and...
