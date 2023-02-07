ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

baltimorebrew.com

What’s in a name? Too much sewage, says Baltimore’s Back River community

Often ridiculed because of their proximity to the city’s poorly run treatment plant, residents want it not only taken over by a regional authority, but given a new name. Douglas Celmer is a proud Back River community leader who lives on the same Baltimore County waterway his farming family has for the last hundred years.
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

'Ghost' yacht sunk (on purpose) in Chesapeake Bay

GRASONVILLE, Md. — A 53-foot yacht was sunk in the Chesapeake Bay Wednesday to expand a habitat for aquatic life and create an attraction for recreational divers. The unique boat's last voyage was from the Cedar Point Marina near Kent Narrows to an existing artificial reef area near Love Point.
GRASONVILLE, MD
Nottingham MD

Online survey created to collect ideas for future of White Marsh Town Center

WHITE MARSH, MD—Residents and businesses in the White Marsh area are being invited to complete a survey and provide their thoughts on the future of White Marsh Town Center. Baltimore County Councilman David Marks announced the creation of a task force that will develop a vision for the future of the center. The 15-member committee includes a blend of residents and community leaders, planners, and business owners.
WHITE MARSH, MD
waste360.com

Baltimore County Landfill to Use Hawk for Nuisance Birds

Residents of Baltimore County, Md., are sick of the hundreds of birds making their neighborhood trashy each day. The landfill is planning to fight off the pesky crows, seagulls and other avian creatures with the help of Dan Vitilio, a master falconer of more than four decades. After a visit...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Here's When The Baltimore County Retail Plastic Bag Ban Will Take Effect

Officials in Baltimore County have approved the “Bring Your Own Bag” Act, which will require shoppers to bring their own reusable bag to the store or pay a fee for paper. The controversial bill passed 5 to 2 at the Baltimore County Council’s latest meeting, and the measure will go into effect at retailers beginning in November, when plastic carryout bags will be barred, minus a few exceptions.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

WMVFC responding to reports of smoke inside Nottingham church

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Crews are responding to reports of smoke inside of a Nottingham-area church. At around 11:30 a.m., units from White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company responded to Faith Fellowship Church, located at 4375 Ebenezer Road (21236), after witnesses reported seeing smoke inside of the building. WMVFC reports that the issue...
NOTTINGHAM, MD
Nottingham MD

Two-alarm house fire reported in Nottingham

—— NOTTINGHAM, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Wednesday morning house fire in Nottingham. The fire was reported at around 7:45 a.m. in the 3400-block of Santee Road (21236). A second alarm has been sounded, according to the Baltimore County Volunteer Firefighter’s Association. There has been...
NOTTINGHAM, MD
Nottingham MD

Assaults reported in Carney, Middle River; woman robbed in Rosedale

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported this week. At just before 8:45 a.m. on Monday, February 6, an individual broke into a business located in the 1700-block of Amuskai Road in Parkville (21234) and stole an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect then fled through the front door in the direction of Chestnut Oak Road.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
Wbaltv.com

Winning 'Cash-4-Life' lottery ticket sold in Baltimore County

MILFORD MILL, Md. — The Maryland Lottery is looking for the latest winner of its "Cash-4-Life" drawing for Wednesday, Feb. 8 that was sold in Baltimore County. The ticket was sold at the Chadwick Liquors at 7005 Security Boulevard in Windsor Mill. The winner is the fifth person from Maryland who has won the "Cash-4-Life" promotion with Maryland being one of 10 states where the tickets are sold.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WBAL Radio

Several Baltimore County schools closed Thursday due to police activity in the area

Due to police activity in the area, the Baltimore County Police Department has recommended that Baltimore County Public Schools (BCPS) close the following schools today, Thursday, February 9, 2023:. Cockeysville Middle School. Dulaney High School. Mays Chapel Elementary School. Padonia International Elementary School. Pot Spring Elementary School. Warren Elementary School.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Six Baltimore County schools closed as manhunt continues for shooting suspect 'in crisis'

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County officials announced Thursday five schools will close as the search continues for a man who allegedly shot an officer Wednesday in Cockeysville. The following schools will be closed: Cockeysville Middle School Dulaney High School Mays Chapel Elementary School Padonia International Elementary School Warren Elementary schoolPot Spring Elementary SchoolThe closure includes before- and after-school programs. Police are looking for 24-year-old David Emory Linthicum.  Officers responded around 2:30 p.m. to the area of Powers Avenue for a person in distress, where Linthicum allegedly shot the officer, police said. An hourslong barricade situation ensued. Streets in the surrounding neighborhood were shut down for hours, and residents were asked to shelter in place. Linthicum is described as a white man with auburn hair and facial hair. He was last seen "wearing a black hoodie and black pants" and is believed to be armed, Stewart said.Anyone who sees Linthicum or knows his whereabouts is asked not to approach him, but to call 911. The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was released from the hospital that evening "in good spirits" according to Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
ecowatch.com

Baltimore County Bans Plastic Shopping Bags

Baltimore County is the latest local government in the U.S. to ban plastic shopping bags. The Baltimore County Council voted five-to-two Monday to approve the “Bring Your Own Bag Act,” following in the footsteps of the City of Baltimore, which passed its plastic bag ban in 2019. “Plastic...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Nottingham house fire leaves 3 residents displaced, 2 pets rescued

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Fire officials say three adults have been displaced following a Wednesday morning, two-alarm house fire in Nottingham. The blaze was reported at around 7:45 a.m. on February 8 in the 3400-block of Santee Road (21236). The Baltimore County Fire Department reports that it took over 50 firefighters to...
NOTTINGHAM, MD
Digital Collegian

Baltimore Medical System announces pharmacy opening at Rosedale location

ROSEDALE — Baltimore Medical System (BMS), the largest Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) system in Maryland, announced that its newest community health center, BMS at Rosedale, now offers an on-site pharmacy. Located at 9520 Philadelphia Road, the pharmacy is open Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and...
BALTIMORE, MD

