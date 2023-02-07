ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Stock market live news updates: Tech stocks soar after Fed's latest rate hike

Tech stocks rallied Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate increase after Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggested signs of "disinflation" are building in the economy. When the closing bell rang on Wall Street, the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was higher by 2%, leading the charge higher for markets following...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ValueWalk

Gold Is Shining Again (After the Fed Killed King Dollar…Again)

For weekend reading, Gary Alexander, senior writer at Navellier & Associates, offers the following commentary:. After fueling inflation in 2021, the Fed’s greatest hits of 2022 are to destroy the housing market, injure the stock market, end a 40-year bond bull market, puncture the Bitcoin bubble, drive up the interest on the federal debt by a factor of about five, and now it has even managed to dethrone King Dollar, once again.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNBC

Gold up from 1-month lows but stronger dollar, yields check gains

Gold edged higher on Monday, with investors banking on the precious metal's safe-haven appeal as concerns about an economic slowdown linger, after a stronger dollar and higher Treasury yields nudged prices to a one-month low. Spot gold was up 0.2% to $1,868.96 per ounce by 2:37 p.m. ET (1937 GMT)....
Business Insider

The stock-market rally that's jumpstarted 2023 is about to fade as the Fed reasserts its resolve in fighting inflation, Morgan Stanley's top stock strategist says

Stocks are off to a "surprisingly good start" in 2023, but the upside momentum looks set to fizzle, Morgan Stanley said Monday. This week's FOMC meeting may remind investors of the cardinal rule: "Don't Fight the Fed," said strategist Mike Wilson. The investment bank is now leaning more toward its...
CNBC

Gold prices higher as dollar cedes ground after Fed chief Powell's comments

Gold prices were up on Tuesday, tracking a slight pullback in the dollar and as investors digested comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on the outlook for rate-hike policy. U.S. gold futures settled up 0.03% at $1,885.4. Spot gold edged lower 0.06% to $1,872.65 per ounce on Tuesday.
Benzinga

Trading Strategies For PayPal Stock Before And After Q4 Earnings

PayPal Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) is set to print its fourth-quarter financial results after the markets close on Thursday. Analysts expect the company to report EPS of $1.20 on revenues of $7.39 billion for the quarter ending Dec. 30. Ahead of the earnings print, Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev maintained a Buy rating on PayPal and cut the price target by $5, from $105 to $100. The new price target suggests 23% upside for the stock. When PayPal printed its third-quarter earnings report on Nov. 3, the stock plunged almost 7% at one point the following day but ran into a group of buyers...
Benzinga

Cboe: What Are Index Options And Why Should Traders Use Them?

Arianne Adams, Senior Vice President, Head of Derivatives and Global Client Services at Cboe Global Markets, Inc. CBOE, was recently interviewed by Benzinga. Cboe Global Markets is a leading provider of market infrastructure, operating in 26 markets globally, and offers trading in options, futures, equities, FX, digital assets and more for retail investors. The company has long been an innovator in financial products.
Investopedia

Gold Giant Newmont Makes $17 Billion Takeover Bid for Australian Rival

Denver-based gold miner Newmont Corp. (NEM) said it proposed a $17 billion all-stock buyout of rival Newcrest Mining, Australia's largest gold producer, in a deal that would mark this year's biggest U.S. merger. The deal would significantly close the supply gap between Newmont, the world's largest gold miner by market...
NEVADA STATE
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
115K+
Followers
196K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy