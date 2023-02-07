Read full article on original website
Pence group to run ads in Iowa against school trans policies
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence is stepping up his outreach in Iowa ahead of a possible 2024 presidential campaign by rallying conservatives against transgender-affirming policies in schools, like one adopted in an eastern Iowa district last year. The effort by Advancing American Freedom, a...
US man convicted of aiding Islamic State as sniper, trainer
NEW YORK (AP) — A former New York stockbroker-turned-Islamic State group militant was convicted Tuesday of becoming a sniper and trainer for the extremist group during its brutal reign in Syria and Iraq. The trial of Ruslan Maratovich Asainov, a Kazakh-born U.S. citizen, was the latest in a series...
Southern Californians buying up most of real estate just south of the border
SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Half of the real estate being sold in the city of Tijuana is being purchased by investors, primarily from Southern California, who are looking for income properties, according to the Mexican Association of Real Estate Professionals in Tijuana, or AMPI, as it’s known south of the border.
FHSAA board votes to remove questions on menstrual periods from health survey
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida High School Athletic Association’s board of directors held an emergency meeting Thursday to reconsider changes to its health questionnaires for athlete participation. When put to a vote, board members chose to remove the menstrual period questions, on a near unanimous vote. A...
