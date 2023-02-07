Read full article on original website
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Soar On Hopes Of Fed Dovishness: Analyst Says $30K Is 'Still A Magnet' For Apex Crypto
Major coins traded in the green on Tuesday evening, as the market capitalization after the U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated that the “disinflationary process” has started in the economy. Cryptocurrency Gains (+/-) Price. Bitcoin +2.15 $23,335. Ethereum +3.74 $1,685. Dogecoin +2.87 $0.092. What Happened: The largest...
A Good Day To Bet Against Stocks: During The Largest Short Squeeze In Eight Years
On Thursday, we took advantage of the post-Powell rally to bet against one of the weak stocks that skyrocketed then. Our Trade Alert from Thursday afternoon: https://t.co/yZVpXWzD9o. — Portfolio Armor (@PortfolioArmor) February 4, 2023. It turns out Thursday was an especially good time to place a bearish bet. As ZeroHedge...
Nvidia Stock Or Cramer's Dog — Either One Of Them Is The 'Real AI Winner,' According To The CNBC Host
The AI war that is brewing between Microsoft Corp. MSFT and Alphabet Inc. GOOGL GOOG has caught the attention of none other than Jim Cramer, who hosts the “Mad Money” show for CNBC. What Happened: Cramer chimed in with his view about the potential winner of the AI...
Top 5 Consumer Stocks That May Dip
The most overbought stocks in the consumer discretionary sector presents an opportunity to go short on these overvalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70.
Cramer Likens This Stock To 'A Fine Merlot': It's Down 1% In 2023, So 'I Would Buy All You Can Right Here'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Parker-Hannifin Corp PH is "just the kind of industrial I’ve been recommending." When asked about ConocoPhillips COP, he said, "That thing is like a fine Merlot, my friend. I would buy all you can right here." Shares of ConocoPhillips are down 1% in 2023, but are up 22% in the past year.
If You Invested $1,000 In Bank of America (BAC) Stock At Its COVID-19 Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the past two and a half years. But there was no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom. Bank of America's Bumpy Ride: One company that has...
Coinbase CEO Frets Over 'Rumors' Of US SEC Getting Rid Of Retail Crypto Staking
Coinbase Global Inc COIN CEO Brian Armstrong expressed concerns over hearing rumors about the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission getting “rid” of cryptocurrency staking in the United States for retail customers. What Happened: Armstrong said in a Twitter thread that he believes this would be a “terrible path...
Dogecoin Reaches 'God Tier Low' At $0.091: Analyst Who Predicted 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Says 'No One Cares'
A pseudonymous crypto analyst on Twitter recently stated that Dogecoin DOGE/USD is performing remarkably putting in a truly "god tier" low. What Happened: ‘Smart contracter’ told his 220,100 followers on Twitter that DOGE is at an incredibly low price at just $0.091. :. The analyst on Monday said...
World's Largest Hedge Fund Founder Ray Dalio Says Cash Is "In Jeopardy" but Sees an Unexpected Solution
Inflation has been a massive issue for nearly every major country for the past year or so. Consumers and corporations alike have felt the pain, with the previous four quarters of earnings proving to be relatively lackluster. While inflation is slowly declining, it has caused the debt of the U.S. and other countries to soar.
Jim Cramer Tells Investors To Stay Selective Amid Rally: 'Understand Difference Between Hype And Hope Versus Cold Hard Reality'
Prominent market commentator Jim Cramer expressed surprise at the market movement on Tuesday and said investors should stay selective with stocks despite the market's strong run. "It's insane that so many people seem to believe the Fed will go from slamming the brakes on the economy to hitting the gas...
Elon Musk's Favorite Dogecoin 'Knockoff' Leaves Shiba Inu In Dust With 17% Gains Ahead Of Burn Portal
Baby Dogecoin BABYDOGE/USD is up 17% in the last 24 hours, beating top meme coins by market capitalization. What Happened: At the time of writing, BABYDOGE was trading at $0.000000003539. Dogecoin DOGE/USD was trading at $0.091, up 1.20%. Shiba Inu SHIB/USD was at $0.00001418, up 1.71% in the last 24...
Tesla Gaps Higher After Breaking This Technical Pattern: Here's Where The EV Stock May Top Out
Tesla, Inc TSLA gapped up over 3% on Thursday and continued to lift higher after the market opened. The move comes after the stock broke higher from a bull flag pattern on Wednesday, which Benzinga pointed out may happen on Monday. The bull flag pattern is created with a sharp...
Large Cannabis Distributor Added To Sweet Leaf Madison Capital's Preferred Vendor Program
Sweet Leaf Madison Capital (SLMC), a nationwide provider of customized debt solutions for the middle-market cannabis industry, has added GrowersHouse, a cultivation equipment supplier, and CannaCribs Horticulture Consulting, their design and consulting arm, to its Preferred Vendor Program. SLMC’s Preferred Vendor Program is aimed at helping participating vendors gain a...
Bitcoin Could March Towards $25K And Ethereum May Reach 'God Candle' After Breaking These Resistance Levels, Says Crypto Analyst
A pseudonymous crypto analyst gave an outlook for Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD in the event they break their respective resistance levels. What Happened: Pentoshi told his 674,100 followers on Twitter: If BTC flips $23,300 and ETH flips $1,680, the apex crypto could surge as high as $25,000 and ETH could reach a ‘god candle’ towards the $1,900 mark, before a major pullback.
The SPY Consolidates As Investors Grow Increasingly Bullish: What To Watch
An AAII survey indicates bullish sentiment is increasing. The SPY has been consolidating since topping out near $418 and has settled into a double inside bar pattern. The SPDR S&P 500 SPY opened higher Thursday before running into a group of sellers who knocked the market ETF down to near flat.
Why Skyworks Solutions Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Skyworks Solutions Inc SWKS shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company reported fiscal first-quarter results and announced a buyback. Several analysts also raised price targets on the stock following the company's quarterly results. Q1 Revenue: $1.33 billion in line with estimates. Q1 EPS: $2.59 missed estimates of $2.61. Skyworks...
PayPal Stock Pops On Q4 Earnings, Then Drops After Hours: What You Need To Know
PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported fourth-quarter results after the bell. Here's a rundown of the report and a look at what initially drove shares higher after hours, but are now dropping. What Happened: PayPal said fourth-quarter revenue increased 7% year-over-year to $7.38 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $7.39 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The payments company reported quarterly earnings of $1.24 per share, which beat consensus estimates of $1.20 per share. PayPal's strong bottom-line results appear to be pushing shares higher after hours. Total payment volumes in the fourth quarter increased 5% year-over-year to $357.4 billion. Full-year payment volumes came in at $1.36 trillion, up 9% year-over-year. “2022...
Why Tivic Health Systems Are Trading Lower By 55%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Hempacco Co., Inc. HPCO rose 296% to $2.99 after declining 6% on Wednesday. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. CSII shares jumped 48.6% to $19.78 following Q2 results. Abbott Laboratories agreed to acquire Cardiovascular Systems for $20 per share for an equity value of approximately $890 million. Wearable Devices Ltd. WLDS shares jumped...
Expedia Stock Is Diving After Hours: What's Going On?
Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after the company reported fourth-quarter results that were negatively impacted by severe weather. What Happened: Expedia reported fourth-quarter revenue of $2.618 billion, up 15% year-over-year, driven by growth across the company. The online travel agency company reported quarterly earnings of $1.26 per share, which missed average analyst estimates of $1.65 per share. Expedia noted that it experienced "friction" from transforming its business model and technology platform, but demand remained strong. "While our Q4 results were negatively impacted by severe weather, demand was otherwise strong and accelerating, and has been markedly stronger since the start of the...
Why Yelp Stock Is On The Move After Hours
Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) shares are trading higher in Thursday's after-hours session after the company reported strong full-year results driven by its product-led strategy and issued guidance above estimates. What Happened: Yelp said 2022 revenue increased 16% year-over-year to $1.2 billion after fourth-quarter revenue came in at $309.1 million, which beat consensus estimates of $306.5 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of 28 cents per share, which was in line with average analyst estimates. "We delivered a number of record financial results in 2022 thanks to the strong execution of our teams on our product-led strategy. Record net revenue, driven by record advertising revenue...
