Top 5 Consumer Stocks That May Dip

The most overbought stocks in the consumer discretionary sector presents an opportunity to go short on these overvalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70.
Large Cannabis Distributor Added To Sweet Leaf Madison Capital's Preferred Vendor Program

Sweet Leaf Madison Capital (SLMC), a nationwide provider of customized debt solutions for the middle-market cannabis industry, has added GrowersHouse, a cultivation equipment supplier, and CannaCribs Horticulture Consulting, their design and consulting arm, to its Preferred Vendor Program. SLMC’s Preferred Vendor Program is aimed at helping participating vendors gain a...
Bitcoin Could March Towards $25K And Ethereum May Reach 'God Candle' After Breaking These Resistance Levels, Says Crypto Analyst

A pseudonymous crypto analyst gave an outlook for Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD in the event they break their respective resistance levels. What Happened: Pentoshi told his 674,100 followers on Twitter: If BTC flips $23,300 and ETH flips $1,680, the apex crypto could surge as high as $25,000 and ETH could reach a ‘god candle’ towards the $1,900 mark, before a major pullback.
Why Skyworks Solutions Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Skyworks Solutions Inc SWKS shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company reported fiscal first-quarter results and announced a buyback. Several analysts also raised price targets on the stock following the company's quarterly results. Q1 Revenue: $1.33 billion in line with estimates. Q1 EPS: $2.59 missed estimates of $2.61. Skyworks...
PayPal Stock Pops On Q4 Earnings, Then Drops After Hours: What You Need To Know

PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported fourth-quarter results after the bell. Here's a rundown of the report and a look at what initially drove shares higher after hours, but are now dropping. What Happened: PayPal said fourth-quarter revenue increased 7% year-over-year to $7.38 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $7.39 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The payments company reported quarterly earnings of $1.24 per share, which beat consensus estimates of $1.20 per share. PayPal's strong bottom-line results appear to be pushing shares higher after hours. Total payment volumes in the fourth quarter increased 5% year-over-year to $357.4 billion. Full-year payment volumes came in at $1.36 trillion, up 9% year-over-year. “2022...
Expedia Stock Is Diving After Hours: What's Going On?

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after the company reported fourth-quarter results that were negatively impacted by severe weather.  What Happened: Expedia reported fourth-quarter revenue of $2.618 billion, up 15% year-over-year, driven by growth across the company. The online travel agency company reported quarterly earnings of $1.26 per share, which missed average analyst estimates of $1.65 per share. Expedia noted that it experienced "friction" from transforming its business model and technology platform, but demand remained strong. "While our Q4 results were negatively impacted by severe weather, demand was otherwise strong and accelerating, and has been markedly stronger since the start of the...
Why Yelp Stock Is On The Move After Hours

Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) shares are trading higher in Thursday's after-hours session after the company reported strong full-year results driven by its product-led strategy and issued guidance above estimates. What Happened: Yelp said 2022 revenue increased 16% year-over-year to $1.2 billion after fourth-quarter revenue came in at $309.1 million, which beat consensus estimates of $306.5 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of 28 cents per share, which was in line with average analyst estimates. "We delivered a number of record financial results in 2022 thanks to the strong execution of our teams on our product-led strategy. Record net revenue, driven by record advertising revenue...
