Ouachita Parish, LA

Duo accused of burglarizing multiple Louisiana businesses; taken into custody

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 2 days ago

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On February 7, 2023, Ouachita Parish authorities confirmed they have arrested two Monroe men who were wanted for Armed Robbery, Burglary from a Motor Vehicle, Identity Theft, Illegal Possession of Stolen Items, and Felony Theft after allegedly burglarizing multiple businesses in Ouachita Parish.

On August 26, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to a tree service company in Calhoun, La., and informed that five chainsaws were stolen from the business. The victim learned that Donald Bouwell Jr. and another suspect allegedly sold two of the stolen chainsaws to someone. Also, the tree company’s name was engraved on the chainsaws, which helped the victim learn where his property was sold.

Opelousas man arrested in connection with theft of Zoosiana squirrel monkeys

On September 20, 2022, at 2:17 PM, West Monroe Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Benson Street due to four vehicle burglaries. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim who advised that Bouwell allegedly broke into his mechanic shop and burglarized four parked cars.

The victim ensured authorities that Bouwell was the suspect because they worked on his car a few weeks prior to the burglary and recognized him on surveillance footage. According to police, Bouwell caused approximately $1,000 worth of damages and stole over $1,000 worth of power tools from a locked toolbox.

West Monroe man accused of sexually assaulting victim while she was asleep; arrested

Later that day, investigators of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were assigned to an Armed Robbery complaint at Cash Bingo. Once authorities arrived at the scene, victims advised that two White males entered the business and allegedly robbed a cashier.

Authorities went on to identify the suspects as James Aaron Stephenson and Bouwell. NBC 10 learned that Bouwell allegedly pointed a gun at a security guard during the robbery.

The duo was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. Stephenson’s bond was set at $262,500 and Bouwell’s bond was set at $273,000.

