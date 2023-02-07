DOJ: Food manufacturing company with Gridley factory pleads guilty in connection with 2018 salmonella outbreak

Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Trump supporter in California bomb plot begs judge to accept plea deal that could net 9 years
One of the two Donald Trump supporters accused of plotting to firebomb Sacramento’s state Democratic headquarters building is asking a federal judge to accept a plea deal that would net him up to nine years in prison, and “begging you for a chance to redeem myself.”. In a...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
A dip in neighbor’s pool leads to nightmare at hands of California police, lawsuit alleges
Last year on Sept. 1, as Butte County was in the midst of 100-plus-degree heat wave, Dana Marie James found herself arrested for trespassing after taking a dip in a Chico homeowner’s pool. James was arrested by a deputy from the Butte County Sheriff’s Office who “observed that Ms....
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested after search reveals fentanyl in Chico apartment
CHICO, Calif. - A man was arrested in Chico on Tuesday after agents served a search warrant at an apartment and found fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine. Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF) says they arrested 51-year-old Robert Rogers after finding more than half an ounce of fentanyl, more than an eighth of an ounce of methamphetamine and heroin.
actionnewsnow.com
City to issue notices to unauthorized homeless camper at alternative site
CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico notified the Legal Services of Northern California (LSNC) that it plans to issue anti-camping notices at the alternative site located at the corner of Cohasset Road and Eaton Road. In the notice sent on Tuesday, the city says 45 people are camping at...
krcrtv.com
20 contacted, 6 arrested during search warrant of problem home in Corning
CORNING, Calif. — 20 people were contacted and six were arrested when officers with the Corning Police Department (CPD) served a search warrant at a home Thursday morning. The CPD officers, along with deputies from the Tehama County Sheriff's Office, District Attorney's Office, and Probation department served the search warrant at 22351 Samson Ave.
Pounds of Methamphetamine and Fentanyl seized in Roseville home
(KTXL) — A investigation into a “problem” Roseville house resulted in the seizure of illegal firearms and several pounds of drugs, according to the Roseville Police Department. Between December 2022 and January 2023 the Placer Special Investigations Unit were monitoring a home on Alnwick Drive in western Roseville. Investigators learned that a resident, a convicted […]
KCRA.com
Here are places in Northern California where you can learn to pan for gold
Northern California has a long history of people searching for gold. The first gold was found in the area of Coloma in 1848, and today, miners are still looking. Experts say the 49ers only recovered 15% of California’s available gold. Though most of the other 85% is deep under the Earth’s surface there is still gold to be found. There are also plenty of places where those eager to search for gold can learn the proper techniques.
actionnewsnow.com
Lawsuit: Oroville officer leaves Chico woman at Butte County dump
A lawsuit has been filed against the City of Oroville, a police officer and a sergeant claiming a woman the officer arrested was dropped off at the Butte County dump in September 2022. A lawsuit filed in federal court on Monday claims a woman was left at the Butte County...
KCRA.com
'Apologies without action means very little': Secretary of State speaks on reparations for Black Californians
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Secretary of State Shirley Weber was on the Sacramento State campus Tuesday to talk about the issue of reparations for Black Californians. The university's 2022-23 Green & Gold Speaker Series theme is "Focus on Justice." The state's first Black secretary of state, Weber was born to parents who worked as sharecroppers in Arkansas.
Mother of Rocklin fentanyl overdose victim attending State of the Union
(KTXL) — President Joe Biden will be giving his State of the Union address on Tuesday and a leading voice in Placer County’s fight against fentanyl will be the guest of Congressman Kevin Kiley. Laura Didier lost her 17-year-old son Zach Didier to a fentanyl overdose in 2020 and has become a strong partner of […]
KCRA.com
‘Shot heard around the world’: How a global tech company’s move to Rancho Cordova could change future of region
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — This week's announcement ofSolidigm, a global leader in NAND flash memory solutions, locating its headquarters in the city of Rancho Cordova could instantly change the economic future of the region, according to some business leaders. "This is a shot heard around the world," said Barry...
‘She was family’: Thrift shop owners pay for funeral of unhoused employee that died
(KTXL) — This Valentine’s Day will be a hard one for thrift shop owners Alfredo and Martha Ochoa after the untimely death of one of their employees, an unhoused woman from Sacramento named Suki. She was recently hit and killed by an alleged drunken driver, and the Ochoas were informed about her death later by […]
Family increases reward to $20K in Rocklin hit-and-run death of Trevor Swahn
ROCKLIN, Calif. — Update February 9:. The Swahn family has increased the reward to $20,000 if someone comes forward with information that leads to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with information can call Rocklin Police Department at 916-625-5400. Original story February 8:. February marks two years since Trevor Swahn,...
actionnewsnow.com
Police search for suspect who assaulted a Chico grocery store employee
CHICO, Calif. 4:35 P.M. UPDATE - Police are looking for a suspect they say assaulted a FoodMaxx employee in Chico. The Chico Police Department said in a Facebook post on Wednesday a man is suspected of assaulting the employee after they say he was caught trying to steal. In a...
Shooting involving police under investigation in North Sacramento
(KTXL) — Police are investigating a shooting that involved an officer that occurred in North Sacramento Thursday morning, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Police said that Wednesday morning a masked suspect had stolen a vehicle in the 100 block of Stanford Avenue in North Sacramento. Then, on Thursday morning, officers found the stolen car near Cantalier […]
chicosol.org
Homeless people in Chico victimized
The Eaton-Cohasset homeless encampment sits on Chico’s northern edge, a motley assortment of weathered tents, a couple of dumpsters and a port-o-potty that juts up from the muddy gravel. With hate crimes targeting racial, religious, and sexual minorities on the rise nationwide, residents here say they’re being targeted for...
crimevoice.com
Butte County Man Arrested for Alleged Possession of Stolen Pickup Truck, Trailer
Above: Photo of the pickup truck and trailer | Oroville PD. A Butte County man was recently arrested after police reportedly spotted him driving a truck that had just been reported stolen, according to press release from Oroville PD. Shortly before 6 AM on January 21, officers on patrol near...
OnlyInYourState
The One Mexican Restaurant In Northern California With Surprisingly Delicious Burgers
Who doesn’t love a good Mexican restaurant? The Tipsy Burro in Willows makes excellent arroz con pollo, ceviche, and chile rellenos. But if you’re in the mood for something else, they also make delicious burgers and have a ribeye steak on the menu. How about that for a unique twist on an old favorite?
actionnewsnow.com
The community fridge is going to cost a pretty penny to stay open
CHICO, Calif.- The City of Chico is requiring that the woman running the community fridge pay for a pricey permit to keep the fridge up and running. "Yeah I think it's a greed factor. I-- I don't see what it's taking up. This one's on private property. If they want to do check ups and make sure its the sanitation and it's clean like that everyday, I get that but the permit-- it's a headscratcher for me," said one lady donating to the fridge, who didn't want to be identified.
crimevoice.com
Yuba City Man Arrested in Connection to Alleged Hatchet Attack
A Yuba City man was recently arrested after a chaotic incident which included him allegedly attacking a grocery store employee with a hatchet. According to a Yuba City PD Facebook post, 44-year-old Larry Reed was identified as the suspect in an incident on the morning of Sunday, January 22. Police had received multiple 911 calls regarding a man allegedly using a hatchet to damage a vehicle in the Raley’s parking lot on West Onstott Frontage.
