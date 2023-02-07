Read full article on original website
Massive retail superstore closing in WisconsinKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
Major discount retailer opens new store location in WisconsinKristen WaltersWest Bend, WI
Milwaukee Community Left Disappointed as Walmart Closes StoreAsh JurbergMilwaukee, WI
Breaking: Multiple Walmart Stores Announced as Permanently Closing in Multiple StatesJoel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Walmart Warned That Upcoming Store Closing Will Cause a U.S. Government-Defined “Food Desert”Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
On Milwaukee
Pig out on the return of Baconfest this month
The world's greatest side and topping will become the main course later this month, as 102.9 The HOG's 11th annual Baconfest Milwaukee will get sizzling at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino on Sunday, Feb. 26. Hosted at the events center from 11 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., Baconfest is a celebration of...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Big Lots! to offer doorbusters, scratch-off prizes during grand opening weekend
WEST BEND — Big Lots! announced on Wednesday that they will be offering doorbuster deals and scratch-off cards with the potential for discounts to the first 100 customers each day during their grand opening weekend, which begins on Saturday. Big Lots! will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening...
On Milwaukee
St. Patrick's Day Parade sets date for 2023
Love may be in the air right now with Valentine's Day – but soon all the pink and red will be replaced by green and more green for St. Patrick's Day. And that also means the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade, which the Shamrock Club of Wisconsin today announced will make its way through Downtown Milwaukee on Saturday, March 11.
On Milwaukee
Whoop it up at "Cheers for Wishes: Mardi Gras"
New Orleans is 1,000 miles from Milwaukee, but this Mardi Gras celebration is merely a bead’s toss away. Join Wishmakers of Wisconsin on Friday, Feb. 17 at the Marcus Performing Arts Center for an evening of NOLA-style music, food, art and pageantry. The event runs from 7 to 11...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Opening date for new shoe store in West Bend, WI
February 9, 2023 – West Bend, WI – The facade at 1616 S. Main Street received a fresh coat of paint this week as a new shoe store is prepping to open at the Paradise Pavilion in West Bend, WI. Shoe Sensation will be opening in the spot...
On Milwaukee
Making heads or tails of Northside trails
The Milwaukee County Trail Council is holding an open house to share a draft of the Northwest Side Trail plan on Thursday, Feb. 9 from 4-7 p.m. at the Blatz Pavilion at Lincoln Park, 1301 W. Hampton Ave. The intent of the Northwest Trail Connections Plan is to help Milwaukee...
Major discount retailer opens new store location in Wisconsin
A major discount retail chain recently opened another new store location in Wisconsin and will be hosting a grand opening event this weekend. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 11, 2023, the popular discount retail chain Big Lots! will be hosting a grand opening event for its newest Wisconsin store location in West Bend, according to local sources.
wxerfm.com
The Top 11 Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend!
The Weekend Whassup for Friday, 2/10/2023! The Point keeps you connected to the top 11 things happening around Sheboygan this weekend!. See the 1990 hit classic movie Ghost on the big screen at The Weill Center For The Performing Arts in Downtown Sheboygan tonight (Friday) at 7! https://weillcenter.com/events/movie-ghost/. Sheboygan County...
Sunshine returns Friday, fantastic February weekend
Sunshine breaks out again on Friday and the weather is looking fantastic for February into the weekend. Saturday will be windy with southwest gusts up to 30mph.
spectrumnews1.com
‘Missed beyond words’: Milwaukee County Zoo’s jaguar Stella euthanized
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Zoo announced Thursday the jaguar, Stella, was euthanized Feb. 5 due to “chronic age-related health conditions.”. Zoo officials said that during the week prior, Stella had been experiencing “abnormal behavior” and “gastrointestinal discomfort.”. In response, the team tried to examine her...
CBS 58
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Knuckles 🐾
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week, Knuckles the dog who is just under a year old!. Rachel Hahn from the Wisconsin Humane Society showcased him when she joined us on Tuesday, Feb. 7. She also discussed the proper process of adopting dogs and puppies across any of their shelters.
OnlyInYourState
The Little-Known Corner In Wisconsin That Transforms Into An Ice Palace In The Winter
Every year, something magical appears outside of a Lake Geneva area resort. Destination Geneva National hosts an annual event that takes visitors into another world: Ice Castles. These colorful frozen creations don’t last long but they are one of Wisconsin’s best winter attractions. Here’s what you need to know about the ice castles.
Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Dozer!
Dozer is a five-year-old mixed breed dog staying with the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha backyard chicken ordinance ruffles feathers
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A backyard chicken ordinance in Waukesha has ruffled some feathers. The city wants to regulate owning backyard chickens. Waukesha has never had any rules in place before, and this has gotten a lot of attention from neighbors. On Monday night, Feb. 6, the Ordinance & License Committee...
ozaukeepress.com
Mayor calls on Fish Day to dissolve if it won’t host Port festival
Neitzke says it’s unfair for group to retain rights to event when others want to take over tradition. A family enjoyed Fish Day's signature food, fish and chips, during last year's festival in port Washington's Veterans Park. Ozaukee Press file photo.
Milwaukee mom who tried to save her daughter from drowning, dies
Henya Federman, a Milwaukee native who nearly drowned trying to rescue her infant daughter who fell into the waters of the U.S. Virgin Islands., dies after two months on life support.
On Milwaukee
Future is Female: Alverno College's Gabrielle Hood
OnMilwaukee's The Future Is Female series is brought to you by Alverno College and features some of the most interesting, innovative and intelligent women in the city. Alverno College, for over 135 years, has strived to educate and empower women to realize their leadership, strength of voice and potential to lead in the working world. Alverno’s support of “The Future is Female” continues to showcase and exemplify these efforts by supporting the stories of grit, resilience and strength of character of present, past and future leading women in the Milwaukee community! #AlvernoStrong.
Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Wisconsin
Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Wisconsin does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" by sources like Onlyinyourstate...
This One Church in Wisconsin Heals and Haunts Thousands of People Every Year
Holy Hill in Wisconsin is the sight of beautiful views and a church rumored to perform true miracles, but legend says it has a dark, haunted side filled with terrifying creatures too. The Mysteries of Holy Hill. The area of Erin and Hubertus, Wisconsin is home to a breathtakingly gorgeous...
