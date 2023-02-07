ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedarburg, WI

On Milwaukee

Pig out on the return of Baconfest this month

The world's greatest side and topping will become the main course later this month, as 102.9 The HOG's 11th annual Baconfest Milwaukee will get sizzling at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino on Sunday, Feb. 26. Hosted at the events center from 11 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., Baconfest is a celebration of...
On Milwaukee

St. Patrick's Day Parade sets date for 2023

Love may be in the air right now with Valentine's Day – but soon all the pink and red will be replaced by green and more green for St. Patrick's Day. And that also means the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade, which the Shamrock Club of Wisconsin today announced will make its way through Downtown Milwaukee on Saturday, March 11.
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Whoop it up at "Cheers for Wishes: Mardi Gras"

New Orleans is 1,000 miles from Milwaukee, but this Mardi Gras celebration is merely a bead’s toss away. Join Wishmakers of Wisconsin on Friday, Feb. 17 at the Marcus Performing Arts Center for an evening of NOLA-style music, food, art and pageantry. The event runs from 7 to 11...
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Making heads or tails of Northside trails

The Milwaukee County Trail Council is holding an open house to share a draft of the Northwest Side Trail plan on Thursday, Feb. 9 from 4-7 p.m. at the Blatz Pavilion at Lincoln Park, 1301 W. Hampton Ave. The intent of the Northwest Trail Connections Plan is to help Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Kristen Walters

Major discount retailer opens new store location in Wisconsin

A major discount retail chain recently opened another new store location in Wisconsin and will be hosting a grand opening event this weekend. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 11, 2023, the popular discount retail chain Big Lots! will be hosting a grand opening event for its newest Wisconsin store location in West Bend, according to local sources.
WEST BEND, WI
wxerfm.com

The Top 11 Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend!

The Weekend Whassup for Friday, 2/10/2023! The Point keeps you connected to the top 11 things happening around Sheboygan this weekend!. See the 1990 hit classic movie Ghost on the big screen at The Weill Center For The Performing Arts in Downtown Sheboygan tonight (Friday) at 7! https://weillcenter.com/events/movie-ghost/. Sheboygan County...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
spectrumnews1.com

‘Missed beyond words’: Milwaukee County Zoo’s jaguar Stella euthanized

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Zoo announced Thursday the jaguar, Stella, was euthanized Feb. 5 due to “chronic age-related health conditions.”. Zoo officials said that during the week prior, Stella had been experiencing “abnormal behavior” and “gastrointestinal discomfort.”. In response, the team tried to examine her...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Knuckles 🐾

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week, Knuckles the dog who is just under a year old!. Rachel Hahn from the Wisconsin Humane Society showcased him when she joined us on Tuesday, Feb. 7. She also discussed the proper process of adopting dogs and puppies across any of their shelters.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha backyard chicken ordinance ruffles feathers

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A backyard chicken ordinance in Waukesha has ruffled some feathers. The city wants to regulate owning backyard chickens. Waukesha has never had any rules in place before, and this has gotten a lot of attention from neighbors. On Monday night, Feb. 6, the Ordinance & License Committee...
WAUKESHA, WI
On Milwaukee

Future is Female: Alverno College's Gabrielle Hood

OnMilwaukee's The Future Is Female series is brought to you by Alverno College and features some of the most interesting, innovative and intelligent women in the city. Alverno College, for over 135 years, has strived to educate and empower women to realize their leadership, strength of voice and potential to lead in the working world. Alverno’s support of “The Future is Female” continues to showcase and exemplify these efforts by supporting the stories of grit, resilience and strength of character of present, past and future leading women in the Milwaukee community! #AlvernoStrong.
MILWAUKEE, WI
B100

Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Wisconsin

Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Wisconsin does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" by sources like Onlyinyourstate...
WISCONSIN STATE

