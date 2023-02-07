Read full article on original website
South Dakota lawmakers seek foreign-owned land investigation
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmakers are advancing a number of bills that would curb Chinese influence in South Dakota’s farmland amid concerns among Republican leaders after a spy balloon was spotted and shot down last week. Republican Rep. Will Mortenson proposed Thursday investigating partnerships between landowners...
Mexican drug cartels operating ‘on a very large scale’ in Big Sky Country
(NewsNation) — Once limited to cities along the southern border, the influence of Mexican drug cartels has spread to smaller American towns across the country, including several in the state of Montana. Jami Rak has lived in Billings, Montana her entire life. The largest city in Big Sky Country...
Missouri man who killed 4 executed despite innocence claims
BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man convicted of killing his live-in girlfriend and her three young children was executed Tuesday despite his claims that he was in another state when the killings occurred. Raheem Taylor, 58, was the third Missouri inmate put to death since November at...
Pennsylvania Special Election Results: Pennsylvania House races could determine balance of power
(WHTM) – Voters in three western Pennsylvania districts will head to the polls on Tuesday for special elections that could swing the balance of power in Harrisburg. The three special elections are being held in the 32nd, 34th, and 35th legislative districts in Allegheny County. The 32nd district has...
Disney faces losing control of its kingdom with Florida bill
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Disney’s government in Florida has been the envy of any private business, with its unprecedented powers in deciding what to build and how to build it at the Walt Disney World Resort, issuing bonds and holding the ability to build its own nuclear plant if it wanted.
Six dead after gunmen target occupants of home in Juarez
JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – Police say they have restored order to a neighborhood where six people were fatally shot on Wednesday. Residents reported gunfire around 2 p.m. at the Urbi Villas del Prado neighborhood in Juarez’s Lower Valley. The incident involved several people arriving in vehicles and targeting occupants of one of the homes; some ran out of the dwelling and were pursued by the gunmen, police told reporters at the scene.
