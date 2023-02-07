Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Oscar De La Hoya Believes That Ryan Garcia Could Put Gervonta To Sleep
An incredulous look was etched across the face of Gervonta "Tank" Davis whenever Ryan Garcia brazenly mentioned his name. After years of antagonizing the deleterious knockout puncher, Davis has finally dared his longtime rival to put his money where his mouth is. While not official, both sides have announced that...
Boxing Scene
Adrien Broner: ‘I’m Favoring Gervonta Davis A Lot’ To Beat Ryan Garcia
The forthcoming fight between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia will be one of the most anticipated matchups boxing has to offer in 2023. Slated to take place on April 15, the mega-fight has many of the sport’s figures already talking about the mouthwatering matchup, with one of them being Davis confidant and former four-division champion Adrien Broner.
Boxing Scene
Ryan Garcia To Tank: 'No Rematch Clause, Winner Takes All Coward, Stop Staying Quiet Behind Haymon'
The super fight between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis has been months in the making, but the final terms of their deal still have not been finalized. Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions, who represents Garcia, and Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions, who represents Davis, are the power players behind the scenes brokering the Showtime pay-per-view event and 136-pound catchweight bout.
Boxing Insider
De La Hoya Denies Reports That Prograis Is Potential New Opponent For Garcia
Contrary to rumors and reports,” Oscar De La Hoya tweeted on Wednesday. “@GoldenBoyBoxing is 100% trying to finalize #tankgarcia although @RPrograis fight with Ryan is very intriguing, we are focused on taking the #tankgarcia fight to the finish line.” This post was written in response to reports from solid sources that negotiations had gotten so bad between De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions and Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions that the much hoped for April 15th superfight between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis might well fall through. Indeed, it was said that, Regis Prograis was now being looked at as a potential April 15 foe for Garcia.
Boxing Scene
Keyshawn Davis Urges Gervonta Davis To Fight Someone Notable
After a meager 2022 that included just one appearance, Gervonta “Tank” Davis was determined to turn things around. In the first week of the new year, the current lightweight WBA “Regular” belt holder defended his secondary crown against Hector Luis Garcia. The 31-year-old Dominican seemingly earned...
Boxing Scene
Hearn: We Would Entertain Baumgardner-Mayer Rematch; Top Rank Offer’s Gotta Be Right
NEW YORK – Alycia Baumgardner’s promoter mentioned four potential opponents for the fully unified 130-pound champion early Sunday morning before Mikaela Mayer’s name came up during a post-fight press conference. Eddie Hearn discussed Baumgardner boxing Hyun Mi Choi (20-0-1, 5 KOs), the WBA’s super featherweight champion in...
Boxing Scene
Edgar Berlanga Believes His Star Power Warrants A Canelo Alvarez Showdown
Although Edgar Berlanga enjoyed being on the fast track to superstardom, the 168 contender reached an impasse with Bob Arum and Top Rank. As a result, with both sides unable to solve their differences, Top Rank cut him loose, making the 25-year-old one of the most sought out free agents around.
BoxingNews24.com
Tony Harrison says Tim Tszyu was put in his spot by money-people
By Adam Baskin: Tony Harrison said today at the press conference that Tim Tszyu hasn’t earned his spot to fight for a world title at 154, and he’s been put in the position he’s currently in as the WBO mandatory to undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo by people with money that put him there.
CBS Sports
Yair Rodriguez says it's 'a dream come true' to see so many Mexican fighters on the cusp of UFC gold
The evolution of mixed martial arts has taken the sport to every corner of the globe and Mexico is primed for a breakout year. Yair Rodriguez could cement himself as the country's second UFC champion in as many pay-per-views by defeating Josh Emmett at UFC 284. The two battle in the co-main event on Saturday for the interim featherweight crown.
BoxingNews24.com
Shakur Stevenson – Shuichiro Yoshino meet in WBC lightweight eliminator on April 8th
By Brian Webber: Shakur Stevenson – Shuichiro Yoshino will be squaring off in a WBC lightweight title eliminator two months from now on April 8th in the main event to force their way to a title shot against undisputed champion Devin ‘The Dream’ Haney. Stevenson-Yoshino will headline...
Boxing Scene
Callum Smith: Stepien is Just What I Need Going Into Beterbiev Fight
As BoxingScene.com recently reported, Callum Smith fights in Liverpool for the first time since 2019 when he faces undefeated world-ranked Pole Pawel Stepien at the M&S Bank Arena on Saturday March 11, live worldwide on DAZN (excluding Australia and New Zealand). The WBC’s No.1 ranked light heavyweight Smith (29-1, 21...
overtimeheroics.net
Clottey Claims He Deliberately Lost Pacquiao Fight
Former welterweight world titlist Joshua Clottey has made the eye-catching claim that he intentionally tanked his 2010 effort against Manny Pacquiao because of a contract dispute with his then manager. Speaking to Ghana’s Joy News, the Accra, Ghana native told his story of a manager who was taking too much,...
Boxing Scene
Vargas-Foster: Showtime To Stream Four Fight Countdown Show
A lineup of talented fighters, including a former titleholder, Olympic bronze medalist, Pan American gold medalist and a highly touted prospect in his pro debut, will highlight a four-bout streaming presentation on the Showtime Sports YouTube channel and Showtime Boxing Facebook page this Saturday, February 11 in a Premier Boxing Champions event from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.
BoxingNews24.com
Jaime Munguia would knockout Golovkin says Erik Morales
By Sean Jones: Trainer Erik Morales says his fighter Jaime Munguia will not only defeat IBF/WBA middleweight champion Gennadiy Golovkin but also knockout him out when the time comes for the two to mix it up. Munguia (41-0, 33 KOs) has been pushing for the fight against Golovkin (42-2-1, 37...
calfkicker.com
Anthony Pettis set to box Roy Jones Jr, on the same card: Jose Aldo, Jacare Souza, And Paul Daley
Jorge Masvidal has stacked the card and is promoting Gamebred Boxing 4. Masvidal is now entering the boxing ring after promoting events like Gamebred FC and iKON. Roy Masvidal said on The MMA Hour that Jones Jr. will box Anthony Pettis in the main event of his show on April 1 in Milwaukee.
Boxing Scene
Photos: Rey Vargas, O’Shaquie Foster - Face To Face at Final Presser
Undefeated two-division champion Rey Vargas and top 130-pound contender O’Shaquie Foster squared off and exchanged verbal barbs at Thursday’s final press conference before they meet for the vacant WBC Super Featherweight World Championship this Saturday, February 11 live on SHOWTIME from the Alamodome in San Antonio in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions. (photos by Amanda Westcott)
Boxing Scene
Jessica McCaskill-Ivana Habazin: Purse Bid Won By Habazin's Team For Unified Welterweight Championship
Ivana Habazin pulled off the first upset well ahead of her next title challenge. Charles Muniz, Habazin’s manager, secured control of his fighter’s WBC-ordered welterweight title fight versus lineal and unified champion Jessica McCaskill. A purse bid hearing held Tuesday by the WBC was won by Muniz’s privately owned Piranha 1 LLC company, who bid $201,000 to outpace Matchroom Boxing ($91,000) as the session’s only other participant.
Boxing Scene
Mayer Mocks Hearn: He Can’t Afford The Baumgardner Rematch
Mikaela Mayer doesn’t get the sense that Eddie Hearn is willing to invest heavily in his undisputed female junior lightweight champion. Mayer, the former unified 130-pound champion from Woodland Hills, Calif., was perplexed by recent comments that Hearn made regarding a potential rematch between Mayer and Hearn’s client Alycia Baumgardner of Michigan, who became the fully unified 130-pound champion after defeating Elhern Mekhaled by unanimous decision last Saturday night at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Boxing Scene
Eumir Felix Marcial Gears Up For First Eight-Rounder on Vargas-Foster Card
Eumir Felix Marcial, 27, the Philippines' 2020 middleweight Olympic bronze medalist, is making his first foray into the land of the eight-rounders this Saturday, Feb. 11, in San Antonio's Alamodome, on the undercard of the O'Shaquie Foster - Rey Vargas WBO world jr. lightweight title battle, which will be televised live on Showtime.
Boxing Scene
‘Mexican Monster’ David Benavidez Says He Wants To Be Country's Next Great Fighter
LOS ANGELES — Marco Antonio Barrera. Erik Morales. Juan Manuel Marquez. Oscar De La Hoya. Those were just some of the handful of Hall of Fame fighters that David Benavidez named off the top of his head as his favorite Mexican boxers. The 26-year-old knockout star has been fighting...
