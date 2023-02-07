Read full article on original website
New Times
Pismo Beach sets new limit on water rebate program
A Pismo Beach resident discovered a loophole in the local water rebate program, compelling the city to close it. On Feb. 7, Pismo Beach leaders unanimously set a new limit on the reimbursement amount for an incentive scheme called Cash for Grass, which rewards residents for replacing their lawns with drought-resistant landscaping or artificial grass.
Red Light Roundup 01/30 – 02/05/2023
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. January 30, 2023. 14:20 — Austin...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Top eight most expensive homes sold in Atascadero the week of Jan. 29
A house in Atascadero that sold for $1 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Atascadero in the past two weeks. In total, 8 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last two weeks, with an average price of $722,000, $433 per square foot.
Cancer-causing chemical found in soil at 4 sites in SLO. What’s being done about it?
The toxic chemical was used by San Luis Obispo dry cleaning companies for decades.
tanamatales.com
Best San Luis Obispo Wineries
Would you like to visit the best San Luis Obispo wineries in California? This article lists the recommended ones to check out. Get ready for some wine-tasting fun!. If you’re in California, you need to go wine tasting. And, if wonderful wine is what you are looking for, you should check out the San Luis Obispo wineries.
New Times
SLO County supervisors repeal new Paso Robles planting ordinance
In yet another twist in the seesawing debate over the Paso Robles Groundwater Basin, the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors rescinded the county's newly adopted Paso basin planting ordinance on Feb. 7—preempting it from taking effect. The board's new governing majority voted 3-2 to gut the ordinance...
calcoastnews.com
SLO Bed Bath & Beyond to close
The San Luis Obispo Bed Bath & Beyond store will soon close. Staff has confirmed the planned closure of the Bed Bath & Beyond located in the SLO Promenade on Madonna Road, though the exact date is not yet known. As part of the closure sale, all merchandise is currently marked down at least 10%.
SLO County supervisors set rules for free overnight RV parking: ‘A win for everyone’
Here’s how the new SLO County camping regulations work.
Pismo Beach is getting new affordable senior housing. Do you qualify to live there?
Construction on Shell Beach Senior Apartments is expected to be completed in 2024.
New Times
Grover Beach sues former short-term rental owner for tax evasion
Grover Beach proved that the price of skipping bed tax payments may be higher than remitting a cut of the rent to the city itself. Former local short-term rental owner, Allen Thompson, felt the financial pinch when the city sued him on Jan. 20 for failing to pay transient occupancy taxes (TOT) from 2019 to 2022. According to the Grover Beach municipal code, all hotel or motel operators must pay the city a 12 percent share of the rent charged.
More rain fell over SLO County over the weekend. Here’s how much your area got
It’s only February, but the weekend storm also pushed many locations further past their average totals for the entire year.
syvnews.com
January flooding displaced 46 in Guadalupe, community pulls together to help
Neighbor helping neighbor. That was the scene in Guadalupe last month as 46 residents — 10 families — were displaced by a storm that dropped more than three inches of rain in 12 hours. The deluge caused the Santa Maria River to breach an earthen berm and flood their neighborhood.
New 4-story building with affordable housing, commercial space coming to Grover Beach
The mixed-use development is the first of its kind to gain approval in Grover Beach.
New Times
Development in SLO could bring more issues than answers
Oh my, to develop or not? Allowing more dense development in downtown San Luis Obispo could bring increased vitality to a community, but without increased infrastructure supports, it can bring blight. Is there sufficient acreage in the landfill to address the increased garbage that will result if San Luis Obispo builds more housing? Is there sufficient potable water for the proposed increased numbers? It is obvious that parking will be an issue, and with parking and an increased number of cars, there will likely be an impact on air quality. With more people needing food and hard goods, more trucks will be headed this way—what is the condition of our roads? Tank Farm Road and parts of Buckley can be a slalom ride to avoid potholes already.
montereycountyweekly.com
Despite a grace period for Diablo Canyon nuclear plant, federal regulators say no to resuming review of PG&E’s extension request.
THE SAN LUIS OBISPO-BASED GROUP MOTHERS FOR PEACE has fought the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant in Avila Beach, in San Luis Obispo County, since before it opened, arguing safety concerns over radioactive waste and nearby earthquake faults. Protests did not prevent Pacific Gas & Electric Company from obtaining the...
anemeraldcitylife.com
Best dessert combo to order from Madonna Inn in SLO
Maybe you’ve seen the Madonna Inn from viral videos on the internet and they’ve popped up in my instagram feed too but I had no idea I would ever visit. This is a hotel famous for its over the top decor and individually decorated rooms-there are 110 of them! I was on a trip to SLO sipping a hojicha latte at Field Day Coffee (this cafe is really cute with delicious coffee and pastries too) and chatting with two lovely new friends I’ve made from their tourism bureau and I mentioned that I loved banana desserts. One of them immediately told me YOU MUST go to Madonna Inn, it’s only about 5 minutes away and they have the best banana cream pie.
2 Highway 101 vehicle collisions block traffic through Pismo Beach
The crashes were reported within minutes of each other.
Landslide concerns close Ebb Tide Park access in Pismo Beach
The City of Pismo Beach on Wednesday announced the staircase leading to beach access for Ebb Tide Park was closed due to a landslide impacting the area.
Body found in San Luis Obispo commercial building
he man’s body was reportedly discovered in the electrical service room of the building in the 1300 block of Taft St.
Mom speaks out about 14-year-old son found dead in Santa Ynez River
On Monday, Feb. 6, Santa Barbara County officials confirmed that a body found in the Santa Ynez River was Alberto Corona Cabrera, 14, of Lompoc. The post Mom speaks out about 14-year-old son found dead in Santa Ynez River appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
