San Luis Obispo, CA

New Times

Pismo Beach sets new limit on water rebate program

A Pismo Beach resident discovered a loophole in the local water rebate program, compelling the city to close it. On Feb. 7, Pismo Beach leaders unanimously set a new limit on the reimbursement amount for an incentive scheme called Cash for Grass, which rewards residents for replacing their lawns with drought-resistant landscaping or artificial grass.
PISMO BEACH, CA
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 01/30 – 02/05/2023

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. January 30, 2023. 14:20 — Austin...
ATASCADERO, CA
tanamatales.com

Best San Luis Obispo Wineries

Would you like to visit the best San Luis Obispo wineries in California? This article lists the recommended ones to check out. Get ready for some wine-tasting fun!. If you’re in California, you need to go wine tasting. And, if wonderful wine is what you are looking for, you should check out the San Luis Obispo wineries.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoastnews.com

SLO Bed Bath & Beyond to close

The San Luis Obispo Bed Bath & Beyond store will soon close. Staff has confirmed the planned closure of the Bed Bath & Beyond located in the SLO Promenade on Madonna Road, though the exact date is not yet known. As part of the closure sale, all merchandise is currently marked down at least 10%.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
New Times

Grover Beach sues former short-term rental owner for tax evasion

Grover Beach proved that the price of skipping bed tax payments may be higher than remitting a cut of the rent to the city itself. Former local short-term rental owner, Allen Thompson, felt the financial pinch when the city sued him on Jan. 20 for failing to pay transient occupancy taxes (TOT) from 2019 to 2022. According to the Grover Beach municipal code, all hotel or motel operators must pay the city a 12 percent share of the rent charged.
GROVER BEACH, CA
New Times

Development in SLO could bring more issues than answers

Oh my, to develop or not? Allowing more dense development in downtown San Luis Obispo could bring increased vitality to a community, but without increased infrastructure supports, it can bring blight. Is there sufficient acreage in the landfill to address the increased garbage that will result if San Luis Obispo builds more housing? Is there sufficient potable water for the proposed increased numbers? It is obvious that parking will be an issue, and with parking and an increased number of cars, there will likely be an impact on air quality. With more people needing food and hard goods, more trucks will be headed this way—what is the condition of our roads? Tank Farm Road and parts of Buckley can be a slalom ride to avoid potholes already.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Despite a grace period for Diablo Canyon nuclear plant, federal regulators say no to resuming review of PG&E’s extension request.

THE SAN LUIS OBISPO-BASED GROUP MOTHERS FOR PEACE has fought the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant in Avila Beach, in San Luis Obispo County, since before it opened, arguing safety concerns over radioactive waste and nearby earthquake faults. Protests did not prevent Pacific Gas & Electric Company from obtaining the...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
anemeraldcitylife.com

Best dessert combo to order from Madonna Inn in SLO

Maybe you’ve seen the Madonna Inn from viral videos on the internet and they’ve popped up in my instagram feed too but I had no idea I would ever visit. This is a hotel famous for its over the top decor and individually decorated rooms-there are 110 of them! I was on a trip to SLO sipping a hojicha latte at Field Day Coffee (this cafe is really cute with delicious coffee and pastries too) and chatting with two lovely new friends I’ve made from their tourism bureau and I mentioned that I loved banana desserts. One of them immediately told me YOU MUST go to Madonna Inn, it’s only about 5 minutes away and they have the best banana cream pie.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA

