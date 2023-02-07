Read full article on original website
Related
Man Refuses to Stop Giving His Daughter Lunch Money After His Ex-wife Complained It’s Upsetting Her Step-Daughter
Splitting up as a couple is never easy. Yet when children are involved, the process can be more complicated and emotionally taxing. Even though they're now divorced, parents need to remain connected and work together to raise their children properly. And to do this effectively, both parties must be respectful of one another and be willing to compromise. Unfortunately, as you're about to read, that isn't always the case.
Famous Actor with Terminal Cancer wishes his kids "Don't Forget Him" and hopes his wife "Meets a Guy" after his death
Jonnie Irwin, a 49-year-old, revealed during an interview that he hoped his children, who’re toddlers, don’t forget him after his death. He also wishes his wife, Jess, meets a guy after he leaves.
In 1986, Both His Parents Abandoned Him Because of the Way He Looks. “I hate seeing my face in the mirror”
Born with an underdeveloped jaw, absent cheekbones, and unusual ears, Jono Lancaster was discarded by his parents at birth and left to navigate a childhood fraught with abandonment and insecurity.
Rickey Smiley may not have meant what everyone believes about his son Brandon being sacrificed
Did Rickey Smiley really say he sacrificed his son?. Last week Ricky Smiley the host of the Syndicated Rickey Smiley Show announced that his son Brandon Smiley 32 had passed away and the Internet is blowing up not with condolences but criticism. A statement Smiley made related to his son's death has everyone talking but perhaps his comments were taken out of context.
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
WHAS 11
Kate Hudson Gives Rare Interview About Her Marriage to Chris Robinson
Kate Hudson is opening up about her past marriage in a rare interview. The 43-year-old Glass Onion star spoke with longtime pals Erin and Sara Foster on their You're Doing Fine... Just Keep Going podcast when the subject of her relationship with ex-husband Chris Robinson came up. She said that...
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'
Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
Prince Harry Makes Strange Gesture That Body Language Expert Has Never Seen Anyone Do Before
During the promotional tour for his tell-all memoir Spare, Prince Harry gave a number of interviews which royal watchers and experts have discussed and dissected. But it’s one of his earlier interviews in 2022 that a body language and behavioral expert found most interesting as the prince made a gesture “no one else ever does.”
WHAS 11
Heather Rae El Moussa Shares Pics of 'Precious' Newborn Son
Heather Rae El Moussa is giving fans a peek at her son! One month after the 35-year-old Selling Sunset star and her husband, Tarek El Moussa, announced the arrival of their baby boy, Heather took to Instagram to share photos of the newborn. In the post, Heather shared a shot...
WHAS 11
Rihanna Shares How Life Has Changed Since Welcoming Her Son: "Everything Matters Now"
Rihanna is good with her son, that's the way it is! On Sunday, the Fenty Beauty mogul appeared on the first episode of The Process with Nate Burleson podcast and dished about motherhood and living for her son. "My son, everything matters now," the 34-year-old singer told the CBS Mornings...
WHAS 11
Ryan Phillippe Talks Kids' Future in Acting and 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Sequel (Exclusive)
Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon's two kids are all grown up and pursuing their own paths in life. On Friday, ET's Kevin Frazier spoke to Ryan at SiriusXM's Radio Row in Glendale, Arizona, ahead of the Super Bowl LVII about whether he thinks 23-year-old Ava and 19-year-old Deacon will pursue a career in acting like their parents.
WHAS 11
Machine Gun Kelly Says He Was Electrocuted During Super Bowl Party Concert: 'And My Hair Stood Up'
Machine Gun Kelly gave an electrifying performance at a Super Bowl party on Friday night, and the evidence appears to be in the hair. The GRAMMY-nominated singer took the stage Friday night at the Coors Light Bird's Nest Festival in Scottsdale, Arizona for a Super Bowl party when, out of nowhere, Kelly says he got electrocuted. He took to Instagram and posted video of him in the middle of his set when his hair suddenly started standing up.
WHAS 11
Why Rihanna Saved Her Pregnancy Announcement for Super Bowl Halftime Show: Source
Rihanna wowed America on Sunday when she surprised everyone with her baby bump reveal amid her epic Super Bowl LVII halftime show -- and she's thrilled by how well it all went off. A source tells ET, "She knows it was a performance to remember and that is what she...
WHAS 11
Jenna Ortega Details Excruciating Filming Schedule for 'Wednesday': 'I Pulled My Hair Out'
Playing Wednesday Addams was no easy task for Jenna Ortega, who detailed the intense filming schedule for the hit Netflix show Wednesday. During a Q&A session at a Netflix-hosted event in Hollywood, the 20-year-old Golden Globe nominee said there were times when she didn't sleep, pulled her hair out and "hysterically" cried when she'd answer FaceTime calls from her father, all because of excruciating schedule she loaded up on her plate to play the iconic character.
WHAS 11
Watch Jerry O'Connell Give Rebecca Romijn a Steamy 'Magic Mike' Style Lap Dance (Exclusive)
Jerry O'Connell is showing off his moves for wife Rebecca Romijn. On Friday's episode of The Talk, the show celebrates co-host O'Connell's upcoming 49th birthday with all things Magic Mike. After welcoming on Magic Mike's Last Dance stars Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek, O'Connell stripped down alongside Magic Mike Live...
Comments / 0