Abby Joseph

Man Refuses to Stop Giving His Daughter Lunch Money After His Ex-wife Complained It’s Upsetting Her Step-Daughter

Splitting up as a couple is never easy. Yet when children are involved, the process can be more complicated and emotionally taxing. Even though they're now divorced, parents need to remain connected and work together to raise their children properly. And to do this effectively, both parties must be respectful of one another and be willing to compromise. Unfortunately, as you're about to read, that isn't always the case.
Kate Hudson Gives Rare Interview About Her Marriage to Chris Robinson

Kate Hudson is opening up about her past marriage in a rare interview. The 43-year-old Glass Onion star spoke with longtime pals Erin and Sara Foster on their You're Doing Fine... Just Keep Going podcast when the subject of her relationship with ex-husband Chris Robinson came up. She said that...
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'

Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
Heather Rae El Moussa Shares Pics of 'Precious' Newborn Son

Heather Rae El Moussa is giving fans a peek at her son! One month after the 35-year-old Selling Sunset star and her husband, Tarek El Moussa, announced the arrival of their baby boy, Heather took to Instagram to share photos of the newborn. In the post, Heather shared a shot...
Machine Gun Kelly Says He Was Electrocuted During Super Bowl Party Concert: 'And My Hair Stood Up'

Machine Gun Kelly gave an electrifying performance at a Super Bowl party on Friday night, and the evidence appears to be in the hair. The GRAMMY-nominated singer took the stage Friday night at the Coors Light Bird's Nest Festival in Scottsdale, Arizona for a Super Bowl party when, out of nowhere, Kelly says he got electrocuted. He took to Instagram and posted video of him in the middle of his set when his hair suddenly started standing up.
Jenna Ortega Details Excruciating Filming Schedule for 'Wednesday': 'I Pulled My Hair Out'

Playing Wednesday Addams was no easy task for Jenna Ortega, who detailed the intense filming schedule for the hit Netflix show Wednesday. During a Q&A session at a Netflix-hosted event in Hollywood, the 20-year-old Golden Globe nominee said there were times when she didn't sleep, pulled her hair out and "hysterically" cried when she'd answer FaceTime calls from her father, all because of excruciating schedule she loaded up on her plate to play the iconic character.

