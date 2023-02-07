Read full article on original website
wmky.org
Kissick Facing New Indictment
A former Rowan County payroll officer is facing an additional indictment, 11 months after she was terminated. A grand jury handed down a superseding 4-count indictment against 54-year-old Rebecca Kissick Last week. Kissick is accused of writing checks to herself from the Rowan County Fiscal Court’s checking account for $168,227.02...
clayconews.com
A Federal Jury in Lexington, Kentucky Finds an Attorney from Richmond Guilty of Charges Related to Investment Fraud
LEXINGTON, KY - The U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of Kentucky is reporting that a Lexington investment advisor and attorney, Douglas Hawkins, of Richmond, Ky., was found guilty late Friday, by a federal jury sitting in Lexington, of investment advisor fraud, securities fraud, and two counts of mail fraud. According...
harlanenterprise.net
Richmond financial advisor found guilty of fraud in federal court
A Lexington area investment advisor and attorney, Douglas Hawkins, of Richmond, has been found guilty by a federal jury at U.S. District Court in Lexington of investment advisor fraud, securities fraud, and two counts of mail fraud. The U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Kentucky says according to...
fox56news.com
Lexington cold case suspect makes first court appearance
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police believe they’ve cracked the case of a string of sexual assaults, with at least one dating back 14 years. “People have the feeling that these cases just kind of get stuck in a freezer somewhere they’re forgotten about,” said Lieutenant Nathanial Muller.
WKYT 27
Four from Ky. clinic indicted on federal fraud charges
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Four people have been federally indicted on more than a dozen counts of healthcare fraud-related charges. The alleged Medicare and Medicaid-related crimes happened over the course of more than three years. According to their website, Kentucky Addiction Center has four locations across the bluegrass: in Paducah,...
fox56news.com
Lexington officer shoots woman involved in alleged domestic incident, police chase
Lasielle White is facing multiple multiple charges including attempted murder, wanton endangerment, and fleeing or evading police. Lexington officer shoots woman involved in alleged …. Lasielle White is facing multiple multiple charges including attempted murder, wanton endangerment, and fleeing or evading police. February 8: A citrus crisis, the cost of...
wnky.com
Police chase in Lexington results in arrest after car allegedly driven into house
LEXINGTON, Ky. – One woman is in custody after police say she allegedly drove a car into a home and then led police on a chase. The Lexington Police Department says it responded to a home for a domestic violence incident involving a weapon Tuesday. Upon arrival, police say...
fox56news.com
Scott County towing employee holds suspected thief at gunpoint
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — A suspected thief was held at gunpoint by an employee at a towing company in Scott County, according to an arrest citation. The Scott County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were dispatched on Sunday at around 11:30 p.m. to Clark’s Towing for reports of a theft in progress. While en route, dispatch indicated that the caller, an employee at the company, had the male suspect at gunpoint.
k105.com
Northern Ky. man jailed after allegedly molesting 2 children under 12
A northern Kentucky man has been accused of molesting two children younger than 12, according to Kentucky State Police. The investigation began in late January when state police received an allegation of juveniles being sexually abused in Owen County. The initial allegation, police said, involved two children, ages five and 13.
WTVQ
Police: woman shot by officer, arrested in Lexington after multi-county chase
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A woman who allegedly hit a police cruiser, almost struck several Lexington firefighters, was shot then led police on a two-county chase was arrested Tuesday evening. According to Lexington police, around 4:15 p.m., officers went to the 2300 block of Lonan Court for a report...
WKYT 27
Police respond to shots-fired incident at Lexington McDonald’s
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police responded to a shots-fired incident at a Lexington restaurant. It happened Thursday afternoon at McDonald’s on Elkhorn Drive, right off Winchester Road. Police say they found a man who was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not...
fox56news.com
Richmond police respond to suspected overdose, charge neighbor with manslaughter
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — A suspected overdose death in Richmond led authorities to charge the victim’s neighbor with manslaughter. The Richmond Police Department said officers responded around 9:30 p.m. Monday to the 1100 Block of Richmond Green Drive in reference to a suspected overdose. Upon arrival, police found a 48-year-old male deceased.
953wiki.com
Kentucky State Police Post 5 Warn Public of Scam
CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (02/07/2023) – Kentucky State Police, Post 5, in Campbellsburg has been contacted by a concerned citizen regarding an email scam in our area. This Citizen has received an email from someone stating they are with Best Buy-Geek Squad and they are being charged $349.99 for a maintenance plan. When contacting the number provided in the email, the scammer advised that they would issue a refund and an additional $50 for the inconvenience, all while gaining access to the citizen's bank account. The scammer then makes an error on the refund and requests you go to your bank to complete a wire transfer. Fortunately for this citizen, no money was removed from their bank account and the bank teller was able to close that account.
fox56news.com
Coroner identifies decomposed body found in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said the decomposed body found on Wednesday evening has been identified as 55-year-old Gary Slone of Lexington. Slone was found by contractors in the ravine of a wooded area behind a storm sewer water container on Kilrush Drive,...
fox56news.com
Armed man steals Xanax pills from Lexington pharmacy
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who walked into a Walgreens store on Richmond Road, showed a gun, and demanded narcotics. The crime happened just before 5 p.m., Jan. 29 at the store near St. Ann Drive. Detectives...
fox56news.com
Father of child kidnapping victim tries to attack suspect
A child was reunited with their father after a carjacking and kidnapping in Van Nuys, California Tuesday afternoon. Sky5 captured the moment the father charged at the suspect after he was taken into custody at Woodman Ave. and Sherman Way. Feb. 7, 2023. Father of child kidnapping victim tries to...
WKYT 27
Vending machine with free life-saving drug placed in Madison Co. jail
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A life-saving drug is now available for free from a vending machine in the Madison County Detention Center. Voices of Hope partnered with other agencies to get a Narcan vending machine placed in the jail. It’s the second machine they’ve placed around central Kentucky and officials say they are making a difference.
WKYT 27
New details in Kentucky liquor store raids
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about a federal raid of a vintage liquor store. In January, agents seized several rare bourbons at the Lexington and Louisville locations of Justins’ House of Bourbon. At the time, regulators said the raids were in connection to the improper purchase...
WTVQ
Family of Lexington homicide victim says city must do more to curb gun violence
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Monday night’s murder marked the first homicide for the city of Lexington this year. The city finished 2022 by breaking its homicide record finishing at 39. “I’m fighting, I will not give up, I love my babies,” said Andre Maxberry through tears, as she...
fox56news.com
Kentucky prosecutor caught in scandal resigns
Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. February 9: Rising rent, a coffee perk, and why the …. Here are five things to know before bed on February 9, 2023. Fayette County students...
