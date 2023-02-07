Read full article on original website
New gun safety coalition creates Montana chapter amid rising violence rates
Montana is a place where hunting and other firearm sports are popular among its residents and tourists. But with rising gun violence in Montana, some are looking to make some changes. Montana has the 11th highest rate of gun violence in the United States, according to CDC data. Gun deaths...
If new divorce law passes, Montana is going to have a lot more felons
If Montana lawmakers are worried about felons and crime rates, just wait till they make it even easier to become one. Rep. Bob Phalen, R-Lindsay, believes that adultery in marriage should be a felony. “Any unfaithful person should not get half in my humble opinion. Or anything,” he said while contemplating a bill that would […] The post If new divorce law passes, Montana is going to have a lot more felons appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Trial proceedings began today for Oglala Sioux Tribe versus the United States
South Dakota state lawmakers are taking aim at medical marijuana "pop up" clinics in the state. SOUTH DAKOTA STATE LAWMAKERS ARE TAKING AIM AT MEDICAL MARIJUANA "POP UP" CLINICS IN THE STATE. Western Dakota Technical College has trouble finding space for local employers for career fair. Updated: 5 hours ago.
Montana bill from Trebas, others, tried to allow indoor smoking again
Would you like to light up a ciggy and smoke indoors again? Or maybe a joint at your favorite bar? If so, you’re out of luck, but Sen. Jeremy Trebas, R-Great Falls, gave it a shot. “This is Montana,” Trebas said. “It’s not nanny-state California. Let’s be Montana.” Opponents noted the bill would be Montana […] The post Montana bill from Trebas, others, tried to allow indoor smoking again appeared first on Daily Montanan.
North Dakota lawmakers push for ‘womens bill of rights’
Lawmakers supporting the resolution say the separation protects the sexes in places like bathrooms and locker rooms.
West Fargo legislator wants to ban ‘approval voting’ in North Dakota; Fargo mayor opposes the bill
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO PRAIRIE PUBLIC RADIO) – A West Fargo lawmaker wants to prohibit “approval voting” in North Dakota. Fargo is the only city with that voting method. A voter can cast ballots for as many candidates as he or she wants – and the candidate with the most votes wins.
North Dakota Legislature: Guns, vaccines, fleeing drivers and hate crimes all addressed with new bills
(Bismarck, ND) -- While only two bills have been signed into law, there is still plenty happening in Bismarck as the current legislative session continues. A North Dakota Senate committee is considering a bill that would ban messenger RNA vaccines in North Dakota, including the COVID-19 vaccine. The U.S. Centers...
Minnesota considers comprehensive elections bill, backed by Somali community leaders
(ABC 6 News) – Somali people from communities across Southeast Minnesota have dealt with barriers when it comes to voting. Community members say that although they are tax-paying, United States citizens, they feel let down by the current system. “For them to have their dignity or their rights taken...
Groovy Man…Montana’s 10 Best Cannabis Store Names Are Hilarious
Here in Montana, cannabis is a big business. Now that Montana allows the recreational use of hippie lettuce, there are all kinds of different locations where one can go to find the herb of their choice. Not only have Montanans been enjoying themselves, but the state is enjoying the perks...
Montana in consideration for federal solar program
Federal land managers are updating a program that helps streamline development of large solar energy facilities on public lands. The program currently includes only southwestern states, but managers are now considering adding northwestern states including Montana and Wyoming. Bureau of Land Management Montana-Dakotas spokesperson Al Nash said the local office...
Gruenhagen: A dark day in Minnesota
It was a dark day in Minnesota on February 2. Literally. Senate Democrats rushed an extreme, risky, and divisive energy Blackout bill through the Senate. It’s called the Blackout bill for a reason – it includes only unreliable alternative energy sources, with no natural gas or nuclear energy. If we ever experience severe weather in Minnesota, our entire regional grid will be put in jeopardy due to the lack of dependable energy sources.
How To Tell If Someone Is Rich In North Dakota
Want to know how you can spot the upper echelon of North Dakota? Here are a few signs a person has "Money, money, money." -- Obligatory ABBA reference. Farming and ranching is one of the most prosperous gigs in this state. I'd never turn my nose up to a farmer or rancher; they are sitting on acres and acres of land, and that costs a boatload of money. That's not to mention the equipment, livestock, and other investments they've made. The money that goes into and comes out of farming is obscene. Obscene in a good way.
North Dakota may change the way spousal support works
BISMARCK, ND. - North Dakota is considering a bill that would change how spousal support, also known as alimony, is calculated and paid. The proposed bill would create new guidelines for the amount and duration of alimony payments and take into account factors such as the length of the marriage and the earning capacity of each spouse.
Gun control measures progress in St. Paul. Lang says Red Flag Law will be challenged in court
(St. Paul MN-) A bill passed by the House Public Safety Committee would require Minnesotans to report a stolen or lost firearm within 48 hours. Monica Jones of St. Paul lost her son, Daquan, to an accidental shooting in 2019:. Your browser does not support the audio element. Republican Representative...
Hello, Montana – Jane Doe No More
Kristi Bice shares the mission of Jane Doe No More – to help survivors of sexual abuse and sexual assault by providing advocacy, support, and education. Kristi talks about her involvement with the organization. She is a part of the speak outreach team for Jane Doe No More in Montana. More information, opportunities to donate, the ability to become an outreach team member, events, and other educational content can be found on the Jane Doe No More website.
Legalizing marijuana in Minnesota: Explosive risks tied to home THC extraction labs
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - It comes in edibles, candy, and other concentrated forms – but extracting cannabis oil under the wrong conditions can be disastrous. As part of the DFL-backed effort to legalize marijuana in Minnesota, the current proposal would not only allow you to grow your own plants, but you’d also be allowed to set up your own home lab to extract cannabis oil, but only using certain limited methods.
North Dakota prepares to sue Minnesota; no pending litigation yet
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Industrial Commission has positioned the state to enter a lawsuit against our neighbors to the east. Last week, the Democrat-controlled Minnesota State Legislature passed a bill aimed at promoting clean energy, which would require electric utilities to be generated by methods other than fossil fuels by 2040. Monday, a board made up of the Governor, the Attorney General, and the Ag Commissioner voted unanimously to prepare the state for a lawsuit, which includes allocating $1 million of coal research dollars toward litigation efforts.
Mexican drug cartels operating ‘on a very large scale’ in Big Sky Country
Authorities in Montana say Mexican drug cartels are wreaking havoc around the state.
Montana students, teachers blast bill that would limit science education to ‘scientific fact’
Several Montana middle- and high-school students said Monday that a lawmaker did not correctly interpret scientific theory and that his bill would ban common theories, like gravity, from being taught in schools – hampering their education and futures in STEM fields. They, along with several award-winning Montana science teachers and representatives from the Board of […] The post Montana students, teachers blast bill that would limit science education to ‘scientific fact’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
If ND Bill Passes – Is This Too Dangerous On the Highways?
By reading the title of this story, you can surely expect some controversy, but those with the "Heavy Foot" won't mind one bit... ...after all, I'm sure you have heard the old phrase "Leadfoot" when it comes to driving a motor vehicle, no matter what the speed limit, someone will always push the gas "pedal to the medal" to go faster - that's just human nature for many drivers on the road. So check this out, North Dakota may soon see speed limit signs change on the highways, and for those of you that STILL ( and I find it hard to believe but it's true ) remain lazy OR just refuse to wear a seat belt, there is a bill in effect that will handle that situation.
