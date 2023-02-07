Genoa, Nev. — A Maverik in Gardnerville recommended for approval on Tuesday night is going to have a fairly significant impact on the intersection at Stodick Parkway that it shares with Heritage Bank, but what those might be are entirely up to the state. Town Board members insisted that the store be moved to the corner of that lot under the town’s design guidelines.

GARDNERVILLE, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO