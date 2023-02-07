Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Oddie Blvd. to close at Silverada Blvd. for pedestrian bridge removal
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - RTC will be closing Oddie Blvd. at Silverada Blvd. for two consecutive weekends for the demolition of a pedestrian bridge. The demolition is part of the ongoing Oddie Wells Project. Silverada Blvd. will remain open to through traffic. The section of road will be closed starting...
Record-Courier
State chips away at Wilson Canyon rockfall
Smith Valley residents who go to Yerington for services are traveling the long way through Carson Valley as the state continues to chip away at the rockfall across Highway 208 linking Smith with Mason Valley. “Over the past week, rock removal experts have harnessed up and scaled the roadside slope...
KOLO TV Reno
Midtown gym set to reopen after flooding damage
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A midtown women’s gym is set to reopen this weekend after flash flooding forced it to close temporarily. Kaia FIT Sierra’s midtown location has been closed since August. They left in February 2022 after nine years at 820 South Virginia Street due to the damage from the floods.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Nevada officials take foot off gas on US 50 road plan
ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — It will be spring before the state gets through all the public feedback on the U.S. 50 Tahoe East Shore Corridor Management Plan. The state originally planned to present the plan to Douglas County commissioners this month. “Following the extensive public feedback recently received, including...
KOLO TV Reno
Pedestrian injured crossing McCarran Blvd in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A man crossing McCarran Boulevard outside of a crosswalk was hit and injured Wednesday night in Sparks, the Nevada State Police said. It happened near Nugget Avenue just after 8 p.m. A Toyota pickup truck hit him and he was taken to the hospital with leg injuries.
2news.com
Accused Killer Troy Driver Expected to Waive Upcoming Preliminary Hearing
Accused killer Troy Driver is expected to waive his right to a preliminary hearing on Valentine's Day. The preliminary hearing was scheduled for a week from today but a status conference is now scheduled for February 14 when the Fernley Justice Court said Driver's attorney is expected to waive the right.
KOLO TV Reno
Man leads LCSO on car chase after nearly striking patrol car
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on multiple misdemeanor charges after he nearly struck their patrol car. On Feb. 7, around 11:30 at night, LCSO deputies were conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 50 in the town of Moundhouse when they saw a car approaching them.
2news.com
2 transported to Renown, speed and impairment factors in crash
Reno Fire had Longley Lane closed for a couple hours Wednesday night while they cleared a crash. Reno Police Department Sergeant Alan Hollingsworth on scene told 2 News that the car driving southbound on Longley Lane lost control and struck a tree around 5:17 p.m. Wednesday, resulting in one person being ejected and one person being trapped.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Fire Department offers burn safety and fire safety tips
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -National Burn Awareness Week runs through Saturday. The Reno Fire Department offers these safety tips:. When bathing a child, be sure to run your hand through the water to ensure there are no hot spots that could cause injury. Establish a “kid-free zone” of at least 3...
KOLO TV Reno
Wildfire smoke still biggest threat to air quality in Nevada
A chance of snow showers Friday night into Saturday will bring a chilly weekend. Colder weather arrives Valentine's Day along a sharp cold front. Winter is back! -Jeff. A local Sparks chapter of the Red Hat Society is hosting a 25th Anniversary party and membership drive. Thursday AM Weather. Updated:...
Record-Courier
The Feb. 8, 2023, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — A Maverik in Gardnerville recommended for approval on Tuesday night is going to have a fairly significant impact on the intersection at Stodick Parkway that it shares with Heritage Bank, but what those might be are entirely up to the state. Town Board members insisted that the store be moved to the corner of that lot under the town’s design guidelines.
KOLO TV Reno
Deadly wrong-way crash in Stead
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police say one person is dead after a crash between two cars early Wednesday morning. It happened at 12:44 a.m. on Stead Boulevard near Sagewood Drive. Investigators say a pickup truck being driven by 40-year-old Don Long Jr. was going north in southbound lanes. The...
nevadabusiness.com
Roundabout Announces Ownership of Franco Baking Company
SPARKS, Nev. — MaryBeth and Colin Smith, local business owners of Roundabout Catering, Smith and River, Tannenbaum Events Center and The Meadows events venue, have announced the acquisition of Franco Baking Company. For more than 50 years, Franco Baking Company has been producing freshly baked bread at its facility...
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks City Council to consider settlement with former fire chief Mark Lawson
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks City Council will meet next week to consider settling a lawsuit with former fire chief Mark Lawson. Lawson was briefly the city’s fire chief before being fired after being charged with a number of drug crimes in December. The amount being considered as a payout to Lawson is $441,218.83.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Aces manager provides insight ahead of 2023 season
The mild, dry weather will hold through Friday. Friday night into Saturday, a weak system will bring some light snow. Controls in the Sierra are possible Saturday morning. A sharp cold front will bring a drop in temperatures, and snow showers around Valentine's Day. -Jeff.
2news.com
Traffic Signal to be Installed at 'Dangerous' Reno Intersection
The Regional Transportation Commission is installing a new traffic signal in East Reno at the intersection of Mill Street and Telegraph Street. Commuters and businesses who use the intersection are grateful for the incoming safety improvements. 'It's awesome,” said Lisa Smith, a tire specialist at The Auto Clinic/Mill Street Tire....
nnbw.com
McMaster Consulting purchases Reno property
A prominent name in the field of providing IT services and products to businesses throughout Nevada and California, McMaster Consulting has purchased a property at 620 E. Plumb Lane in Reno to serve as company headquarters. The transaction, which includes minor tenant improvements was valued at $1,006,550. For information, visit...
Nevada Appeal
Carson Parks and Rec cites $2 million in priorities
The Carson City budget cycle is approaching this spring, and staff in the Parks, Recreation and Open Space Department have arranged their budget requests and funding priorities. Tuesday, the Parks and Recreation Commission approved more than $2 million in budget priorities for fiscal year 2023-24. Their recommendation of approval will...
