MLB news: Boston Red Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates, Minnesota Twins

As the start of the 2023 World Baseball Classic draws ever closer, there is plenty of MLB news surrounding how the rosters are going to shape up, including notes from the Pittsburgh Pirates and Minnesota Twins on that topic. Also, one Boston Red Sox player sounds like he is ready to prove the doubters wrong in 2023.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Marquee Sports Network will televise 29 Cubs Spring Training games

Marquee Sports Network announced Wednesday that it will televise 29 of the Cubs’ 33 Spring Training games, beginning with the spring opener Saturday, February 25 at Sloan Park against the Giants at 2:05 p.m. CT. The only games that won’t be on Marquee are:. Sunday, February 26 and...
Cubs, White Sox in Same Division Under MLB Insider's Realignment

MLB insider floats realignment idea for Cubs, Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NHL and NFL both have 32 franchises, and if Major League Baseball were to ever follow suit, it could require a significant realignment, and one insider’s proposal could be very intriguing to fans of the Chicago Cubs and White Sox.
Report: Former Cub Yu Darvish inks six-year extension with Padres

The San Diego Padres continue to spend like a big market club. The Friars reportedly have inked ace Yu Darvish to a six-year contract extension worth $108 million on Thursday, fortifying their rotation from the top down. The deal puts Darvish, a former Chicago Cub who led the National League in strikeouts during the 2020 MLB season, in a Padre uniform through 2028. He will be 42 when the contract runs up.
Cubs Invite Whopping 32 Players to Spring Training

The Chicago Cubs will have heavy competition at spring training with a whopping 32 players announced as non-roster invitees. Outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, Pipeline’s No. 1-ranked prospect, first baseman Matt Mervis (No. 21) and infielder Chase Strumpf (No. 25) highlight the list of 32 players. According to a list compiled...
Tomase: Dodgers East? Red Sox' L.A. bias may not be a coincidence

If Chaim Bloom's Red Sox develop according to plan, they'll one day be the Dodgers of the American League. In the meantime, a little L.A. flavor might be their best hopes of contending in 2023. There's a strong chance that 25 percent of the Opening Day roster will feature direct...
3 underrated Cubs non-roster invitees to watch at Spring Training

Mesa, Arizona is calling once again for the Chicago Cubs and this year, they're bringing a staggering haul of non-roster invitees to big league camp to show off their skills and potentially compete for a roster spot. Of the 32 players coming in, there are plenty of much-hyped names like Pete Crow-Armstrong and Matt Mervis that are going to be worth watching as fans contemplate their future. Fans will also see a few other familiar faces like David Bote and Sergio Alcantara trying their luck for a bench spot on this year's team.
MLB insider floats realignment idea for Cubs, Sox

The NHL and NFL both have 32 franchises, and if Major League Baseball were to ever follow suit, it could require a significant realignment, and one insider’s proposal could be very intriguing to fans of the Chicago Cubs and White Sox. The proposal, floated by The Athletic’s Jim Bowden,...
Cubs Hope To Be Buyers At 2023 MLB Trade Deadline

The Chicago Cubs have endured a long, and at times, brutal rebuild over the better part of the last four seasons. They held onto the past for as long as they could until just Kyle Hendricks was left standing as the lone player from the 2016 World Series championship team.
Former Cub Heyward Opening Baseball Academy

Jason Heyward, a former outfielder for the Chicago Cubs, has opened a baseball academy in the Austin neighborhood to support local kids, according to multiple reports. The academy is part of a new 150,000 square foot center called the North Austin Community Center which will offer sports and wellness programming and education for local kids.
3 Cubs who could hit the 60-day IL once spring training starts

As we await that long-sought left-handed relief addition with spring training looming, it's time to turn our attention to the roster maneuvering that will no doubt take place in the weeks to come. The Cubs, like virtually every other big league club, have a full 40-man roster. They could gain some flexibility, though, by transfering guys to the 60-day IL.
Chicago Cubs News: Caleb Kilian can still be part of the equation

Last season there were a lot of eyes on Chicago Cubs pitching prospect Caleb Kilian. The righthander from Texas Tech University came over in the Kris Bryant trade from the San Francisco Giants in 2021, and he would become one of the organization's top prospects. Since he got a taste of the majors last year, struggling with command, the hype seems to have fallen a bit.
Chicago Cubs Release 2023 Promotional Schedule

The Cubs released their 2023 promotional schedule, which includes gate giveaways, ballpark celebrations, and some legendary bobbleheads. Baseball is on the horizon as pitchers and catchers report for Spring Training next week. Clubs around the league are gearing up for it as they continue releasing bits of information regarding the upcoming season. On Tuesday, the Chicago Cubs announced their 2023 promotional schedule, which includes some noteworthy dates.
Chicago Cubs and 2023 MLB standings predictions

It's that time of year again when we predict the 2023 MLB standings. There are going to be several teams looking to take a big step forward this year, including the Chicago Cubs. We will start with the NL Central and the Cubs, then move around the National League and then the American League.
