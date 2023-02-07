Read full article on original website
Families, staff urge Urbana School Board to reopen Wiley Elementary after asbestos removal
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Plans to close an Urbana elementary school next year stirred emotions in the board room Tuesday night. The administration says it needs to remove asbestos in the building, and families say they need to know whether Wiley Elementary will reopen after. Student placement was one of the biggest points of contention. […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Nominations Sought for 90th First Citizen Award
THE FOLLOWING IS A DANVILLE CHAPTER OF AMBUCS RELEASE. Danville – The Danville Chapter of AMBUCS is accepting nominations for its 90thannual First Citizen Award. The award is given to a Danville Area man or woman who has contributed significantly to the betterment of the community through a single or multiple projects, personally or professionally.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Health Professions Day Returns to DACC Feb 10th
DANVILLE — To highlight the diverse career opportunities in the STEM area of healthcare, Danville Area Community College will hold Health Professions Day on Friday, February 10, from 9 am to 11 am in the Mary Miller Center. DACC’s Math, Science, and Health Professions division in conjunction with VVEDS...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Watchfire Shootout Bringing All-Day Saturday Basketball to Danville High School
This past weekend, the world of show choir came to Danville High School. Now this weekend, on Saturday, the world of basketball comes to Danville High School. Although they missed a couple years due to COVID, the Watchfire Shootout is established, and back again this year in full force. It’s...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
VA Illiana Celebrates National Salute to Veteran Patients Week
DANVILLE, Ill. — VA Illiana will recognize and honor hospitalized Veterans from Feb. 12-18 during National Salute to Veteran Patients week. Since 1978, VA has used the week of Valentine’s Day to provide a weeklong commemoration for Veterans. Local commemoration efforts include a hamburger luncheon sponsored by the Marine Corps League, an outing to the Fischer Theater, and visits by public officials.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
February is Recruiting Month for New Leadership Tomorrow Class
Applications for the next Leadership Tomorrow class are being taken throughout February, and Annie Monyok from Monyok Leadership and Vermilion Advantage Chamber Director Nicole Van Hyfte recently joined Tommy B on D102’s The Big Show. Monyok stated, this class is for those already in community leadership positions, as well...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
John (J.T.) Barnhart named president at OSF HealthCare Heart of Mary Medical Center
(February 8, 2023 | URBANA, Illinois) – J.T. Barnhart, MBA, has been named president for OSF HealthCare Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana, Illinois. In his new role, effective February 16, Barnhart will lead OSF Heart of Mary in aligning with the overall OSF HealthCare strategy. He will be responsible for directing internal operations at OSF Heart of Mary and ensuring high-quality, cost-effective and safe health care is consistently delivered.
Carle opens new facility at the Riverfront in Danville
After three years of development, Carle Health's new Danville facility is here.
Crime spree spans Champaign Co. from Urbana to St. Joseph, including I-74 encounter
URBANA TOWNSHIP, Ill. — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man after reports of trespassing and property damage throughout Champaign-Urbana. Deputies pursued him throughout Champaign County on Wednesday, including an encounter on I-74. The events began when Champaign County deputies were dispatched to the Champaign County fairgrounds for a trespasser just before […]
Champaign Police assign district commanders to handle quality of life concerns
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The Champaign Police Department is trying something new when it comes to handling quality of life concerns. Starting Monday, a district commander will be assigned to each of the city’s four districts. You can go to your district commander with things like traffic complaints and safety issues. Lieutenant Aaron Lack says […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
DACC Corporate Education Forklift New Driver Course and Powered Industrial Truck Train the Trainer
THE FOLLOWING IS A DANVILLE AREA COMMUNITY COLLEGE RELEASE. Danville Area Community College’s Corporate Education is providing Forklift New Driver Course and Powered Industrial Truck Train the Trainer trainings in Spring 2023. · FORKLIFT NEW DRIVER COURSE – Learn how to operate a forklift truck safely and effectively. Upon...
smilepolitely.com
What happens when extra SNAP benefits run out?
Since April 2020, families eligible for the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have been receiving an extra $95 each month as part of COVID emergency allotments. This extra assistance expires February 28th, which means that beginning in March families with SNAP benefits will receive $95 less per month. SNAP,...
Vermilion County Bobcats announce immediate end of operations
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Bobcats are no more. In a statement posted to the team’s Twitter account, the Southern Professional Hockey League team announced that they have ceased operations, effective immediately. “Regretfully, the Bobcats have ceased operations,” said team owner Ellen Tully. “It is a sad day for hockey fans in Danville, […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Jim and Betty Richards: This Week’s I AM, YOU ARE, WE ARE Honorees
The following is this week’s I AM, YOU ARE, WE ARE Honorees. Jim and Betty Richards of Hoopeston met when Jim taught Betty how to drive in Driver’s Ed in high school. “He can’t complain about my driving,” laughed Betty when talking about his teaching career. The couple got married in 1989 and have been involved in the Hoopeston community in one way or another ever since.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Mervis Industries Facebook Page Rescinds any Involvement with Vermilion County Bobcats
With the recent Sunday, February 5th Vermilion County Bobcats game against the Quad City Storm at the David S. Palmer Arena being declared a forfeit when Bobcats players did not show, the Mervis Industries Facebook page has released a statement rescinding any family ownership or contact concerning the Vermilion County Bobcats, and have stated that they will have no comment. The statement on the Facebook page is as follows:
Central Illinois farmer appointed to replace Bennett in 106th Illinois House District
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Central Illinois farmer was appointed to the Illinois General Assembly over the weekend. Rep. Jason Bunting (R-Emington) was sworn in Saturday as the State Representative of the 106th District. He replaces Tom Bennett, who was sworn into a senate seat to fill in for Jason Barrickman. The 106th House District […]
WAND TV
Piatt Sheriff: Stolen Lincoln contains Goldendoodle dog
PIATT CO., (WAND) — On Wednesday morning, a 2007 White Lincoln Navigator was stolen in Mansfield. According to the Piatt County Sheriff's Office, the Lincoln contained a Goldendoodle dog. The stolen Lincoln Navigator was bearing Illinois Registration Plate #Q483679. The SUV was last seen driving eastbound on Piatt County...
smilepolitely.com
Prepare yourself for National Pizza Day
National Pizza Day is Thursday, February 9th, and it’s time to make pizza plans to celebrate. Where can we find good pizza in Champaign-Urbana? Last April, our readers voted in our very competitive Pizza Tournament of 32 pizza joints to crown Manolo’s the Champion of Smile Politely‘s Pizza Tournament with second place going to Papa Del’s.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
County Committee Continues ARPA Discussions
Members of a Vermilion County Board committee are continuing discussions on how the county should spend millions of dollars in federal ARPA money. Bill Pickett has more…. The county originally received over $14-million dollars under the program designed to help recover from the recession caused by the pandemic. Steve...
5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures
INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses: The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing […]
