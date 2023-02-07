Man accused of shooting at goose hunters arrested

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Salina man was arrested after allegedly shooting at three goose hunters and threatening a homeowner.

It happened Saturday in the 3700 block of W. Shipton Road, northwest of Salina.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office says a man reportedly shot at three goose hunters with a 9mm handgun, believing they had shot at him.

The sheriff’s office says he then drove to the property and confronted the owner, who had given permission to the group to hunt on her property. He reportedly asked the woman if she “wanted to get shot” while yelling at her. He was taken into custody without anyone getting hurt.

The sheriff’s office says alcohol was involved in the incident. 59-year-old John Coffman was formally charged Tuesday with 4 counts of aggravated assault; Use of a deadly weapon, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 2 nd conviction; incapable of safely driving, and possession of a firearm while under influence of alcohol or drugs.

He has been released on bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 24.

