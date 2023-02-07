ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids men charged in Coopersville break-in

By Rachel Van Gilder
 2 days ago

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Three men and a teen from Grand Rapids have been charged with breaking into a smokeshop in Coopersville early Monday and then leading police on a chase.

Benjamin Clark III, 19; Saivon Mitchell, 18; and Malik Vander, 19, were each arraigned Tuesday on charges of breaking and entering a building and resisting and obstructing police. Bond for all three was set at $80,000 cash/surety and all three remained in the Ottawa County Jail later Tuesday.

A fourth suspect, a 16-year-old from Grand Rapids, faces a breaking and entering charge in juvenile court. Because he’s a juvenile, his name isn’t being released. He was taken to the Ottawa county Juvenile Detention Center.

Deputies probe connection between 6 break-ins in 2 counties

The break-in happened around 2:20 a.m. Monday at the Funky Monkey Smoke Shop. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says they stole cash, smoking devices and other merchandise worth a total of $5,000. When deputies arrived at the smokeshop, they saw an SUV leaving. They gave chase along eastbound I-96 before the SUV ultimately crashed at the exit to 16th Avenue in Marne. The four people in the car ran away but were soon caught hiding at a nearby church.

The SUV turned out to have been stolen.

Deputies: Stolen cars used in string of burglaries, other crimes

Deputies in Ottawa and Kent counties are looking into whether the four suspects may also be responsible for other break-ins in recent weeks.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 31

The beneficiary
2d ago

The same ones that broke in the weed dispensaries in Muskegon too . That's them I'm so glad they got them . Give them the full max in prison to.

Reply
12
Reign
2d ago

If they break into a smoke shop, they'll break into your house. Great police work, get them thiefs off the streets.

Reply(1)
13
E-Mail Reply Requested
1d ago

Love the Mugshots! No amount of political censorship can prevent a Mugshot from being published thus revealing to us all what the problem is here! These kinds of articles used to convey full Descriptions of the criminals and their victims, but not anymore.

Reply
2
 

