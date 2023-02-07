Read full article on original website
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in CaliforniaCalifornia GuideCalifornia State
Costco to Replace Sears as Part of Newly-Sold Longstanding U.S. Shopping MallJoel EisenbergEscondido, CA
Another major retail store closing in TemeculaKristen WaltersTemecula, CA
Five Apartments in San Diego for Under $1000 MonthlyCalifornia GuideSan Diego, CA
Explore San Diego County’s 8,000 restaurants — and the food safety risks inspectors found
In the last three years, one third of San Diego County restaurants have had at least one major food safety violation, according to an inewsource analysis of publicly available inspection data. San Diego County is home to nearly 16,000 retail food facilities, from restaurants and caterers to schools and vending...
KPBS
San Diego’s citrus industry taking precautions to avoid dangerous disease
San Diego County’s nearly $115 million citrus industry got a scare this week when officials discovered a tree infected with a citrus greening disease. San Diego and California officials have set up a 95 square mile quarantine zone centered on Rancho Bernardo in an effort to see how widespread the local Huanglongbing (HLB) infection is.
KPBS
Investigating high natural gas prices
California utility regulators are digging into the reasons for this winter’s high natural gas prices. In other news, San Diego researchers have identified a new species of fish in the deep ocean waters near Costa Rica. Plus, we hear from a San Diego State graduate who has been nominated for an Oscar.
kusi.com
Mayor Bill Wells: California is the place to be if you’re homeless
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – El Cajon represents just 3% of population of San Diego County but it houses 45% of the county’s homeless through San Diego’s hotel voucher program. Hotels and motels acting as temporary homeless shelters have brought drugs, liter and vandalism to surrounding communities. Mayor Bill Wells attempted to limit the number of hotels allowed to participate in the voucher program within his city, but the State of California stepped in and overruled his efforts.
KPBS
Some San Diego City Council members demand answers on high natural gas prices
While natural gas prices in California have returned to a fairly normal rate, some San Diego city leaders believe there are unanswered questions as to how and why prices doubled this winter. City Councilman Joe LaCava read a statement at the council meeting Tuesday reiterating concerns he raised as chair...
SanDiego.com
2023 Guide to San Diego Farmers Markets
When it comes to San Diego’s farmers markets, you may think of the ‘Little Italy on one Saturdays’ or your local beachside evening farmers markets. However, there are so many farmers markets located around San Diego County to choose from. In fact, there are so many different...
Voiceof San Diego
North County Report: What the Point-in-Time Count Revealed About North County Homelessness
Last month, 1,600 volunteers took to the streets to count and survey homeless people in each city across San Diego County. In North County, that count comes with its own set of challenges. The homeless population is much more spread out, compared to downtown San Diego, but it is increasingly growing.
eastcountymagazine.org
DEER MOUSE WITH HANTAVIRUS FOUND IN CAMPO
Information and photo courtesy of County News Service. February 8, 2023 (Campo) -- A deer mouse collected from an open nature area in Campo during routine monitoring has tested positive for the potentially deadly hantavirus. This is the first case confirmed this year in San Diego County. Finding hantavirus in...
Incurable citrus tree disease prompts plant quarantine
A potentially threatening citrus tree disease was detected in Rancho Bernardo this week, said the County of San Diego Communications Office.
Wild poppies "super bloom" city warns outsiders to steer clear
A small California city that was overrun by visitors four years ago when heavy winter rains produced a "super bloom" of wild poppies has a message for the public after this year's deluge: Do not come. You could be arrested. The poppies are beginning to bloom but so far on a small scale - and the canyon where they grow and parking areas are now completely off-limits, Lake Elsinore Mayor Natasha Johnson told a press conference where she recounted the chaos of 2019. "The flowers were beautiful; the scene was a nightmare," Johnson said. Poppies are found throughout California in...
KPBS
San Diego City offers grants for retail and restaurants operating outdoors
San Diego businesses with outdoor dining and services can apply for up to $20,000 in grant funding to allow them to continue outdoor operations within the public right of way legally, the city announced Wednesday. These businesses must have previously received a Temporary Outdoor Business Operations permit and have applied...
KPBS
San Diego agrees to pay private companies millions to help meet housing demand
San Diego’s severely understaffed building department will get some outside help to speed up the permit process and clear a backlog of applications. The City Council agreed earlier this week to pay two private companies $2.5 million each to help review permit applications on new development over the next two years. This follows an analysis released in November that tried to explain why the city is so “woefully off pace” from meeting housing production goals.
Food assistance benefits for millions of Californians will soon be slashed
SAN DIEGO — Those emergency allotments from the federal government to the California's CalFresh program will end this month, so that families will see the last boost to their benefits next month. As the federal COVID emergency declaration comes to an end, the additional federal assistance in food stamps...
Over a dozen people seen jumping from smuggling boat at Mission Beach
Witnesses see more than a dozen people jump from what U.S. Border Patrol says was smuggling boat. The incident happened at South Mission Beach Wednesday afternoon.
KPBS
California Public Utilities Commission explores natural gas price spike, but is short on solutions
California utility regulators got a detailed look on Tuesday at what caused the natural gas price spike that pushed up San Diego utility bills this winter. But the panel did not offer any new relief. California utility regulators got a clear picture Tuesday of the market conditions that pushed up...
Citrus tree disease found in Rancho Bernardo; quarantine zone expanded
The disease, known as Huanglongbing, is a major threat to San Diego's $115 million annual citrus crop.
times-advocate.com
First new crematorium in San Diego in decades opens in Escondido
“Nothing is more powerful than an idea whose time has come.”—Victor Hugo. It’s not often that we think of the funeral business in terms of the cutting edge of societal evolution. However, the business of death, like everything else, is changing to fit the times. This is...
Segment of cliff collapses at Black’s Beach
A cliff collapse was reported Thursday at Black's Beach in La Jolla.
KPBS
Turkish organizations in San Diego on earthquake relief: 'Money travels fastest'
The devastating earthquake and aftershocks in Turkey and Syria have now claimed more than 11,000 lives. The 7.8 magnitude quake struck early Monday morning. Neighborhoods have been leveled, and many people are injured and their homes are gone. Rescuers on the ground continue to search for survivors. And some help...
KPBS
Supervisors approve minimum wage policy for road project workers
The Board of Supervisors Tuesday unanimously approved minimum wage requirements for traffic control workers on privately funded projects on San Diego County roads. Supervisors voted on consent to codify an ordinance, dubbed "Right-of- Way Done Right," as part of a required second reading. After a first reading of the ordinance during the Jan. 25 meeting, supervisors voted 3-2 to advance it, with Joel Anderson and Jim Desmond opposed.
