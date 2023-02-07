ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escondido, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPBS

Investigating high natural gas prices

California utility regulators are digging into the reasons for this winter’s high natural gas prices. In other news, San Diego researchers have identified a new species of fish in the deep ocean waters near Costa Rica. Plus, we hear from a San Diego State graduate who has been nominated for an Oscar.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Mayor Bill Wells: California is the place to be if you’re homeless

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – El Cajon represents just 3% of population of San Diego County but it houses 45% of the county’s homeless through San Diego’s hotel voucher program. Hotels and motels acting as temporary homeless shelters have brought drugs, liter and vandalism to surrounding communities. Mayor Bill Wells attempted to limit the number of hotels allowed to participate in the voucher program within his city, but the State of California stepped in and overruled his efforts.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
SanDiego.com

2023 Guide to San Diego Farmers Markets

When it comes to San Diego’s farmers markets, you may think of the ‘Little Italy on one Saturdays’ or your local beachside evening farmers markets. However, there are so many farmers markets located around San Diego County to choose from. In fact, there are so many different...
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

DEER MOUSE WITH HANTAVIRUS FOUND IN CAMPO

Information and photo courtesy of County News Service. February 8, 2023 (Campo) -- A deer mouse collected from an open nature area in Campo during routine monitoring has tested positive for the potentially deadly hantavirus. This is the first case confirmed this year in San Diego County. Finding hantavirus in...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Wild poppies "super bloom" city warns outsiders to steer clear

A small California city that was overrun by visitors four years ago when heavy winter rains produced a "super bloom" of wild poppies has a message for the public after this year's deluge: Do not come. You could be arrested. The poppies are beginning to bloom but so far on a small scale - and the canyon where they grow and parking areas are now completely off-limits, Lake Elsinore Mayor Natasha Johnson told a press conference where she recounted the chaos of 2019. "The flowers were beautiful; the scene was a nightmare," Johnson said. Poppies are found throughout California in...
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
KPBS

San Diego City offers grants for retail and restaurants operating outdoors

San Diego businesses with outdoor dining and services can apply for up to $20,000 in grant funding to allow them to continue outdoor operations within the public right of way legally, the city announced Wednesday. These businesses must have previously received a Temporary Outdoor Business Operations permit and have applied...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

San Diego agrees to pay private companies millions to help meet housing demand

San Diego’s severely understaffed building department will get some outside help to speed up the permit process and clear a backlog of applications. The City Council agreed earlier this week to pay two private companies $2.5 million each to help review permit applications on new development over the next two years. This follows an analysis released in November that tried to explain why the city is so “woefully off pace” from meeting housing production goals.
SAN DIEGO, CA
times-advocate.com

First new crematorium in San Diego in decades opens in Escondido

“Nothing is more powerful than an idea whose time has come.”—Victor Hugo. It’s not often that we think of the funeral business in terms of the cutting edge of societal evolution. However, the business of death, like everything else, is changing to fit the times. This is...
ESCONDIDO, CA
KPBS

Supervisors approve minimum wage policy for road project workers

The Board of Supervisors Tuesday unanimously approved minimum wage requirements for traffic control workers on privately funded projects on San Diego County roads. Supervisors voted on consent to codify an ordinance, dubbed "Right-of- Way Done Right," as part of a required second reading. After a first reading of the ordinance during the Jan. 25 meeting, supervisors voted 3-2 to advance it, with Joel Anderson and Jim Desmond opposed.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy