Cops are looking to question three people spotted on video at the scene where a 17-year-old boy was shot to death at a Florida fair on Saturday night in DeSoto County. “We are aware that there is a video that has been circulating social media, and many of you have already seen it,” the Arcadia Police Department wrote on Sunday. “We are looking for the person who initially recorded that video, and would like to speak to them. We are also attempting to identify three subjects in the video.”

DESOTO COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO