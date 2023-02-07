Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersBartow, FL
Florida Strawberry Festival Announces FREE Special Sensory-Considerate Day For Fruit-Lovers With Special NeedsUncovering FloridaPlant City, FL
Florida witness reports lights appearing and disappearing overheadRoger MarshFlorida State
Well-known discount grocery store opening new location in FloridaKristen WaltersLakeland, FL
New Gas Lines Bring Construction To US 301 In Pasco-HernandoGrant Piper NewsDade City, FL
Related
Florida mass shooting suspect killed during police pursuit
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A man suspected in a mass shooting in central Florida last month was fatally shot by a police officer following a long chase and a carjacking, authorities said. The car driven by Alex Greene, 21, eventually crashed into a business in Winter Haven. That’s a...
Pasco And Hernando Deputies Locate And Arrest Burglary Suspect At County Line Road
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – Hernando County and Pasco County Sheriff’s deputies were searching for a burglary suspect in the area of Commercial Way and County Line Road. “The Burglary suspect from earlier, in the area of Commercial Way and County Line Road, has been located
Florida Teen Arrested For Shooting Death Of Another Teen At Local Fair
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in the shooting death of another teen while at a fair on Saturday. On February 8, 2023, the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office assisted Arcadia Police Department with conducting a search warrant at 2002 SE Rhode Island Street. DCSO and
Police arrest suspect in a January murder
A suspect has been arrested by the Tampa Police for the killing of a mother in January. On Jan. 30, 2023, a mother was found dead next to an SUV with a toddler sleeping inside.
fox13news.com
The case against Billy Adams: Court records show evidence gathered in young mother's murder
TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa man who was just acquitted of a double-murder after claiming self-defense to a jury has been arrested for killing someone else, and prosecutors say he tried to claim self-defense again. New court records say that three days after he heard "not guilty" in a Tampa...
Bay News 9
Hernando High student, 17, killed in Brooksville double shooting
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting death of a Hernando High School student. According to authorities, deputies responded to calls of a shooting at Hazel Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. When deputies arrived, they found two...
2021 Manatee County murder suspect arrested in Detroit
A man wanted for the 2021 murder of Tracy Priester was arrested in Detroit Michigan, authorities announced Thursday.
New court documents detail how police link Tampa rapper to pregnant mother's murder
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — On Thursday, Billy Adams had his first court appearance since being charged with two felonies in the murder of Alana Sims. Sims was killed just days after Adams was acquitted in a separate double homicide case. The hearing only lasted a few minutes, but the...
Florida man killed pregnant girlfriend after she planned to attend party celebrating his double murder acquittal: Police
Police say a man fatally shot his pregnant girlfriend just days after a Florida jury acquitted him of murdering two men. Billy Bennett Adams III, 25, killed Alana Sims, 22, on Jan. 30, apparently because he did not want to be in her life and he was not ready to have a child, police said in a press conference covered by WFLA.
Tampa father charged with 13-year-old son’s death at illegal street racing event
A Tampa father has been charged with the death of his teenage son in January.
15-year-old arrested for shooting, killing 17-year-old at DeSoto County Fair
Arcadia Police said on Wednesday that a 15-year-old is in custody for the murder of a 17-year-old who was shot at the DeSoto County Fair over the weekend.
Sheriff: Suspect Identified In Tampa Shell Gas Station Carjacking Homicide
TAMPA, Fla. – Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office detectives have identified the man responsible for the homicide that occurred at the shell gas station on 6605 east Dr. Martin Luther King on Saturday, February 4, 2022. According to deputies, on Saturday, shortly after 8:30 p.m., deputies
Polk County Sheriff Searching For 2 Suspects Who Burglarized, Stole Pickup Truck In Lakeland
LAKELAND, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a motor vehicle theft that happened early Monday morning in the Copper Ridge neighborhood off of North Campbell Road in Lakeland. Investigators say two suspects burglarized a vehicle and found a key fob inside of
Man with alleged connection to Lakeland mass shooting shot, killed by police
A failed attempt at serving an arrest warrant in connection to the Lakeland mass shooting that left 10 injured last week turned into "mayhem" and "pandemonium," according to authorities.
Hillsborough deputy cadet arrested for grand theft
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A deputy cadet has been arrested for allegedly taking money from his previous employer on multiple occasions, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. Darius Barnwell, 25, was on his second day as a cadet in the Sheriff's Training Academy when detectives learned of some...
fox13news.com
Suspect in Lakeland drive-by killed in officer-involved shooting
A suspect in a Lakeland drive-by shooting was killed in an officer-involved shooting that happened in Winter Haven on Monday. The drive-by happened Monday, Jan. 30, and injured 11 people.
50-Year-Old Man Dies After Hit And Run That Left Him Lying On Gulf-To-Bay Blvd
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Clearwater Police traffic homicide personnel are investigating a fatal pedestrian-involved crash in which the vehicle left the scene. The crash occurred at 9:17 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard just east of Belcher Road. A 50-year-old man was found
fox13news.com
Tampa rapper arrested for young mother's murder days after being acquitted of recording studio double-murder
TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa jury acquitted Billy Adams of killing two men in a makeshift recording studio in Lutz. He walked free from a Tampa courtroom on January 27. Three days later, a young mother who was pregnant with her second child was found shot to death in a residential area of New Tampa. Her toddler was still in her vehicle nearby.
Police searching for 3 people seen on video after 17-year-old fatally shot at Florida fair
Cops are looking to question three people spotted on video at the scene where a 17-year-old boy was shot to death at a Florida fair on Saturday night in DeSoto County. “We are aware that there is a video that has been circulating social media, and many of you have already seen it,” the Arcadia Police Department wrote on Sunday. “We are looking for the person who initially recorded that video, and would like to speak to them. We are also attempting to identify three subjects in the video.”
Polk County Sheriff Searching For Man Who Picked Up A Cell Phone At Lakeland Family Dollar
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is seeking to speak with the man pictured and needs your help. According to investigators, on January 31st, at about 5:45 pm, a customer accidentally left a cell phone on the cashier counter at the Family
Law & Crime
New York City, NY
105K+
Followers
13K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.https://lawandcrime.com/
Comments / 4