Lakeland, FL

Bay News 9

Hernando High student, 17, killed in Brooksville double shooting

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting death of a Hernando High School student. According to authorities, deputies responded to calls of a shooting at Hazel Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. When deputies arrived, they found two...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
Law & Crime

Police searching for 3 people seen on video after 17-year-old fatally shot at Florida fair

Cops are looking to question three people spotted on video at the scene where a 17-year-old boy was shot to death at a Florida fair on Saturday night in DeSoto County. “We are aware that there is a video that has been circulating social media, and many of you have already seen it,” the Arcadia Police Department wrote on Sunday. “We are looking for the person who initially recorded that video, and would like to speak to them. We are also attempting to identify three subjects in the video.”
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
New York City, NY
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

