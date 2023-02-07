Read full article on original website
newscentermaine.com
Using wooden snowshoes made in ME to help veterans heal
BINGHAM, Maine — Bob Howe says his Maine Guide Snowshoes are the only ones on the market that “come with reverse,” because they are turned up at both ends, making it easy to take a step back. The snowshoes have a few other distinctions, too. In a...
Maine Moose Age Report Published for the 2022 Seasons
Those who harvested a moose last year can check the recently published age report for more info on their animal. Thanks to biological data collected from harvested moose at tagging centers, Maine hunters can learn a little more about the animal they took. The report published by the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife lists the age of a successful hunter's moose. An estimated age is derived from a tooth sample that can be submitted while reporting to a tagging station.
WMTW
Rain for coastal Maine and snow for the mountains
Maine — A quick moving system will bring a few inches of snow to areas north of route 2 Thursday evening. Looking at 1-3" of snowfall with locally higher amounts. Some snow will drop further south but it will be mixing and eventually turn to all rain. Even...
16 Maine Restaurants Perfect For A Romantic Dinner
Whether your relationship is new, or you have been with your person for decades, we can all agree that we need quality time with each other to keep your relationship going. One of the best ways to do that is by going out for a romantic dinner. You both deserve it.
The Little Known Maine Restaurant Has The Best View In The State
As a premiere east coast tourist destination, it should not be a big surprise that Maine has hundreds of amazing restaurants. Portland, of course, is a foodie paradise. But, lately, we are seeing some amazing restaurants pop up in unexpected places. Some people, for example, are saying Biddeford is quickly becoming one of the state’s go-to culinary towns. And, most of our towns and cities have at least a handful of great restaurants.
Breathtaking Views & Garden Highlight Midcoast Maine Home on the Market
The coast of Maine is celebrated for its incredible natural beauty. From Kittery to Downeast, the coast shines with its rocky shore and immaculate homes. There's a home in Midcoast Maine that is a perfect example of combining Maine's natural beauty with a luxurious lifestyle. And this home just happens to also be on the market.
Government Technology
Maine Looks to Add Electric Bikes to Rebate Program
(TNS) — To boost the number of Mainers giving electric bicycles a chance, lawmakers are weighing a plan to add them to Efficiency Maine's rebate program. Douglas Nielsen of Harpswell told a legislative panel Tuesday the move would be "yet another small step" toward a big goal of protecting "the treasured environment of our state."
More Maine, New Hampshire Bed Bath & Beyond Stores to Close for Good
It has been a rough time for Bed Bath & Beyond over the past several months. The longtime home goods retailer has seen a "restructuring" after a downturn in profits, while expenses continued to soar. That led to an initial wave of Bed Bath & Beyond store closures, some of which were in New England. As it turns out, the chain wasn't done with store closures, and three more Maine and New Hampshire locations are poised to be shuddered.
It’ll Be 70+ Degrees Warmer This Friday Than Last, But There’s A Catch
Weather in Maine is so weird. Last Friday night, my thermometer peaked out, or maybe I should say dumped out, at -21 degrees. Of course, the added wind chill got it down to allegedly -45. It was so cold my dog didn't wanna do any business outside for more than a minute. And this is a dog that actively rolls in snow and loves winter in all its forms.
Penquis Has $1.9M in Heat Funds for Residents of 3 Maine Counties
Residents of three Maine counties are encouraged to apply for a portion of nearly $2 million in heating assistance available now from Penquis. The announcement was made this week that Penquis has received over $1.9 million in LD3 funding, which will help some Mainers pay their heating bills. The funds are being distributed in $800 increments, which are being paid directly to energy vendors on behalf of income eligible households. After the recent cold snap that had everyone cranking up their heat, this money will really come in handy to help get through the winter.
Beware of The Top 4 Most Dangerous Roads in Maine
I like to drive. It's cathartic and freeing. I remember when I first got my license and took that first open road by storm. I was playing Missy Elliot and really feeling myself. That day I learned a very important lesson which was that even though I am being told to "lose control", I shouldn't.
Bed Bath & Beyond is Closing Maine Location Permanently
We're fortunate in Maine, given the sparse population, to be fairly freighted with major retail stores. Sure, they come and they go from time to time, but there is always a pretty hefty selection of chains to choose from. Take the Marketplace @ Augusta for example. Over the last couple...
Maine fruit farmers affected by negative temperatures
LIMERICK, Maine — The negative wind chills and cold temperatures Maine has been experiencing could impact fruit orchards across the state. Aaron Libby is a fourth-generation fruit farmer with his family's company, Libby & Sons U-Pick Fruit and Farm Orchard. With many years of experience, he knows what extreme weather can do to his crops.
foxbangor.com
Orono Land Trust uses trail cameras to highlight Maine wildlife
ORONO -- The Orono Land Trust is finding new ways to attract visitors to their neck of the woods. Since last fall, the group has been using trail cameras to monitor a wide variety of local wildlife-- and now they are using the pictures to both encourage people to get out in nature and demonstrate a need to protect Maine's animals.
Time For Another Edition Of ‘Bad Maine Winter Drivers’
Pay attention on the roads, you never know who may be watching!. Maine driving can be a very stressful and anxiety-filled experience, everyday just driving around town, you will see things that absolutely boggle your mind. From terrible parking jobs, people who cut you off, improper lane changes, ignoring stop signs, not yielding the right of way. The list goes on and on.
This longtime matchmaker is helping Mainers find love
PORTLAND, Maine — Finding love these days is not easy. People are less likely to strike up a conversation out at a bar or the mall or grocery store, gym, or even while walking their dog. Dating apps are an option for some, but many who've given that a chance haven't been successful.
People Are Flocking to Maine to Catch a Glimpse of This Massive, Rare Eagle
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I'm not a big bird guy, but some creatures you can't help but be mesmerized by. In order to spot a rare Stellar's Sea Eagle, you'd need to be in the right place at the right time. According to Wikipedia, this species of eagle is native to Northeast Asia and has a current population estimating at 5,000 and decreasing. Experts suspect that is due to climate change. The largest eagle in the world is said to be the Philippines Eagle, but this sucker outweighs them by an average of 2.2 pounds. Their wingspan ranges anywhere between 6 and 8 feet.
WPFO
These Maine towns used to have different names
As a state with some of the oldest examples of European colonization in U.S. history, most towns and cities in Maine have been around for around 200 years — even 300 or more years in some cases. York, Kittery, Wells, Kennebunkport and Scarborough were all incorporated in the 17th...
observer-me.com
Ice fishing live bait is trickier now
A number of years ago, before I became a sun-chasing snowbird, ice fishing was my thing. Most winter weekends found me, my wife, my youngsters and my English Setter Sally, chasing red-flagged tip-ups for pickerel and salmon at Seboeis Lake. Our first stop northbound was always at Old Town Trading Post to pick up a bucket full of live bait. Every once in a while, you could buy live smelts, which were the ticket for the landlocked salmon.
