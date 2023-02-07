Read full article on original website
Judge Denies Meghan, Rules That She and Harry Must Be Interrogated in Deposition over Samantha's Defamation Lawsuit
A judge has denied Meghan Markle's request to stop depositions being taken, meaning that Samantha Markle's attorneys will question the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as part of a lawsuit that Samantha, Meghan's sister, is bringing.
DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.
Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
KTVZ
Prosecutors in the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh continue to lay out evidence of alleged financial crimes
Witnesses in the murder trial of disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh on Wednesday shored up earlier testimony of his former law group’s chief financial officer, who’d spoken about discovering what prosecutors allege were his financial crimes that could have helped lead to the killings of his wife and son.
KTVZ
Pence subpoenaed by special counsel investigating Trump
Former Vice President Mike Pence has been subpoenaed by the special counsel investigating Donald Trump and his role in January 6, 2021, a source familiar with the matter told CNN. Special counsel Jack Smith’s office is seeking documents and testimony related to January 6, the source said. They want the...
KTVZ
First on CNN: Trump’s former national security adviser subpoenaed in special counsel probes of classified documents, January 6
Former national security adviser Robert O’Brien has been subpoenaed by special counsel Jack Smith in both his investigation into classified documents found at former President Donald Trump‘s Mar-a-Lago residence and the probe related to efforts to overturn the 2020 election, according to a source familiar with the matter.
KTVZ
NewsNation reporter arrested during a news conference after Ohio law enforcement told him to stop his live broadcast
A NewsNation correspondent was arrested on Wednesday after he began reporting live during a news conference held by Ohio authorities regarding a train derailment — an incident police said involved a confrontation between him and a National Guard official after he was told to stop speaking during the governor’s remarks.
KTVZ
Republican AGs sue ATF over new rule regulating pistol-stabilizing braces
A coalition of primarily GOP-led led states sued the Biden administration Thursday in an effort to block a new federal rule that subjects pistol-stabilizing braces to additional regulations, including higher taxes, longer waiting periods and registration. The rule, announced earlier this year by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and...
KTVZ
California county to pay $4.5 million settlement in death of man shocked by deputies’ Tasers
The family of a 36-year-old Black man who died after sheriff’s deputies shocked him with Tasers in California’s San Mateo County in 2018 has reached a $4.5 million settlement with the county, the family’s attorneys announced. The settlement between Chinedu Okobi’s family and the Northern California county...
