Osawatomie, KS

kcur.org

Kansas City claims it knows nothing about a new landfill, but nearby cities are already fighting it

One after another, neighboring cities have been lining up to oppose a potential landfill at the southeast edge of Kansas City. Citing threats to economic development, noise and odor pollution and proximity to homes, Raymore, Grandview, Lee’s Summit and Cass County have all unanimously passed legislation to stall such a project. Peculiar passed similar legislation and Jackson County is discussing its own.
KANSAS CITY, MO
republic-online.com

Robert “Bob” Paul Schmid Sr.

Robert “Bob” Paul Schmid Sr., age 84, of Louisburg, KS, passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Village Shalom Retirement Community in Overland Park, KS. Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, February 16, 2023, at Dengel & Son Mortuary – Louisburg Chapel, 1 Aquatic Dr., Louisburg, KS 66053. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 17, 2023, also at the funeral home. Burial will take place after the service at the Wagstaff Cemetery.
LOUISBURG, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Overland Park to introduce new housing pilot program idea

Overland Park is looking to introduce a new pilot program that will provide financial assistance to residents repairing their homes. At the Overland Park Community Development Committee meeting earlier this month, the committee directed city staff to work toward constructing the Home Weatherization Pilot Program. Overland Park will test out...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
republic-online.com

Vera Kaiser

Vera Maxine (Minden) Kaiser died February 7, 2023, at Vintage Park in Paola, Kansas. Vera was born on February 28, 1927, in Block, Kansas.
PAOLA, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Two Overland Park hospitals earn top national rankings

The roundup rated hospitals across the country for their quality of care. Healthgrades analyzed data from nearly 4,500 hospitals across the country, specifically patient mortality and complication rates for 31 conditions and procedures. Every year, the company forms top 50, 100 and 250 lists for hospitals nationwide. The report by...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Overland Park advances plans for new subdivisions to the south

Two new single-family subdivisions are one step closer to being built in the southern portion of Overland Park. A rezoning request for a neighborhood in the southeast corner of West 183rd Street and Pflumm Road and a final layout for a new Mills Farm Development east of Quivira Road along West 167th Street gained unanimous approval from the Overland Park City Council on Monday.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KSNT News

NOTO homeless crises draws concern for business owner

TOPEKA (KSNT) – With a large homeless population in NOTO primarily running through the district’s river walk, it has become a concern for Studio 62 Art Bar owner Cies Smith. Smith told 27 News when she talks about her business with others, sometimes they won’t even consider going because of the location. “I’ll tell people […]
TOPEKA, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Lawrence PRIDE expands to host more events; Queer Prom first on the agenda

Members of Lawrence’s LGBTQ+ community in 2017 began having small meetings and celebrations with the goal of providing everyone with a safe and welcoming space. They laid the groundwork for Lawrence PRIDE to do just that. The group recently expanded to become a nonprofit, allowing the organization to use...
LAWRENCE, KS
tourcounsel.com

Mission Center Mall | Shopping mall in Mission, Kansas

Mission Center Mall was a small mall in Mission, Kansas, located on a block of land wedged between four major roads, including Shawnee Mission Parkway and Johnson Drive, and Roe Boulevard and Roeland Drive. It opened in 1956 as Mission Shopping Center and was rebuilt as Mission Center Mall in 1989. In 2006, Mission Center Mall was closed and demolished and the property vacated.
MISSION, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

KC Man Arrested on Various Driving Offenses

A Kansas City man ran afoul of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Tuesday afternoon for a variety of driving related offenses. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 35-year-old Kansas City resident Spencer D. Rehm at 4:21 P.M. Tuesday in Holt County on charges of operating a motor vehicle on a highway without a valid drivers license as a third offense, failure to register a motor vehicle or trailer with the Department of Revenue, and a second offense of owning or operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

2 teenagers injured in Kansas City, Kan., shooting

Two teenagers are still recovering after being shot in Kansas City, Kan., on Tuesday. The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. in the area of 31st Street and Freeman. Detectives say one of the victims has serious injuries. There have been no arrests in the case. KMBC has confirmed both students...
KANSAS CITY, KS

