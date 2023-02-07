Read full article on original website
kcur.org
Kansas City claims it knows nothing about a new landfill, but nearby cities are already fighting it
One after another, neighboring cities have been lining up to oppose a potential landfill at the southeast edge of Kansas City. Citing threats to economic development, noise and odor pollution and proximity to homes, Raymore, Grandview, Lee’s Summit and Cass County have all unanimously passed legislation to stall such a project. Peculiar passed similar legislation and Jackson County is discussing its own.
republic-online.com
Robert “Bob” Paul Schmid Sr.
Robert “Bob” Paul Schmid Sr., age 84, of Louisburg, KS, passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Village Shalom Retirement Community in Overland Park, KS. Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, February 16, 2023, at Dengel & Son Mortuary – Louisburg Chapel, 1 Aquatic Dr., Louisburg, KS 66053. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 17, 2023, also at the funeral home. Burial will take place after the service at the Wagstaff Cemetery.
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park to introduce new housing pilot program idea
Overland Park is looking to introduce a new pilot program that will provide financial assistance to residents repairing their homes. At the Overland Park Community Development Committee meeting earlier this month, the committee directed city staff to work toward constructing the Home Weatherization Pilot Program. Overland Park will test out...
Proposed landfill in south Kansas City a concern for cities and businesses
The possibility of a new solid waste landfill in south Kansas City is a concern for surrounding cities, schools, residents and business owners in the area.
Kansas City unveils what is expected to become its next flag
Kansas City, Missouri, leaders unveiled a new design to its flag, with the city council expected to approve the design at Thursday's meeting.
republic-online.com
Vera Kaiser
Vera Maxine (Minden) Kaiser died February 7, 2023, at Vintage Park in Paola, Kansas. Vera was born on February 28, 1927, in Block, Kansas.
bluevalleypost.com
Two Overland Park hospitals earn top national rankings
The roundup rated hospitals across the country for their quality of care. Healthgrades analyzed data from nearly 4,500 hospitals across the country, specifically patient mortality and complication rates for 31 conditions and procedures. Every year, the company forms top 50, 100 and 250 lists for hospitals nationwide. The report by...
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park advances plans for new subdivisions to the south
Two new single-family subdivisions are one step closer to being built in the southern portion of Overland Park. A rezoning request for a neighborhood in the southeast corner of West 183rd Street and Pflumm Road and a final layout for a new Mills Farm Development east of Quivira Road along West 167th Street gained unanimous approval from the Overland Park City Council on Monday.
kcur.org
Feds seize bank accounts and cars in alleged Kansas City development agency fraud scheme
Federal authorities seized bank and brokerage accounts that they said contain proceeds from an embezzlement scheme committed by the former controller of the Economic Development Corporation of Kansas City. Agents also took control of two cars — a 2021 Mercedez Benz and a 2021 Ford F-150 pickup truck — that...
WIBW
Resolution congratulating Chiefs passes Jackson County Legislature by 6-3 vote over ‘jabroni’ controversy
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A fun non-binding resolution meant to congratulate the Chiefs for making the Super Bowl devolved into controversy this week, as some Jackson County legislators voted against the measure based on what they call “poor sportsmanship”. The resolution was brought up during Tuesday’s Jackson...
NOTO homeless crises draws concern for business owner
TOPEKA (KSNT) – With a large homeless population in NOTO primarily running through the district’s river walk, it has become a concern for Studio 62 Art Bar owner Cies Smith. Smith told 27 News when she talks about her business with others, sometimes they won’t even consider going because of the location. “I’ll tell people […]
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence PRIDE expands to host more events; Queer Prom first on the agenda
Members of Lawrence’s LGBTQ+ community in 2017 began having small meetings and celebrations with the goal of providing everyone with a safe and welcoming space. They laid the groundwork for Lawrence PRIDE to do just that. The group recently expanded to become a nonprofit, allowing the organization to use...
Kansas City-area road crews respond to surprising snow storm Thursday
Thursday's morning commute was a mess for many drivers as they navigated unexpected snowfall in the Kansas City area.
tourcounsel.com
Mission Center Mall | Shopping mall in Mission, Kansas
Mission Center Mall was a small mall in Mission, Kansas, located on a block of land wedged between four major roads, including Shawnee Mission Parkway and Johnson Drive, and Roe Boulevard and Roeland Drive. It opened in 1956 as Mission Shopping Center and was rebuilt as Mission Center Mall in 1989. In 2006, Mission Center Mall was closed and demolished and the property vacated.
KMBC.com
Shawnee police confirm injury rollover accident in front of Nieman Elementary School
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Shawnee Police Department has confirmed a rollover car accident in Johnson County, Kansas. Tuesday afternoon, police say one person is in the hospital following a crash in front of Nieman Elementary School. Police say the crash didn't involve the school or any of its...
republic-online.com
Catholic Church and Kansas legislators should honor religious freedom for all on abortion
Protestors carry signs at a June 24, 2022, rally in Kansas City, Missouri, after the U.S. Supreme Court eliminated abortion rights. (Margaret Mellott/Kansas Reflector)
Another semi crash closes WB I-70 in Kansas City, Kansas
Kansas City, Kansas, police and the Kansas Highway Patrol are working a multi-vehicle crash involving a semitrailer Thursday on Interstate 70.
northwestmoinfo.com
KC Man Arrested on Various Driving Offenses
A Kansas City man ran afoul of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Tuesday afternoon for a variety of driving related offenses. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 35-year-old Kansas City resident Spencer D. Rehm at 4:21 P.M. Tuesday in Holt County on charges of operating a motor vehicle on a highway without a valid drivers license as a third offense, failure to register a motor vehicle or trailer with the Department of Revenue, and a second offense of owning or operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
Blue Springs police piloting license plate readers program
Blue Springs police launched an automatic license plate reader pilot program and say cameras have solved two crimes in less than a week.
KMBC.com
2 teenagers injured in Kansas City, Kan., shooting
Two teenagers are still recovering after being shot in Kansas City, Kan., on Tuesday. The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. in the area of 31st Street and Freeman. Detectives say one of the victims has serious injuries. There have been no arrests in the case. KMBC has confirmed both students...
