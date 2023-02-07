ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets Insider

Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge

Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast

A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Dollar Tree is Under Fire Again

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
dailyhodl.com

JPMorgan Institutional Survey Says Crypto and Blockchain To Soar in Prominence This Year

A new survey conducted by banking giant JPMorgan finds that institutional traders believe cryptocurrency and blockchain technologies will become more mainstream in 2023. JPMorgan’s new “The e-Trading Edit: Insights from the Inside” survey reports that all institutional traders surveyed said they will increase electronic trading activity this year.
The Verge

Kraken pays a $30 million fine and shuts down crypto staking in the US

Kraken will end its crypto staking program in the US and pay $30 million in penalties as part of a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The regulator charged the company with selling unregistered securities through its “crypto asset staking-as-a-service program.” It’s been clear for a while now that the SEC was planning to clamp down on crypto yield programs. In 2021, it got into a spat with Coinbase over the exchange’s plans to launch a lending feature in the US, and last year, it (and several states) settled with BlockFi for $100 million over the company’s interest accounts.
binbits.com

Shiba Inu Price Prediction, will shiba inu coin reach $1?”

Obviously, the inherent volatility in the crypto industry has not been posing any threat to the adoption of cryptocurrencies. This development has cemented the place of the digital assets as the future of money, investment and settlement. As investors dabble into any cryptocurrency of their choice, they are guided by their financial interest and the price projections of the token. Recall that the industry currently boast of over fourteen thousands cryptocurrencies, thereby availing investors with bountiful alternatives. But in recent times, scores of investors have shifted their attention to Shiba Inu, a memecoin similar to DOGE. Occasioned by this development, many of them have continued to ponder if the Shiba Inu coin will reach $1 in the future. The essence is to guide their decision about the token. Meanwhile, this article aims to do a price prediction for the Shiba Inu coin, analyzing if it will truly reach $1 soon.
Markets Insider

Digital Currency Group is reportedly selling shares from its most prized crypto funds at a steep discount as the digital asset giant navigates financial woes

Digital Currency Group is selling some of its top assets at a steep discount, per the Financial Times. The news comes as the crypto conglomerate's lending unit, Genesis, filed for bankruptcy protection last month. The company told Insider that offloading assets "is simply part of our ongoing portfolio rebalancing." Digital...
CoinDesk

WazirX Calls Binance Allegations 'False and Misleading,' Plans to Seek Recourse

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Indian cryptocurrency exchange WazirX has said "allegations made by Binance in their blog are false and unsubstantiated," and that with respect to Binance's actions it is taking the necessary steps to seek recourse and protect its legal rights, according to its ownblog post published on Tuesday.
crowdfundinsider.com

Coinbase Shares Sink 14% Following SEC Enforcement Action Targeting SEC

Shares in Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), the only publicly traded crypto exchange in the US, tanked today – perhaps reacting to the SEC’s enforcement action taken against rival crypto exchange Kraken. In a complaint revealed today, the SEC claimed that crypto staking, or staking as a service, is, in effect...
Business Insider

Crypto Long & Short: Bitcoin's 'Golden Cross' Explained

This week, Glenn Williams Jr. addresses one of the hotter debates in cryptocurrencies at the moment: How traders should feel about bitcoin and ether possibly achieving a “golden cross,” a popular indicator from technical analysis. Then, Todd Groth, head of index research at CoinDesk Indices, addresses how hugely...

