Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
There is a special “sisterhood” among the significant others of professional athletes, and as the partners of Eagles and Chiefs players make their way to Arizona for Super Bowl 2023, Katya Suh is savoring this unique ride with her peers. “We’re all kind of going through this version of life together,” Katya, the wife of Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, recently told The Post. “Whether you’re a rookie coming in, there’s women in front of you who have done it before you. Or if you’re a vet, there are other vets as well, and you can help and kind of show people...
This rookie running back got a big payday during Pro Bowl weekend in Las Vegas.
A plugged-in Patriots reporter believes New England fans are on the verge of witnessing Bill Belichick’s penultimate season as the head coach in Foxboro. With six Super Bowl championships under his belt, there’s basically only one marquee accolade left for Belichick to possess. The future Hall of Famer is in striking distance of the NFL’s all-time coaching wins record, a mark currently owned by the legendary Don Shula. Belichick only trails the former Miami Dolphins head coach by 18 victories (including playoffs) following the Patriots’ 8-9 campaign in 2022.
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
For fans of the NFL in the late 90s and early 2000s, Jake Plummer is a familiar name. The 2nd-round pick out of Arizona State was a 10-year NFL veteran, beginning his career with the Cardinals before entering his prime with the Broncos. Plummer was certainly a recognizable face for fans of a ...
Ben Maller of Fox Sports Radio explains why he thinks the Bears needs to dump Justin Fields this offseason.
Chris Broussard and Rob Parker debate if another Super Bowl loss for Patrick Mahomes could start to craft an unfortunate narrative for the young star.
The Miami Hurricanes have lost another assistant coach after just one season.
Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores has reportedly been hired by this NFL team.
By winning Super Bowl LIV, Andy Reid solidified his standing as a future Hall of Fame coach. A win Sunday will put him in an even more select category of coaching legends. Reid will become the 15h coach in history to win multiple Super Bowls. Of the 14 coaches who have already won multiple Super Bowls, nine of them are currently in the Hall of Fame. Bill Belichick will join them in Canton, Ohio whenever he decides to hang up his whistle.
It’s good to see talented men get head coaching opportunities in the NFL these days. Two of the New York Giants’ coordinators, Mike Kafka (offense) and Wink Martindale (defense), are both being seriously considered for head coaching gigs this offseason. Kafka, in his first year as the Giants...
Nearly 92% of the former NFL players included a recent study were diagnosed with the degenerative brain disease Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), CBS News reports.
The New York Giants have appeared in five Super Bowls, winning four. How does each game stack up? Here's one person's opinion.
Photos obtained by TMZ Sports show former NFL cornerback Vontae Davis asleep on the side of the Florida Turnpike prior to his recent arrest.
New Colorado coach Deion Sanders keeps selling the Buffaloes' brand on national platforms, including Thursday's NFL Honors.
The NFL's biggest stage is set: Super Bowl LVII will feature two of the NFL's most explosive teams, promising a potential shootout for the Lombardi Trophy. Now, what better way to prepare for the 57th Super Bowl than by soaking up 57 important things to know for the big game? We've got you covered right here, with all the basics -- and a little more:
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles are preparing to play on the world's biggest state in Super Bowl LVII versus the Kansas City Chiefs.Arizona is beautiful this time of year, but the state hasn't been kind to the Birds.The Eagles have only had one win in Arizona since 2001.But the Super Bowls have been epic.The last three times the big game was in Arizona, weird stuff went down.The New England Patriots picked off Russell Wilson, who was with the Seattle Seahawks at the time, in the end zone at the end of Super Bowl XLIX.There was also the David Tyree helmet catch for the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLII.And even weirder — the Dallas Cowboys' last Super Bowl win was in Arizona.It's the third time State Farm Stadium in Glendale is hosting the big game.It's pretty cool and looks like a big spaceship outside. It also has some cool features, including a retractable field.CBS Philadelphia's team got a sneak-peek inside State Farm Stadium in Phoenix as crews prepare for Super Bowl LVII. WATCH THE FULL VIDEO ABOVE
