universalhub.com
Developer unwraps latest South End life-sciences project
The Druker Co. has filed plans with the BPDA to replace a vacant warehouse and a parking lot with a two-building, 588,000-square-foot life-sciences complex at 1033 Washington St. in the South End. The proposed 10-story buildings, each topped by shielded rooftop HVAC and mechanical systems, would include ground-floor commercial and...
universalhub.com
Hyde Park developers split on whether the current economy means they should build apartments or condos
Two weeks after one developer said it wanted to change its proposed apartment building on Fairmount Avenue in Hyde Park to condos because of the current economy, another developer has filed a request to change a proposed condo building on Hyde Park Avenue from condos to apartments due to the current economy.
Boston Globe
A housing development at South Shore Plaza seemed like a home run. Not so fast, residents say.
BRAINTREE — The parking lots surrounding the South Shore Plaza seem to stretch on endlessly. There are more than 7,000 spots, most unfilled on even the busiest shopping days. So when ZOM Living proposed building 495 apartments on a portion of the parking lots, the developer made what seemed...
universalhub.com
City Point could get a bit more life-sciency with proposal to replace old warehouse between Elkins and Summer streets
A New York developer with an active Boston presence and a South Boston family say they will soon file plans to replace a garage built in 1945 with a three-story life-sciences building. Related Beal and the Shaughnessy family say they will soon file detailed plans for their 99,000-square-foot building at...
universalhub.com
Board approves replacing old Greenway garage with 11-story lab building
The Zoning Board of Appeal today approved an Ontario developer's plans to replace the aging parking garage at 125 Lincoln St. with an 11-story life-sciences building with ground-floor space for a banquet hall - and with plans for 50 to 60 units of affordable housing on Essex Street. Oxford Properties...
universalhub.com
Seven affordable condos approved on Norfolk Street in Dorchester
The Zoning Board of Appeal today approved a plan by Habitat for Humanity to build a townhouse-style building with seven condos, all to be sold as affordable to buyers who would have to volunteer time to help put the building up, at Norfolk Street and Thetford Avenue in Dorchester. The...
universalhub.com
BPDA tells developer this isn't Dallas and it's not going to approve a plan to blast the hell out of a hillside on the Roslindale/Hyde Park line for a 'garden apartment' complex
In a rare but detailed rejection, the BPDA on Friday said no to a Texas developer's plans to carve out a hillside along American Legion Highway next to the Stop&Shop/Walgreen's strip mall for a complex with 270 apartments in nine three-story buildings with 331 parking spaces. The BPDA's "adequacy determination"...
universalhub.com
Board approves six-unit residential building on Fuller Street in Dorchester after slashing the number of parking spaces
The Zoning Board of Appeal today approved a six-unit residential building at 60 Fuller St. in Dorchester, but on the condition the owners only put down enough asphalt for six parking spaces, rather than the twelve they proposed. Board members agreed with the Boston Transportation Department that residences just a...
universalhub.com
New adult daycare approved for Hill Top Street in Dorchester
The Zoning Board of Appeal today approved plans by Rainbow Adult Day Health Care Center to open a new facility at 60-64 Hill Top St. in Dorchester. Rainbow, which already operates several of its facilities in the Boston area, including one on Freeport Street, will use the 10,000-square-foot first floor of that building for social, recreational and nursing services for roughly 100 senior residents a day, its attorney, George Morancy, told the board.
universalhub.com
Neighbors sue to block new Brighton synagogue
A group of residents living near the site of a proposed synagogue on Bennett Street in Brighton yesterday sued to block its construction, saying the new building and attached rabbi's residence would simply be far too large for a congested, narrow street. In a suit filed in Suffolk Superior Court,...
Body Pulled From Charles River In Boston ID'd As Missing Cambridge Man: Police
The body of a 55-year-old man from Cambridge was removed from the Charles River, prompting a police investigation into its unknown circumstances. Police received a report of a dead body in the Charles River around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, according to the Massachusetts State Police.&nbs…
universalhub.com
Two people who ended up in a pile at the bottom of that malfunctioning escalator at Back Bay sue MBTA, escalator company; MBTA now suing escalator company, too
Two Louisiana residents yesterday sued the MBTA and escalator company Kone, Inc. for the injuries they say they suffered when an escalator they were riding up from the commuter-rail platform at Back Bay suddenly reversed, sending people hurtling back to the platform in a heap on Sept. 26, 2021. They...
WCVB
Equity is pillar of Boston's first Black woman-owned cannabis dispensary
BOSTON — When Massachusetts voters legalized recreational marijuana in 2016, part of the pitch was correcting some of the wrongs from the war on drugs. The commonwealth was the first to have a statewide social equity program, but despite that mandate, the cannabis industry remains overwhelmingly white. “Just making...
A Popular MA Restaurant Chain Is Slowly Evaporating!
Attention Massachusetts residents: If you are an aficionado of The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub, keep in mind they have closed four locations throughout New England. The chain's headquarters is based east of us in Woburn, located at Boston's metro area has recently closed their Canton, Massachusetts location at 362 Turnpike Street due to a lack of business, but those in Bean Town have plenty of other options to choose from, but the question is for how long?
Crane tips over into Brighton construction site
A crane tipped over into a Brighton construction site Wednesday afternoon.
wgbh.org
How a white chimney in Hanover lead to some truths about the Underground Railroad in Boston
Living in an area as rich in history as New England comes with a unique challenge: sorting through a multitude of oversimplifications, half-truths, and outright myths about the things that happened here all those years ago. "We like a story that's easy to follow,” said public historian Rachel Hoyle, programs...
universalhub.com
Facebook-scrolling driver slams onto Green Line tracks in Brookline, police say
Transit Police report that around 4 a.m. on Sunday:. Operator scrolling through Facebook on their cellphone was distracted enough they crashed through protective fencing and onto the GL tracks at Beacon/Strathmore in Brookline. The driver will now face distracted-driving charges, police say.
‘A very gentle soul’: Head of St. John’s Prep in Danvers identifies student found dead in Andover
The 12-year-old boy who was found shot to death alongside his parents inside a home in Andover early Thursday morning was a beloved student at St. John’s Prep in Danvers, the school’s headmaster said.
ABC6.com
Brockton man charged for setting woman’s apartment door on fire
BROCKTON, Mass. (WLNE) — A man from Brockton was charged Tuesday for setting the door to a woman’s apartment on fire after she refused to let him inside. On Jan. 12, Boston police reported to a domestic violence call on Seaver Street in Roxbury. When they arrived, police...
What’s the shortest distance between two Dunkin’s in Mass.?
We went to the source to find out. There’s a good joke in here somewhere that starts with something like, why did the Masshole cross the road?. To get to the Dunkin’ on the other side. (Sorry.) Kidding aside, in some places around here, it feels as if...
