ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
universalhub.com

Developer unwraps latest South End life-sciences project

The Druker Co. has filed plans with the BPDA to replace a vacant warehouse and a parking lot with a two-building, 588,000-square-foot life-sciences complex at 1033 Washington St. in the South End. The proposed 10-story buildings, each topped by shielded rooftop HVAC and mechanical systems, would include ground-floor commercial and...
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Board approves replacing old Greenway garage with 11-story lab building

The Zoning Board of Appeal today approved an Ontario developer's plans to replace the aging parking garage at 125 Lincoln St. with an 11-story life-sciences building with ground-floor space for a banquet hall - and with plans for 50 to 60 units of affordable housing on Essex Street. Oxford Properties...
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Seven affordable condos approved on Norfolk Street in Dorchester

The Zoning Board of Appeal today approved a plan by Habitat for Humanity to build a townhouse-style building with seven condos, all to be sold as affordable to buyers who would have to volunteer time to help put the building up, at Norfolk Street and Thetford Avenue in Dorchester. The...
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

BPDA tells developer this isn't Dallas and it's not going to approve a plan to blast the hell out of a hillside on the Roslindale/Hyde Park line for a 'garden apartment' complex

In a rare but detailed rejection, the BPDA on Friday said no to a Texas developer's plans to carve out a hillside along American Legion Highway next to the Stop&Shop/Walgreen's strip mall for a complex with 270 apartments in nine three-story buildings with 331 parking spaces. The BPDA's "adequacy determination"...
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

New adult daycare approved for Hill Top Street in Dorchester

The Zoning Board of Appeal today approved plans by Rainbow Adult Day Health Care Center to open a new facility at 60-64 Hill Top St. in Dorchester. Rainbow, which already operates several of its facilities in the Boston area, including one on Freeport Street, will use the 10,000-square-foot first floor of that building for social, recreational and nursing services for roughly 100 senior residents a day, its attorney, George Morancy, told the board.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Neighbors sue to block new Brighton synagogue

A group of residents living near the site of a proposed synagogue on Bennett Street in Brighton yesterday sued to block its construction, saying the new building and attached rabbi's residence would simply be far too large for a congested, narrow street. In a suit filed in Suffolk Superior Court,...
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Two people who ended up in a pile at the bottom of that malfunctioning escalator at Back Bay sue MBTA, escalator company; MBTA now suing escalator company, too

Two Louisiana residents yesterday sued the MBTA and escalator company Kone, Inc. for the injuries they say they suffered when an escalator they were riding up from the commuter-rail platform at Back Bay suddenly reversed, sending people hurtling back to the platform in a heap on Sept. 26, 2021. They...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Equity is pillar of Boston's first Black woman-owned cannabis dispensary

BOSTON — When Massachusetts voters legalized recreational marijuana in 2016, part of the pitch was correcting some of the wrongs from the war on drugs. The commonwealth was the first to have a statewide social equity program, but despite that mandate, the cannabis industry remains overwhelmingly white. “Just making...
BOSTON, MA
WSBS

A Popular MA Restaurant Chain Is Slowly Evaporating!

Attention Massachusetts residents: If you are an aficionado of The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub, keep in mind they have closed four locations throughout New England. The chain's headquarters is based east of us in Woburn, located at Boston's metro area has recently closed their Canton, Massachusetts location at 362 Turnpike Street due to a lack of business, but those in Bean Town have plenty of other options to choose from, but the question is for how long?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC6.com

Brockton man charged for setting woman’s apartment door on fire

BROCKTON, Mass. (WLNE) — A man from Brockton was charged Tuesday for setting the door to a woman’s apartment on fire after she refused to let him inside. On Jan. 12, Boston police reported to a domestic violence call on Seaver Street in Roxbury. When they arrived, police...
BROCKTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy