Inspired storytelling entertains audiences of all ages
An acclaimed theatre company based in Leeds, United Kingdom that tours internationally will take the stage at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall in Greenville on Sunday, Feb. 19 to perform The Ugly Duckling as part of Darke County Center for the Arts’ Family Theatre Series. If that statement does not entice you to see the show, well, just wait—there’s more! Lauded as joyful and timeless, this Tutti frutti production of Hans Christian Andersen’s well-known classic tale has drawn acclaim for “showing the art of the possible” in a “dramatic experience that’s completely new” at its home base York Theatre Royal. Tutti frutti (yes, that’s the theatre company’s fun-filled name) has created high-quality, inventive theatre performances for children and their families for over thirty years, and has a reputation for imaginative, inspired, and meaningful productions. And you can experience the wonder of it all for the low, low cost of just $5 per ticket!
Give blood, give love to win date night
DAYTON — Give blood during the heart of winter and get a chance to win the Community Blood Center St. Valentine’s Day “Date Night” gift basket. Everyone who registers to donate Feb. 6 thru Feb. 11 at the Dayton CBC Donation Center is automatically entered in the drawing for the “Date Night” basket that includes a $200 gift card to Cooper’s Hawk restaurant, two tickets to the Great Escape Room Dayton, and Winan’s Chocolates.
February at the Arcanum Public Library
ARCANUM — The Arcanum Public Library has plenty to offer its patrons during February. It is always getting in a great selection of new books and movies to take home. The library has mobile hotspots and a telescope available for checkout to adults, and board games and STEM building kits for all patrons to borrow. Patrons can send and receive faxes, make copies, print out tax forms, and more. There are computers for in-library use, and the children’s computers have been updated recently with plenty of games and activities.
Photographer Shares Haunting Photos of Abandoned 110-Year-Old Indiana Schoolhouse
The Oak Grove School in Jay County, Indiana was built in 1913. Over 100 years later the school is still standing (at least partially) and is now abandoned. It is an often photographed building, but I can't say that I've ever seen it quite like this. Jason Kindred is a...
Valentine’s Blood Drive planned
GREENVILLE — Help keep the area blood supply strong during the heart of winter by donating at the Zechar Bailey Funeral Homes St. Valentine’s Day community blood drive Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 12:30-6:30 p.m. at the Greenville Church of the Brethren, 421 Central Ave. All registered donors get...
Chapter participates in WAA matching wreath campaign
GREENVILLE — Fort GreeneVille Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution thanks all the donors that participated in the recent Wreaths Across America matching wreath campaign event for Greenville Union Cemetery and St. Mary’s Catholic Church. It was a great wreath matching opportunity to help Fort GreeneVille Chapter DAR...
Greene County welcomes ‘A World A’Fair’ in May
A World A'Fair was forced to cancel the event from 2019 to 2022 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dubeansky selected as Lions Regional Chair
UNION CITY, Ind. — Union City Lions Club President Jim Dubeansky was selected to be the Chairman of Region 3, Zone B for District 25-D of the Lions Club International. The District Governor and his wife (Eric and Deanna Schuman) awarded Dubeansky with the pin indicating his chairmanship at the Cabinet Meeting in Tipton, Ind. on Saturday, Feb. 4. Lions Clubs in Zone B are: Hamilton Township, Lynn, Saratoga, Selma, Union City, Union Township, and Winchester.
FM January SOM
January Students of the Month at Franklin Monroe are: Lola Sando (8th grade), Adison Tucker (10th Grade), Braxton Cool (7th Grade) and Gage Wackler (11th Grade).
Henninger, Johnting honored
Students of the Month for January from Arcanum High School are Luke Henninger and Lily Johnting. Selections were made by the faculty on the basis of accountability, honesty, and service demonstrated at Arcanum High School. Henninger was selected because of the leadership he demonstrates each day in class. He consistently leads through example in each of his classes. Johnting was nominated because of the effort and service that she demonstrates in school each day. She consistently is willing to help others and always strives to do her best. The Student of the Month program is sponsored by Chick-Fil-A and McDonald’s.
GMS to present Disney’s High School Musical JR.©
GREENVILLE — Mark your calendars for Greenville Middle School’s upcoming production of Disney’s High School Musical JR. ©Disney, based on the Disney Channel movie written by Peter Barsocchini and book by David Simpatico. Opening night at St. Clair Memorial Hall in Greenville will be Friday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. with two additional shows on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets will be $6 at the door and on sale 45 minutes prior to show time.
Dayton Donut Festival On Tour kicks off Friday with 12 participating shops
Donut lovers get ready! 🍩 Dayton Donut Festival On Tour presented by Planned2Give is kicking off Friday, Feb. 10. The festival is a self-guided donut tour and costs $30 per booklet. Each booklet includes coupons to 12 donut shops in the Dayton area. The coupons are valid for two donuts, said Jeff Jackson, co-founder of Planned2Give.
dayton.com
Restaurants we miss: Grub Steak served Dayton diners for 50 years
Last week, we asked readers to tell us which Dayton-area restaurants they miss while featuring 10 beloved Dayton restaurants that are no longer with us. The Grub Steak Restaurant was founded in 1963 by Joe Bissett at 1410 North Main Street in Dayton. The small bar and grill grew into a full-service restaurant.
Historic barn moved to Lincoln Ridge Farms
VAN WERT COUNTY — Those driving past Lincoln Ridge Farm in the past several days discovering a large historic Swiss barn sitting behind the church on the edge of their property are not experiencing an illusion — it’s real. The majestic structure was moved to the farm...
Edited Snapchat photo depicts Lebanon students in KKK hoods, school says
LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Snapchat post started circulating last week of two Lebanon City School students which was edited to look like they are wearing Klu Klux Klan hoods while in the gymnasium, according to school officials. The school district says the boys pictured were unaware that the picture...
New fertilizer certification class
GREENVILLE — OSU Extension Darke county is offering an evening New Fertilizer Certification class on Feb. 28, at the Anderson’s Ethanol Plant meeting room from 6-9 p.m. This class will certify a producer to apply commercial fertilizer on their field for three years. One does not need this certificate if they do not need to apply to more than 50 acres or are applying fertilizer with only the planter. The class costs $30 and you will receive the Tri- State Fertilizer Guide and New Fertilizer Applicator book.
Local Briefs
GREENVILLE — The regular monthly meeting of the Darke County Educational Service Center Governing Board will be held on the second Monday of every month, at 8:30 a.m. with the following exceptions. The February meeting will be held Feb. 20 and the June meeting will be held June 26. The meetings will be held at the Darke County Educational Service Center, Conference Room, 5279 Education Drive, Greenville.
Retro candy store to open in Tipp City
Mark Underwood, the owner of the store, said it will be a retro candy store that is "reminiscent of the late 80s and early 90s.
Dog training classes forming
GREENVILLE — Do you have a dog that needs training to become a pleasant member of your family? Greenville Area Dog Club can help. Their spring classes will be starting March 21 and last eight weeks ending on May 9. Registration opens Feb. 13 – March 13. Visit www.greenvilleareadogclub.com for more registration and class information.
Trade school for men in recovery set to open in Xenia
The project started in December 2022 after commissioners unanimously approved a $1 million federal grant using ARPA funds.
