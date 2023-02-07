An acclaimed theatre company based in Leeds, United Kingdom that tours internationally will take the stage at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall in Greenville on Sunday, Feb. 19 to perform The Ugly Duckling as part of Darke County Center for the Arts’ Family Theatre Series. If that statement does not entice you to see the show, well, just wait—there’s more! Lauded as joyful and timeless, this Tutti frutti production of Hans Christian Andersen’s well-known classic tale has drawn acclaim for “showing the art of the possible” in a “dramatic experience that’s completely new” at its home base York Theatre Royal. Tutti frutti (yes, that’s the theatre company’s fun-filled name) has created high-quality, inventive theatre performances for children and their families for over thirty years, and has a reputation for imaginative, inspired, and meaningful productions. And you can experience the wonder of it all for the low, low cost of just $5 per ticket!

GREENVILLE, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO