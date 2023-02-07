Russell Walters, 78, of Lebanon, died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Cedar Pointe of Rolla. He is survived by two children, Dewayne Walters (Kimberley) of Jefferson City and Jamie Walters of Lebanon; two grandchildren, Ethan Walters of Osage Beach and Sierra Walters of Camdenton; three step-grandchildren, Hannah Evans of Jefferson City; Zane Rodriguez of Jefferson City and Gabrielle Rodriguez of Jefferson City; one great-grandchild, Kaysen Garner; one brother, Bill Walters of Springfield; one sister and brother-in-law, Rosemary and Carl Hull of Clinton; mother of Dwayne and Jamie, Judy Walters Carter of Lebanon; several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.

