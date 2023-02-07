Read full article on original website
Laclede Record
BARBARA ANN GATES
Barbara Ann Gates, 91, of Lebanon, died Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Lebanon. She was born Sept. 5, 1931, in Terre Haute, Ind. to Warren and Barbara Geis Culver. On May 9, 1953, she was united in marriage to Michael G. Gates. She was preceded in death by her parents;...
Laclede Record
RUSSELL WALTERS
Russell Walters, 78, of Lebanon, died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Cedar Pointe of Rolla. He is survived by two children, Dewayne Walters (Kimberley) of Jefferson City and Jamie Walters of Lebanon; two grandchildren, Ethan Walters of Osage Beach and Sierra Walters of Camdenton; three step-grandchildren, Hannah Evans of Jefferson City; Zane Rodriguez of Jefferson City and Gabrielle Rodriguez of Jefferson City; one great-grandchild, Kaysen Garner; one brother, Bill Walters of Springfield; one sister and brother-in-law, Rosemary and Carl Hull of Clinton; mother of Dwayne and Jamie, Judy Walters Carter of Lebanon; several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.
Laclede Record
NICK E. O’QUINN
Nick E. O’Quinn, 79, of Lebanon, died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. He was born Dec. 6, 1943, in Kansas City, Kan. to Charles Edwin and Fern Lorraine Layman O’Quinn. On June 15, 1963, he was united in marriage to Barbara Ann Hopkins. He was preceded in death by...
Laclede Record
MARCIA ANNE SCOTT
Marcia Anne Scott, 73, of Daytona Beach Shores, Fla., formerly of Lebanon, went home to be with her Lord and Saviour Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at her home in Daytona Beach Shores, Fla., by the sea. She was born May 30, 1949, in Maryville to Gerald and Vera M. Merrigan...
Laclede Record
VIOLA MARIE CRISP
Viola Marie (Roberts) Crisp, 71, of Lebanon, died Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Lebanon South Nursing and Rehabilitation. A memorial visitation will be held from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Craig-Hurtt Funeral Home in Mountain Grove.
Laclede Record
STEVEN (STEVE) HENDRICK SR.
Steven (Steve) Hendrick Sr., 69, of Lebanon, died Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Lebanon. He was born Aug. 27, 1953, in Bentonville, Ark. to Henry Clay Hendrick and Dorothy Marie Clark. Steven was preceded in death by his parents; his grandmother who raised him, Amelia; and his stepfather, Otto Davis.
Laclede Record
ROBERT EUGENE SWICK
Robert Eugene Swick, 80, of Lebanon, died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in the Life Care Center of Waynesville. He was a retired Waynesville R-VI School District Principal. Survivors include his children, Nancy Swick of Waynesville; Maggie Swick and her husband Nate Littman of Niangua; Robert Gonzales and his wife Nicole of Waynesville and Cheyenne Snook of Waynesville; two grandchildren, Anastasia and Luka; his sister, Colleen Lacy of Lebanon; his former wife and caregiver, Martha Swick of St. Robert; several other relatives and many friends.
Laclede Record
RICHARD RAY WILSON
Richard Ray Wilson, 81, of Linn Creek, died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Mercy Hospital of Springfield. He was preceded in death by his two wives, Nancy June Perkins in 1970 and Betty Jean Roam in 2007; one daughter, Lorrie Parker; three siblings, Juanita Collier, Louise Parker, an infant brother, Kenneth Gene Wilson, and one daughter-in-law, Arcelita Wilson.
Laclede Record
CARLA KAY CARLSON
Carla Kay Carlson, 67, of Lebanon, died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. She is survived by her husband Brian of the home; four children, a daughter, Vicki McGinnis of South Carolina; a son, Richard Shane Moore of Arkansas; a daughter Tina Kay Moore and husband Michael Herring and four grandchildren, Gavin Michael, Lilly-Rose Elizabeth, Leyla Aubrianna, Irie James Herring, all of Pensacola, Fla.; a daughter, Terri Grimes and husband Shawn Grimes and three grandchildren, Nicholas Robert, Nathaniel Brian, Ashton Mitchell Grimes, of Pensacola, Fla.
kjluradio.com
Waynesville woman sentenced for shooting inside St. Robert bar & pool hall
A Waynesville woman is sentenced to probation for firing a gun inside a bar last year while under the influence of alcohol. Danisha Blevins pleaded down earlier this week to one count of first-degree property damage. In exchange for her plea, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon were dropped. Blevins was sentenced earlier today to five years supervised probation.
Laclede Record
Roger Lee Duke
Roger Lee Duke, 56, of Lebanon, died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at Mercy Hospital in Lebanon. He was born Aug. 30, 1966 in Blytheville, Ark. to Larry Don and Rebecca Sue Duke. Roger was preceded in death by his father, Larry Don Duke, and his three older brothers, Michael Shane Duke, Robert “Robbie” Eugene Duke, and Larry “Dukie” Dewain Duke.
Laclede Record
DRUSILLA JANE RICKERSON
Drusilla Jane Rickerson, 96, of Gresham, Ore., formerly of Waynesville, died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in her home. She is survived by five sons, Philip, Richard, Scott, and Gregory Rickerson, all of Gresham, Ore. and Rodney Rickerson (Roberta) of Waynesville; six daughters, Shery Rickerson of Lake Ozark; Virginia Holt and Lora Stevens of Gresham, Ore.; Susan Johnson (Craig) of North Bend, Ore.; Cherl Riley (Jeff) of Sandy, Ore. and Linda Brown (Richard) of Troutdale, Ore.; 26 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren, and a few great-great-grandchildren, along with other relatives and friends.
Neighbors speak out against potential north Springfield development
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – People who live in a North Springfield neighborhood are speaking out against a potential development near Grant and Talmage. “I can’t imagine how anyone would think this would be a great spot for so many new residences. I have not met a single person who’s really happy about it at all,” Steve […]
Laclede Record
CLARA LEA WHITNEY
Clara Lea (LaRose) Whitney, 91, of Buffalo, died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. She was born March 22, 1931, in Nemo, Mo. Clara was preceded in death by her husband, Noble Whitney; mother, Beatrice (LaRose) Cauthon; son-in-law, Tony Marie; grandson, Clayton Lueker; three sisters and one brother-in-law. She met and married...
KYTV
Pedestrian injured in Thursday morning crash in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a pedestrian will likely survive injuries in a crash in Springfield on Thursday morning. Police responded to the crash on Scenic Avenue between Bennett and Catalpa around 6 a.m. Investigators say the pedestrian was walking in the roadway when a van struck him. Police...
KYTV
Neighbors in north Springfield voice concerns over proposed development
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Some neighbors in north Springfield are trying to stop a proposed development next door. Baptist Temple Church is selling its gym and surrounding six acres of land. The location is off Talmage Street, just a few blocks west of Doling park. A developer wants to put apartments and single-family homes on the property. Neighbors say there’s not enough room and worry about the extra traffic the project could bring.
Convoy of Hope moving aid into Turkey
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The death toll in Turkey and Syria following the 7.8-magnitude earthquake has now surpassed 5,000 casualties and help from the Ozarks could be on the way. Local humanitarian nonprofit Convoy of Hope is working to provide support to its partners in the two nations but is also facing its own adversity in […]
Springfield dog euthanized after groom; family calls for accountability
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – When Julie Lawson’s family rescued their dog Ladybird from a Missouri truck stop years ago, they had no idea one of the things that saved her – a fresh haircut – would also be what they’d associate with her death last fall. “We had found her at a truck stop in Norwood, […]
KYTV
School districts in the Ozarks adding days to the school calendar because of snow
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The state of Missouri requires 174 days of instruction, and Arkansas requires 178 days of instruction. Many school districts build snow days into the school calendar to prevent makeup days, but for some, it wasn’t enough. The Willard School District will add a few days...
Man, 81, killed in Mountain Grove crash
Willie E. Craig, 81, of Mountain Grove, was driving a 2016 Kia Soul on Route ZZ around 5 miles west of Mountain Grove. At 2:20 p.m., the Missouri State Highway Patrol initiated an investigation in a crash involving his vehicle.
