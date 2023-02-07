ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Roanoke City School Board Naming Committee seeks input on building name nominations

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke City School Board’s Naming Committee is seeking public input on building name nominations. They are seeking input from students, families, and the community on nominations received for the naming of the Roanoke City Public Schools (RCPS) Administration Building on Campbell Avenue and the new Roanoke Technical Education Center adjacent to William Fleming High School.
ROANOKE, VA
Hundreds show up at Caesars Virginia hiring event

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — According to General Manager for Caesars Virginia Chris Albrecht, about 110 candidates showed up at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in Danville for a chance to score a job at Caesars Virginia. Hiring staff was mainly looking to bring aboard candidates for the...
DANVILLE, VA
Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce focuses on local history and culture

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Area Welcome Center was the venue for the latest session of the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce's (SMLRCC) Leadership Academy class. The class, which took place on February 1, aimed to provide a comprehensive understanding of the history and culture of the Smith Mountain Lake region to its participants.
BEDFORD, VA
Danville fire chief receives chief fire officer designation

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A Danville fire chief received a fire officer designation on Tuesday. According to the City of Danville, the Commission on Professional Credentialing awarded Fire Chief Dave Coffey the professional designation of chief fire officer. The City of Danville said following an extensive peer review process,...
DANVILLE, VA
NAACP Chapter holds candlelight vigil for Tyre Nichols in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — As the country continues to struggle with the death of Tyre Nichols, the University of Lynchburg's NAACP Chapter held a candlelight vigil Thursday night to honor his life. NAACP Chapter president Marques Armstrong said he and the other members felt led to honor Nichols' life...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Caesars Virginia holding hiring event on Wednesday

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Those wanting to work for Caesars Virginia are in luck. The entertainment company is holding a job event Wednesday at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in Danville from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Caesars Virginia is looking to hire up to 140 candidates...
DANVILLE, VA
Man suing ex-employer Southern Air for $5M for alleged racial discrimination in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — ABC 13 has learned about a lawsuit filed by a former employee against Southern Air claiming he was subjected to threats and racial slurs on the job. According to a lawsuit filed through the Lynchburg Circuit Court, Adrian O'Neil Mitchell is suing Southern Air "for racial discrimination, retaliation, wrongful termination, and suffering through a racially-charged hostile work environment while employed with Southern Air, Inc. in Lynchburg, Virginia."
LYNCHBURG, VA
Benny's Soldatos opens in Bedford after ribbon cutting

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — Benny's Soldatos held its ribbon cutting on Friday, making it their 28th location. Kristen Bowen said that the business has no plans of slowing down, with locations 29, 30, and 31 already in the works. Bowen is in charge of Franchise Sales and Business Development,...
BEDFORD, VA
Bedford Co. deputies looking for two wanted individuals

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is looking for two wanted people. According to their Facebook post, they are looking for Alicia Webster and Bryan Bryant. Deputies said both Webster and Bryant are wanted for a felony and probation violation. Anyone with information on these...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
How sweet it is! Crumbl Cookies holds soft opening in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — It's finally here, and it's delicious: Crumbl Cookies has arrived in the Hill City off of Wards Road right next to Mission BBQ. The cookie restaurant held its soft opening Thursday and a lot of people turned out to get their first taste of the cookie goodness.
LYNCHBURG, VA
History Breakdown: 70 years of changes for ABC 13

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — WSET-TV, formerly WLVA Radio (1930) and WLVA-TV (1953) was founded on February 8, 1953, by Edward and Phillip Allen operating as Lynchburg Broadcast Corporation. WLVA-TV, the first station in Virginia to operate with maximum authorized power and coverage, was originally a CBS affiliate before changing...
LYNCHBURG, VA

