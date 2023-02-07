Read full article on original website
Roanoke City School Board Naming Committee seeks input on building name nominations
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke City School Board’s Naming Committee is seeking public input on building name nominations. They are seeking input from students, families, and the community on nominations received for the naming of the Roanoke City Public Schools (RCPS) Administration Building on Campbell Avenue and the new Roanoke Technical Education Center adjacent to William Fleming High School.
Hundreds show up at Caesars Virginia hiring event
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — According to General Manager for Caesars Virginia Chris Albrecht, about 110 candidates showed up at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in Danville for a chance to score a job at Caesars Virginia. Hiring staff was mainly looking to bring aboard candidates for the...
'I have no regrets & will not apologize,' Bedford Co. school board member says of arrest
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Bedford County School Board Member arrested for alleged assault and battery is now speaking out. On Thursday, ABC 13 received a statement from Matthew Holbrook explaining in his words what happened on Monday. You can read Holbrook's full statement below:. "The man that...
Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce focuses on local history and culture
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Area Welcome Center was the venue for the latest session of the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce's (SMLRCC) Leadership Academy class. The class, which took place on February 1, aimed to provide a comprehensive understanding of the history and culture of the Smith Mountain Lake region to its participants.
Danville fire chief receives chief fire officer designation
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A Danville fire chief received a fire officer designation on Tuesday. According to the City of Danville, the Commission on Professional Credentialing awarded Fire Chief Dave Coffey the professional designation of chief fire officer. The City of Danville said following an extensive peer review process,...
NAACP Chapter holds candlelight vigil for Tyre Nichols in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — As the country continues to struggle with the death of Tyre Nichols, the University of Lynchburg's NAACP Chapter held a candlelight vigil Thursday night to honor his life. NAACP Chapter president Marques Armstrong said he and the other members felt led to honor Nichols' life...
Caesars Virginia holding hiring event on Wednesday
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Those wanting to work for Caesars Virginia are in luck. The entertainment company is holding a job event Wednesday at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in Danville from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Caesars Virginia is looking to hire up to 140 candidates...
Lynchburg City Council members split over how to provide tax cuts for families
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Members of the Lynchburg City Council are divided over how to provide tax cuts for families across the Hill City. Vice Mayor Chris Faraldi released his tax cut plan Monday to counter Councilman Jeff Helgeson's plan for immediate tax relief. The Vice Mayor said his...
Man suing ex-employer Southern Air for $5M for alleged racial discrimination in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — ABC 13 has learned about a lawsuit filed by a former employee against Southern Air claiming he was subjected to threats and racial slurs on the job. According to a lawsuit filed through the Lynchburg Circuit Court, Adrian O'Neil Mitchell is suing Southern Air "for racial discrimination, retaliation, wrongful termination, and suffering through a racially-charged hostile work environment while employed with Southern Air, Inc. in Lynchburg, Virginia."
Manhunt continues for former Chatham High School custodian wanted on gun, drug charges
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The manhunt continues for a man who worked as a Chatham High School custodian. Pittsylvania County Sheriff Mike Taylor believes 41-year-old Harry Carter is no longer in Virginia. "We have an idea of his location and we are trying to pinpoint that but I...
Benny's Soldatos opens in Bedford after ribbon cutting
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — Benny's Soldatos held its ribbon cutting on Friday, making it their 28th location. Kristen Bowen said that the business has no plans of slowing down, with locations 29, 30, and 31 already in the works. Bowen is in charge of Franchise Sales and Business Development,...
PHOTOS: Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke rescues baby bobcat
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — In some of the cutest pictures you will see all day, the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke shares that they have admitted a baby bobcat kitten from Giles County. The kitten was found on the side of the road, dazed and circling, and was...
Bedford Co. deputies looking for two wanted individuals
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is looking for two wanted people. According to their Facebook post, they are looking for Alicia Webster and Bryan Bryant. Deputies said both Webster and Bryant are wanted for a felony and probation violation. Anyone with information on these...
Firefighters say the 'Fill the Boot' campaign hit new fundraising record in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Fire Department went to social media to thank everyone who contributed to its "Fill the Boot" campaign last fall. Lynchburg Fire Department said this campaign was on behalf of the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). According to Lynchburg Fire Department, station three helped present...
1,700 records on Danville-area Ford plant talks wont be released by Virginia agency
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Commonwealth's Economic Development Partnership said it has 1,700 emails and documents about the possibility of a Ford battery plant in the Danville area, the Associated Press reported. According to the AP, the agency won't release any of them under Virginia's public records law. In...
How sweet it is! Crumbl Cookies holds soft opening in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — It's finally here, and it's delicious: Crumbl Cookies has arrived in the Hill City off of Wards Road right next to Mission BBQ. The cookie restaurant held its soft opening Thursday and a lot of people turned out to get their first taste of the cookie goodness.
Traffic light planned at intersection of Bishop Road and Memorial Drive in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Relief is coming to drivers near the Caesars Virginia site. Danville leaders are looking to add a traffic light. It will go in at the intersection of Bishop Road and Memorial Drive. Danville's City Manager Ken Larking said a traffic study showed a traffic light...
Parade in Bedford will honor 116th Infantry soldiers returning from the horn of Africa
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — A big celebration is happening this weekend in Bedford honoring those who have served our nation. The Bedford Boys Tribute Center is hosting a welcome home parade for Alpha Company First Battalion 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team. They were deployed in November 2021 for a...
History Breakdown: 70 years of changes for ABC 13
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — WSET-TV, formerly WLVA Radio (1930) and WLVA-TV (1953) was founded on February 8, 1953, by Edward and Phillip Allen operating as Lynchburg Broadcast Corporation. WLVA-TV, the first station in Virginia to operate with maximum authorized power and coverage, was originally a CBS affiliate before changing...
Chatham High School custodian wanted and on the run for firearm, drugs charges: Sheriff
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A man who authorities say worked for Chatham High School is wanted for felony firearm and drugs charges. Pittsylvania County Sheriff Mike Taylor says that 41-year-old Harry Carter is a custodian at the school, but is believed to be on the run out of the state.
