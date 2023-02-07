Read full article on original website
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Senate Committee on Director Nominations Rejects Hobbs’ ‘Extreme’ Choice to Lead the Department of Health
The newly formed Arizona Senate Committee on Director Nominations held a hearing Thursday to consider whether to accept Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs’ nominee for director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, Dr. Theresa Cullen. State Senator Jake Hoffman (R-Queen Creek), who chairs the committee, characterized Cullen as “extreme.”...
KOLD-TV
State: Tucson-area golf course chopped down two saguaros without proper permit
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - People are expressing outrage after two saguaro cacti were cut down at The Gallery Golf Club to build a temporary platform for the upcoming LIV Golf Invitational. Club members told 13 News they want those behind that decision held accountable. According to state law, removing...
Tucson homeless encampments dispute
Three organizations in Tucson have sued the city alleging, they planned a homeless encampment sweep ahead of the gem show.
TPD officer hit by car, badly hurt
A driver hit a TPD officer as he worked another case early Thursday morning. As of Thursday afternoon Tucson Police reported the officer in stable condition with the driver charged with DUI.
KOLD-TV
Former Pima County sergeant has another run-in with authorities
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Former Pima County sergeant Ricky Garcia has had another run-in with authorities, less than a month after he was arrested on a charge of sexual assault. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, Garcia was cited for leaving the scene of an accident and released...
kjzz.org
Republicans on Senate committee reject Hobbs' nominee for state health director
A new state Senate committee created to vet executive nominees gave a scathing rebuke to Gov. Katie Hobbs’ pick to run the Arizona Department of Health Services. By a 3-2 vote, Republicans on the Senate Committee on Director Nominations recommended the full Senate reject the confirmation of Dr. Theresa Cullen, who currently serves as the health director in Pima County.
KOLD-TV
Another Pima County Sheriff’s Department employee facing charges
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - In a little over two months, three Pima County Sheriff’s Department employees have been accused of serious crimes. On Jan. 6, Pima County Corrections Sgt. Jeremy Kreibich was pulled over on suspicion of DUI in Oro Valley. The Oro Valley Police Department said it...
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Attention fans of food trucks: Tucson's Comida Park is the new place to be
A month into the new year brings a new opportunity for Tucson foodies; Comida Park, a new gathering place for several food trucks opens Feb. 10. Located at the Tanque Verde Swap Meet at 4100 S. Palo Verde Rd., the park is set for a grand opening from Feb. 10 through Feb. 12. Comida Park will be an addition to the swap meet, welcoming up to 22 food trucks at the moment. Rob Sieban, CEO and co-owner of United Flea Markets, is hoping for quite the welcome.
Northwest Medical Center Houghton closes birthing center after opening in June
On Monday, Feb. 13, the Northwest Medical Center Houghton will close its OBGYN center after opening June 2022.
One killed, multiple injured in shooting near Alvernon and Valencia early Sunday
The Tucson Police Department is looking into a shooting that resulted in one death. Those involved were teenagers. Neighbors say this isn't the first time this has happened at the residence.
gilavalleycentral.net
Maria Guadalupe Garcia, “Lupe”
Maria Guadalupe Garcia, “Lupe” entered into rest peacefully on January 31, 2023, in Tucson, Arizona. Maria was born on January 7, 1946, in Morenci, Arizona, to parents Maria Gonzalez Chacon and Juan Chacon. Her siblings included; Cornelio Chacon, John Chacon, Robert Chacon, Pat Chacon, Tony Chacon, Margie Chacon, and Carol Gonzalez.
Local Restaurant Fails Health Inspection
When it comes to restaurant health inspections, not all violations are created equal. There are some restaurants pinged with double-digit violations, and yet because most of the violations are not actually food related they are still granted a passing grade (although often told to make improvements before the next inspection occurs). And yet, there are other inspection details that can lead restaurants to receive a failing grade. Although health inspectors are somewhat lenient when it comes to non-food-related violations, there is no leniency regarding food-specific issues. And that is exactly why one Tucson restaurant recently was slapped across the chin with a failing grade, despite having only two violations.
KOLD-TV
Authorities: Man steals more than $16,000 in sunglasses from Tucson-area store
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are looking for a man accused of stealing more than $16,000 in high-end sunglasses from a Tucson-area store. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the suspect has hit the sunglass store at La Encantada Mall Shopping Center at least four times in the last six months.
cowboystatedaily.com
Former Hollywood Art Director and Set Designer Dies After Crashing Into Tow Truck On I-80
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A former Hollywood art director and set designer was killed in a collision on Interstate 80 near Quealy Dome on Saturday. The Wyoming Highway Patrol said 79-year-old Charles Cirigliano of Nantucket, Massachusetts, ran into a parked tow truck which had stopped...
Deputies identify two men who died in Gates Pass crash
Pima County Sheriff's deputies identified two men who died in a Saturday crash on Gates Pass. According to the department, 23-year-old Anthony Nguyen and 20-year-old Ryan Au died in the wreck.
Police: Missing 15-year-old girl found
Tucson Police Department says missing15-year-old Cheyanne Garcia has been found safe. Police had been looking for her since Saturday.
