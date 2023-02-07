Read full article on original website
countynewsonline.org
Regular Session of the Darke County Board of Commissioners 02/07
Agenda for the regular session of the Darke County Board of Commissioners for Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 1:30PM. Resolution (R-44-2023) Examination and Allowance of Bills. Proposal Acceptance Recommendation FROM: Crawford Murphy & Tilly (CMT) – Fuel Tank – Electric Service Connection. Notice of Award Demolition & Site...
Daily Advocate
Commissioners discuss legal counsel and windows
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Thursday to discuss legal counsel and new windows. Commissioners Marshall Combs and Larry Holmes were present. R. Kelly Ormsby, III submitted and application to employ legal counsel in a matter concerning the possible evolution and prosecution of charges concerning Jessica R. Walker for actions on Feb. 7.
Daily Advocate
Council rejects $10 million investment
GREENVILLE — Plans to build two affordable senior housing developments will most likely not happen. The two businesses wanting to invest $10 million each into the community received mixed results when their plans came to a vote on Tuesday night at the regular meeting of Greenville City Council. A...
Daily Advocate
Township spends over $13,000 on Surber
GREENVILLE — In December, the Daily Advocate ran a story with details concerning a lawsuit filed by Geoff Surber against Greenville Township and their refusal to release information per his Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request and what he believed was a violation of the Open Meetings law. That lawsuit, amongst two other issues are pending in the court system.
Daily Advocate
Uncertainty was the theme at chamber luncheon
GREENVILLE — There is going to be some economic uncertainty throughout 2023 was the prediction of Darke County Dave. The hog with a penchant for predicting the economic future made his prediction at the annual Darke County Chamber of Commerce Groundhog Day Luncheon on Friday, Feb. 3. Several other prognosticators in a variety of areas of the economy concurred with Darke County Dave, including Bill Lee and Dan Douglas with Dayton REALTORs, Mark Wright with Financial Achievement Services, inc., Bethany Menke of Midmark and Matt Aultman with the Darke County Commission and Darke County Farm Bureau.
1017thepoint.com
I-70 WIDENING DRAWS SAFETY CONCERNS
(Centerville, IN)--It’s not visible yet, but work is underway on the I-70 widening project through Wayne County. Currently, the plan to widen the interstate to three lanes each way through nearly all of Wayne County is in the preliminary design stage with environmental analysis also being conducted. Surveying is also being done. At a recent meeting of Centerville Town Council, first responders expressed concern about both I-70 and U.S. 40 being under construction, saying it will create a dangerous situation.
Residents: What’s next for Memorial Hall?
ALLEN COUNTY — Residents throughout the city of Lima wonder what will happen with Memorial Hall. The building remains standing after being built more than 100 years ago. In recent meetings, Allen County commissioners received inquiries about the future of Memorial Hall. Commissioner Cory Noonan weighed in on the facility.
New policies coming to Dollar General as part of agreement with Ohio AG’s office over pricing issues
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Dollar General have come to an agreement to avoid a temporary restraining order over multiple allegations of deceptive pricing.
Job fair planned for employees affected by Silfex layoffs in Eaton, Springfield
OhioMeansJobs Preble County will host a job fair next week at Eagles Point gym in partnership with Rapid Response, sponsored by Postitive Points Inc.
Daily Advocate
Dubeansky selected as Lions Regional Chair
UNION CITY, Ind. — Union City Lions Club President Jim Dubeansky was selected to be the Chairman of Region 3, Zone B for District 25-D of the Lions Club International. The District Governor and his wife (Eric and Deanna Schuman) awarded Dubeansky with the pin indicating his chairmanship at the Cabinet Meeting in Tipton, Ind. on Saturday, Feb. 4. Lions Clubs in Zone B are: Hamilton Township, Lynn, Saratoga, Selma, Union City, Union Township, and Winchester.
Law enforcement situation delays start of day for Bath schools
BATH TOWNSHIP — Bath schools delayed the start of classes for two hours Tuesday morning “due to an ongoing law enforcement situation in Allen County,” according to Bath schools. Additional information was not immediately available.
Trade school for men in recovery set to open in Xenia
The project started in December 2022 after commissioners unanimously approved a $1 million federal grant using ARPA funds.
Fox 19
Butler County elected official accused of public corruption steps down
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A longtime Butler County elected official facing seven public corruption charges abruptly stepped down Monday. Madison Township Trustee Alan Daniel announced in a letter to the other two trustees he was retiring from office and vacating his position effective Monday, according to a copy released to FOX19 NOW by the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office.
hometownstations.com
Wapakoneta senior signs letter of intent to secure a career at Mercy Health-St. Rita's
WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - There was a different type of letter of intent signed today in Wapakoneta, not for a college but a path for a future career. Most generally when a high school senior signs their letter of intent, it is to go to college, but Hannah Prine is looking beyond college and finding a career. She signed a letter to work for Mercy Health-Saint Rita's while she is studying at Rhodes State College to become a nurse. Prine did an internship with the hospital, through the Wapakoneta Internship Network or WIN program, where she was able to check out different departments at the hospital, to get a better idea of her future.
Daily Advocate
Dr. Wertz joins Edison State as provost
PIQUA — Edison State Community College is pleased to announce that Dr. Melissa A. Wertz has been appointed as Provost for the College. Dr. Wertz assumed the role in January 2023. Most recently serving as a dean at Pittsburgh Technical College, Dr. Wertz has extensive experience in higher education...
Daily Advocate
Gateway Arts Council presents Jeff Allen
SIDNEY — Gateway Arts Council is proud to present Jeff Allen on Feb. 26, at 7 p.m. at the Sidney High School Auditorium. Tickets are $30 for general admission and $29 for AAA members. Tickets are available at Gateway Arts Council, at 937-498-2787, at https://gatewayartscouncil.org/performing-arts/, and at the door the night of the performance.
Daily Advocate
Blood drive planned in New Madison
NEW MADISON — Help keep the area blood supply strong during the heart of winter by donating at the Tri-Village Rescue Services community blood drive Saturday, Feb. 18 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 320 North Main St., New Madison. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the...
hometownstations.com
Mercer County Sheriff announces extra patrols after receiving numerous traffic complaints
Press Release from the Mercer County Sheriff's Office: Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reported today that his office has been receiving numerous complaints of traffic violations occurring throughout Mercer County. Deputies have been doing extra patrol in these high complaint areas, looking for traffic violations such as speeding, running stop signs, and driver inattention. Sheriff Grey explains that the Sheriff’s Office has received grant monies for traffic enforcement and deputies will be assigned to focus their efforts in these areas.
Daily Advocate
Cancer care services expand at Upper Valley
TROY — Premier Health has expanded Upper Valley Medical Center’s (UVMC) cancer care services to include the Premier Blood and Cancer Center. The expansion provides patients with greater access to care that includes the diagnosis and treatment of blood and lymph disorders. Common blood and lymph disorders are leukemia, Hodgkin’s lymphoma, Non-Hodgkin’s, and myeloma. The Premier Blood and Cancer Center at UVMC will offer patients services such as chemotherapy, immunotherapy, blood transfusions, and other blood related services.
‘The final straw;’ Mikesell’s employee says company gave workers 10-day warning of closure
Just under a week after learning a historic Dayton company Mikesell’s would be closing its doors, a now-former employee opens up about the upcoming closure.
