communitynewspapers.com
Miami Hal talks with Marcell Hetenyi about tax returns
Hal Feldman, Host of Miami Hal, talks with Marcell Hetenyi, CPA about taxes and how to get organized for the new year.
communitynewspapers.com
Carlos Ribero talks with Mike Sutta, President of Superswipe
Carlos Ribero, President of nextMedia, talks with Mike Sutta, President of Superswipe.
communitynewspapers.com
Grant Miller talks with Lynda Gordon, Author and Philanthropist
Lynda Gordon, Author and Philanthropist, talks with Grant Miller about her late husband Dr. Michael Gordon and more.
communitynewspapers.com
It Is All About Pickleball welcomes Lily Azel and Efrain Monzon
Its All About Pickleball Host Lori Nussbaum talks with Lily Azel, Pickleball Ambassador of Miami-Dade and Efrain Monzon, Pickleball Club of Miami about an upcoming tournament and more!
communitynewspapers.com
Miami Downtown Development Authority Expands Board, Appoints New Leaders
Following another year of rapid growth in the Downtown Miami corridor, the Miami Downtown Development Authority (DDA) announced the appointment of five new board members. The appointees include Miami Dade College’s (MDC) Vice President for External Affairs & Strategy and Chief of Staff, Dr. Maryam Laguna Borrego; Mana Fashion Services Managing Director, Martu E. Freeman-Parker; Brightline President, Patrick Goddard; Publicis Groupe Vice President, Amal Solh Kabbani; and founder of the nonprofit organization Skate Free and owner of Andrew Skate Shop, Nick Katz.
communitynewspapers.com
Pinecrest Event To Benefit Cystic Fibrosis Coming
Imagine something that’s fun for the whole family and at the same time helps fund research and care for those afflicted with Cystic Fibrosis! It’s the 10 th annual Kick CF with Bryant McKinnie and Friends Celebrity Kickball Tournament. Since its inception in 2014 it has raised more than a half a million dollars to help find a cure! Sponsored by MasTec, the event takes place on Saturday, March 11th at Palmetto Bay Park.
communitynewspapers.com
Fara Sax, The Community Voice welcomes Dr. Abbe Rosenbaum from My Cardiologist
Dr. Rosenbaum talks about My Cardiologist's new Women's Heart Center dedicated to raising awareness and prevention of heart disease in women.
communitynewspapers.com
Be Strong International welcomes Lilliam Lopez, CEO & Founder of SFLHCC
Be Strong International Host Michelle Shirley welcomes Lilliam Lopez, CEO & Founder of South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
communitynewspapers.com
Fara Sax, The Community Voice welcomes Director/Writer Marvin Samel from iMordecai
iMordecai is a love letter to South Florida premieres February 8th in Aventura.
communitynewspapers.com
ZOO MIAMI FOUNDATION (ZMF) PROUDLY ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF NEW BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Zoo Miami Foundation announces addition of new Board of Directors dedicated to building financial fortitude and community for the foundation and Zoo Miami. New members of the Executive Committee include Chair Jose Felix Diaz, Chair-Elect Alan Atkinson, and Treasurer Alexander Binelo. Other new board members include Jason Bell, Javi Borges, James Carenza, Ricardo Garbati, Daniel Diaz Leyva, Joseph Salzverg, Daniel Sanchez, Eduardo Soto, and Fred Voccola*. Further information about each member is below.
communitynewspapers.com
Service organizations in South Florida hard at work
South Miami, Coral Gables, Miami, Kendall and Coconut Grove Rotarians and Rotarians around the world are committed to volunteer service, “Service Above Self.”. The clubs are looking for those of like mind to join them in their community outreach efforts. Aside from making a positive impact, Rotary is a great way to make new friends and make a difference in the lives of so many.
communitynewspapers.com
Is increasing bike mobility a solution to air pollution?
Cycling and public transportation are two common forms of getting around for many people who either don’t have access to cars or do not use one. Many people enjoy daily rides as a form of exercise or just pure enjoyment and many people take public transportation in order to travel across town. But as a Miamian myself, I can say firsthand that cycling and public transportation in Miami is certainly not perfect.
Miami condo owners asked to pay $175,000 each toward recertification
MIAMI - A shocking assessment for one condominium in Miami this week.Owners are being asked to pay $175,000 each towards their 40-year recertification. This is a story we have been hearing more and more across South Florida. Residents say something isn't adding up and they are putting the blame on their homeowners' association. "I'm in shock in disbelief," said Christian Murray. Murray has lived in the Palm Bay Yacht Club condos since 2016. Now he and many other residents are worried if they'd be able to keep their homes. Background The building needs its 40 year recertification, meaning, an engineer...
communitynewspapers.com
Route 664 Host Les Winston talks with Brooke Jones, Random Acts of Kindness’s
Route 664 Host Les Winston, Philanthropy, talks with Brooke Jones about the importance of committing random acts of kindness.
communitynewspapers.com
Gloria’s Gab welcomes Rita Tennyson and Leticia Matheus, Coral Gables Woman’s Club
Gloria's Gab Host, Gloria Burns, welcomes Rita Tennyson, Centennial Fashion Show & Brunch Chair, and Leticica Metheus, Member, from the Coral Gables Woman's Club.
communitynewspapers.com
After a Year of Growth and Recognition, Affinity Management Looks to Add More Staff, Success in 2023
Affinity, South Florida’s premier community association management firm based in Doral, Fla., anticipates a banner year ahead after experiencing solid growth in 2022. Specializing in delivering financial, on-site, and administrative services for planned communities, HOAs, high-rise buildings, co-ops and condos, Affinity is capitalizing on significant recognition from several esteemed publications to expand its team and further increase its business by offering financially fit, time-efficient, personalized “A to Z” planning services for building management and residents.
communitynewspapers.com
Feast with the Beasts to return to zoo following 3-year hiatus
Zoo Miami Foundation is hosting Feast with the Beasts on Mar. 3, following a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic. This year’s Land to Sea theme celebrates Zoo Miami’s commitment to caring for and protecting wildlife from sea turtles to Sumatran tigers. The event returns in its 25th year to honor wildlife and tantalize your palates with tastes of the most extraordinary dishes created by some of South Florida’s most renowned fine food establishments. Feast with the Beasts will help support the Zoo Miami Foundation wildlife education and conservation programs on behalf of Zoo Miami.
miamitimesonline.com
Policing while Black in the shadow of Tyre Nichols
Law enforcement practices are under scrutiny once more after another Black man, Tyre Nichols, was fatally injured at the hands of police officers. Some are likening the attack to the 1991 beating of Rodney King by Los Angeles police. According to Mapping Police Violence, a comprehensive database to track police...
Miami New Times
Michelin Adds Eight Miami Restaurants to Its Florida Guide
The Michelin Guide is alive and well and working its way through Miami yet again. Yesterday, Michelin announced eight Miami additions to its Florida Michelin Guide. The establishments were listed as "New" on the Michelin Guide, allowing diners to seek out discoveries. In case you're wondering — no, you did...
communitynewspapers.com
Girls Softball League returns to Palmetto Bay in March
The Village of Palmetto Bay Parks & Recreation Department is hoping to restore an important part of its youth athletic program with the launch of the Bay City Fast Pitch Girls Recreational Softball League. Games will begin in March. Parks & Recreation director Fanny Carmona is enthusiastic about the effort.
