Six Baltimore County schools closed as manhunt continues for shooting suspect 'in crisis'
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County officials announced Thursday five schools will close as the search continues for a man who allegedly shot an officer Wednesday in Cockeysville. The following schools will be closed: Cockeysville Middle School Dulaney High School Mays Chapel Elementary School Padonia International Elementary School Warren Elementary schoolPot Spring Elementary SchoolThe closure includes before- and after-school programs. Police are looking for 24-year-old David Emory Linthicum. Officers responded around 2:30 p.m. to the area of Powers Avenue for a person in distress, where Linthicum allegedly shot the officer, police said. An hourslong barricade situation ensued. Streets in the surrounding neighborhood were shut down for hours, and residents were asked to shelter in place. Linthicum is described as a white man with auburn hair and facial hair. He was last seen "wearing a black hoodie and black pants" and is believed to be armed, Stewart said.Anyone who sees Linthicum or knows his whereabouts is asked not to approach him, but to call 911. The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was released from the hospital that evening "in good spirits" according to Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski.
WMDT.com
Drug investigation leads to four arrests in Dover
DOVER, Del. – Four people were arrested after a drug investigation wrapped up Wednesday afternoon. Just before 2:30 p.m., troopers observed a subject, identified as 33-year-old John Wyatte, participating in a drug transaction in the Dover area. Wyatte then got into a silver 2022 Toyota Rav4 and traveled to the Redner’s Market in Camden. Troopers stopped the vehicle in the parking lot, but the driver, identified as 28-year-old Ronald Maddray, fled from the car on foot. Troopers chased Maddray and eventually took him into custody.
NBC Philadelphia
Arrest Made in Murder of Montgomery County Mom Jennifer Brown
An arrest has been made in the killing of Jennifer Brown, the Montgomery County mom whose body was found in a shallow grave earlier this year. As first reported by NBC10's Deanna Durante that Blair Watts -- Brown's former business partner -- has been charged with murder and related offenses in Montgomery County after he appeared in a Chester County court Thursday morning on an unrelated manner.
Detectives Investigating Parking Lot Armed Robbery
The Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the Beaver Brook Plaza parking lot in New Castle on Monday afternoon. On February 6, 2023, at approximately […] The post Detectives Investigating Parking Lot Armed Robbery appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
Kennett Square Woman Brought Child To Fight, Cheered Him On: Police
A woman in Chester County is charged with corrupting minors after cops say she cheered on a child during a fistfight. Arielis Vargas, 30, of Kennett Square, escorted a "juvenile child" to a location so the youth could fight another child, police claimed in a statement. Investigators said that video...
17-year-old robbed at gunpoint at Beaver Brook Plaza
NEW CASTLE, DE – A 17-year-old male was robbed at gunpoint by multiple teenage suspects outside the Dollar Tree store in the parking lot of Beaver Brook Plaza on Monday. Detectives with the Delaware State Police said the teen was approached by four unknown teenagers. The teenage suspects accosted the victim and demanded property from him. One of the teens pointed a handgun at the victim, who complied with the group’s demands. The four suspects then ran away towards an unknown location. He was not injured during the armed robbery. Police have not made any arrests and no suspects have The post 17-year-old robbed at gunpoint at Beaver Brook Plaza appeared first on Shore News Network.
Cambridge shootings connected to vehicle captured on Surveillance video
CAMBRIDGE, MD – Police believe they have found the source of three shootings that occurred throughout the community Tuesday night. After investigating the shootings police found a vehicle on a surveillance video system that appears to be connected to all three incidents. Incident 1: Cambridge police investigating Tuesday night shootingIncident 2: Shell casings found after shots fired in Cambridge As Officers were walking in the area of Bayly Rd on Tuesday at approximately 11:15 pm, they were informed that another “Shot Spotter” alert had been issued for the 800 block of Park Lane. CPD and MSP units responded to the The post Cambridge shootings connected to vehicle captured on Surveillance video appeared first on Shore News Network.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOOTING IN PENNROCK – WILMINGTON
(Wilmington, DE 19809) Detectives from the New Castle County Division of Police Criminal Investigations Unit are investigating a shooting in the Pennrock community–Wilmington. On Monday, February 6, 2023, at approximately 11:04 p.m. Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of W Holly Oak Road in reference to a shooting...
firststateupdate.com
Two Found Dead In Smyrna Believed To Be Father And Son
Smyrna Police officials say the suspicious deaths reported on Monday are being investigated as an apparent murder-suicide incident. Officers who responded to the home for a check on the welfare call located two deceased males in the upstairs living area. Officials said both males, believed to be a father and...
firststateupdate.com
Newark Man Charged In Tuesday’s Broad Daylight Shooting
Wilmington Police have arrested a Newark man in connection with a shooting incident that took place yesterday. On February 7 at approximately 1:25 p.m., police were dispatched to the 800 block of West 10th Street in reference to a shooting incident that had taken place. Police located a 27-year-old male gunshot victim, who was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
WBOC
Four Arrested On Drug Dealing Charges in Dover
DOVER, Del.- Four people were arrested on drug dealing charges following an investigation in Dover Wednesday. Delaware State Police says troopers saw 23-year-old John Wyatte engaged in a drug transaction around 2:30 p.m. Wyatte then got into the back of Toyota RAV4 and went to the Rendner;s Marker on South Dupont Highway in Camden, police say.
Arrest Made In Car Break-Ins In South Jersey
A 25-year-old man from Camden has been arrested in connection with car break-ins in Burlington County, authorities said. In December, Evesham patrol officers responded to multiple residences on Raymond Avenue and Raymond Court to investigate overnight vehicle burglaries and thefts, police said. Evidence collected at the scene, by the Patrol...
Police Sting Catches Two Men Meeting Prostitutes In Lancaster County Motel Room: Authorities
Two men were arrested after they found an undercover police officer— not the prostitutes they were hoping for— in a Lancaster motel, authorities announced in two releases on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. An undercover female officer met 25-year-old Shawn M. Stauffer, Jr. around 12:30 p.m. and 54-year-old David...
WBOC
Smyrna Police Investigating Suspicious Deaths
SMYRNA, Del. - Detectives are conducting a suspicious death investigation in the 2000 block of Providence Drive. According to the Smyrna Police Department, investigators are on the scene with two dead people. Police say the investigation is in its early stages and more details will be released as they become available and next of kin or notified.
WDEL 1150AM
Wilmington Police investigate shooting of 27-year-old man Tue. afternoon
A 27-year-old man was in stable condition after being shot Tuesday near West 10th Street and North Monroe Street in Wilmington. City Police said the man was found at about 1:27 p.m. and was taken to a hospital for treatment. The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked...
WBOC
Dover Man Arrested on Drug, Weapons Charges
DOVER, Del.- A Dover man was arrested on drug and weapons charges Tuesday. Police say that 18-year-old Khalil Smith was contacted by an officer at business on Fulton Street for having several warrants for his arrests. As Smith was arrested, he was found to be in possession of a loaded...
WJLA
Man found shot to death in Laurel shopping center parking lot: Police
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Anne Arundel County police are at the scene of a fatal shooting in Laurel on Wednesday, according to the agency. Just before 10:40 a.m., authorities tweeted that shots were fired in the 3500 block of Russett Green East. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
firststateupdate.com
Police Find Two Dead In Smyrna Under Suspicious Circumstances
Detectives from the Smyrna Police Department are currently conducting a suspicious death investigation in the 2000 block of Providence Drive. Investigators are currently on the scene with two deceased individuals. The investigation is in its early stages and is active and ongoing. Officials said there is no threat to public...
WBOC
Talbot County Man Charged with Arson
EASTON, Md.-A Talbot County man facing arson charges for a Thanksgiving house fire. The State Fire Marshal's Office says Fred Rider III, 41, is accused to intentionally setting his home on fire on November 24th of last year. Investigators say the fire started around 8 p.m. on the 27000 block of Peach Orchard Road in Easton. Over 45 firefighters responded. It took over 30 minutes to control the the fire. The house was completely destroyed according to the Fire Marshal's Office, causing over $800,000 in damages to the structure and personal belongings. Rider's family was displaced due to the fire, and continues to be assisted by family and friends.
