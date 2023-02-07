Read full article on original website
66 Aggies Earn Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll Recognition
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M was represented by 66 student-athletes on the 2022 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll, announced by SEC commissioner Greg Sankey on Thursday. The 2022 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll includes student-athletes from five different sports. “The success of our student-athletes has once again been reflected...
Aggies picked second in SEC West, five players named to preseason team
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Aggies were picked to finish second in the SEC Western Division and placed a league-high five players on the preseason All-SEC first and second teams, per a release from league officials Thursday morning. Texas A&M is one of five teams to pick up...
Aggie Track & Field split between Clemson, Boston and Houston
CLEMSON, South Carolina -- The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams split travel to compete at the Tiger Paw Invitational in Clemson, the David Hemery Valentine Invitational in Boston and the Howie Ryan Invitational in Houston on Feb 10-11. Tiger Paw Invitational. The Aggies travel...
No. 3 A&M heads to ITA National Team Indoor Championships
SEATTLE, Washington – The undefeated Texas A&M women’s tennis team heads to the ITA National Team Indoor Championships, Feb. 10-13. With sights set on Seattle, the Aggies (6-0) look to battle with the best in the country. Sixteen teams qualified for the indoor championships and are seeded in a bracket format, with Texas A&M being listed as the No. 3 seed. In the opening round, A&M will face No. 17 San Diego after the Torero’s defeated a pair of ranked opponents to qualify for the indoor championships.
Texas A&M tops Tarleton 12-2 in Trisha Ford’s debut
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Trisha Ford era started off with a win as Texas A&M topped Tarleton 12-2 in five innings at Davis Diamond on Thursday night. The pitching staff of Emily Leavitt and Emiley Kennedy held the Texans to zero earned runs. Leavitt made her Aggie debut, pitching for 4.1 innings, tallying four strikeouts, and limiting Tarleton to only two hits and no runs. Kennedy relived her in the top of the fifth to close out the five-inning victory.
Aggie Softball scheduled for 10 national broadcasts
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M softball is scheduled to be aired nationally within the ESPN family of networks 10 times throughout the 2023 season. Davis Diamond will be showcased in six home contests, while the Aggies can be seen four times on the road. Nine games will air on the SEC Network, while the TaxAct Clearwater Invitational opener against Oklahoma State will be on ESPNU. The Maroon & White can be seen a second time in Clearwater on Feb. 18 against USF on the SEC Network.
Aggies host Texas A&M Invitational to open season
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggie softball team will host the Texas A&M Invitational to open the 2023 season beginning Thursday at 4 p.m. against Tarleton at Davis Diamond. Texas A&M is led by first-year head coach Trisha Ford who arrived to Aggieland after spending six seasons at Arizona...
Clairmont earns SEC weekly honor
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M’s Alyssa Clairmont was named SEC Female Diver of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday afternoon. This is Clairmont’s first weekly honor of the season after finishing top-two in every event at the Air Force Diving Invitational. Clairmont earned a pair of...
Excitement mounts for Aggie baseball season
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In a little over a week Texas A&M baseball opens up their season against Seattle University. While the expectations are high coming off a trip to Omaha, the Aggies are just excited to play someone in a different jersey. “I’m fired up. This is going to...
Aggies Tabbed for 11 Games on ESPN Family of Networks in 2023
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The SEC announced its TV schedule for the upcoming 2023 season on Tuesday with 11 Texas A&M games set to be aired within the ESPN family of networks. The SEC Network, in its ninth year, has 72 total games scheduled as part of the league’s overall package on SEC Network, ESPN2 and ESPNU.
Endo named SEC Diver of the Week
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M’s Takuto Endo was named SEC Male Diver of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday afternoon. This is Endo’s first weekly honor of the season after impressive performances at the Air Force Diving Invitational. Endo notched top-six scores in the finals of...
Women’s Golf Finishes Ninth at UCF Challenge
ORLANDO, Florida – The No. 3 Texas A&M women’s golf team went 10-under 854 and finished ninth at the UCF Challenge at the par-72, 6,379-yard Eagle Creek Golf Club on Tuesday. “The course was playing favorably, but we couldn’t take advantage of that this week,” head coach Gerrod...
Texas A&M sweeps Auburn with 83-78 home win
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M junior forward Julius Marble poured in a career-high 20 points, including three clutch buckets down the stretch, to lead the Aggies to a hard-fought 83-78 win over the Auburn Tigers in front of a crowd of 10,248 fans on Tuesday at Reed Arena.
Olivieri joins the Houston Dash
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M soccer standout Barbara Olivieri signed a contract with the Houston Dash of the National Women’s Soccer League, the professional club announced Tuesday. Olivieri inked a contract for the 2023 campaign with an option for the 2024 season. The Katy, Texas-native made her professional...
College Station ISD superintendent maintains security is top district priority
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station ISD joined First News at Four to provide a breakdown of what’s happening in the district. Superintendent Mike Martindale said school safety continues to be a top priority for district leaders and staff. In November 2021, residents of College Station approved a...
Get hyped for fitness
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Groove, move and shed a pound or two with Hype Dance Fitness. This high energy dance fitness class is sure to help build endurance, stamina and burn calories. “It builds your muscular endurance, it builds respiratory endurance [and] cardiovascular endurance,” said dance fitness instructor Lisa...
Hospice Brazos Valley: Bringing Las Vegas to BCS
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hospice Brazos Valley is bringing Las Vegas to Bryan-College Station with Hospice Happening. The event will be full of fun opportunities to bid and win cash, but you’ll also be supporting local hospice patients and families. “We have been providing hospice care for over 30...
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this beautiful new build home conveniently located five minutes from Downtown Bryan. Ruffino says this home often falls off of the radar because it is not located...
College Station proposes sewage line crossing in Bryan historic neighborhood
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A heated meeting between the City of College Station and residents from Bryan previewed just what’s to come as a neighborhood fights a sewage line project. College Station is looking to finish a four-phase sewer line project, in order to connect the growing Northgate...
Bryan residents push for alternate options as College Station plans sewer project
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Residents in Bryan say they’re ready for a fight with the City of College Station. Leaders say the relationship between the neighboring cities could be in jeopardy. A mile-long sewage line is being proposed to go through the middle of Beverly Estates, a historic...
