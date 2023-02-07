ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KBTX.com

66 Aggies Earn Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll Recognition

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M was represented by 66 student-athletes on the 2022 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll, announced by SEC commissioner Greg Sankey on Thursday. The 2022 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll includes student-athletes from five different sports. “The success of our student-athletes has once again been reflected...
KBTX.com

Aggie Track & Field split between Clemson, Boston and Houston

CLEMSON, South Carolina -- The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams split travel to compete at the Tiger Paw Invitational in Clemson, the David Hemery Valentine Invitational in Boston and the Howie Ryan Invitational in Houston on Feb 10-11. Tiger Paw Invitational. The Aggies travel...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

No. 3 A&M heads to ITA National Team Indoor Championships

SEATTLE, Washington – The undefeated Texas A&M women’s tennis team heads to the ITA National Team Indoor Championships, Feb. 10-13. With sights set on Seattle, the Aggies (6-0) look to battle with the best in the country. Sixteen teams qualified for the indoor championships and are seeded in a bracket format, with Texas A&M being listed as the No. 3 seed. In the opening round, A&M will face No. 17 San Diego after the Torero’s defeated a pair of ranked opponents to qualify for the indoor championships.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M tops Tarleton 12-2 in Trisha Ford’s debut

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Trisha Ford era started off with a win as Texas A&M topped Tarleton 12-2 in five innings at Davis Diamond on Thursday night. The pitching staff of Emily Leavitt and Emiley Kennedy held the Texans to zero earned runs. Leavitt made her Aggie debut, pitching for 4.1 innings, tallying four strikeouts, and limiting Tarleton to only two hits and no runs. Kennedy relived her in the top of the fifth to close out the five-inning victory.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggie Softball scheduled for 10 national broadcasts

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M softball is scheduled to be aired nationally within the ESPN family of networks 10 times throughout the 2023 season. Davis Diamond will be showcased in six home contests, while the Aggies can be seen four times on the road. Nine games will air on the SEC Network, while the TaxAct Clearwater Invitational opener against Oklahoma State will be on ESPNU. The Maroon & White can be seen a second time in Clearwater on Feb. 18 against USF on the SEC Network.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggies host Texas A&M Invitational to open season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggie softball team will host the Texas A&M Invitational to open the 2023 season beginning Thursday at 4 p.m. against Tarleton at Davis Diamond. Texas A&M is led by first-year head coach Trisha Ford who arrived to Aggieland after spending six seasons at Arizona...
KBTX.com

Clairmont earns SEC weekly honor

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M’s Alyssa Clairmont was named SEC Female Diver of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday afternoon. This is Clairmont’s first weekly honor of the season after finishing top-two in every event at the Air Force Diving Invitational. Clairmont earned a pair of...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Excitement mounts for Aggie baseball season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In a little over a week Texas A&M baseball opens up their season against Seattle University. While the expectations are high coming off a trip to Omaha, the Aggies are just excited to play someone in a different jersey. “I’m fired up. This is going to...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggies Tabbed for 11 Games on ESPN Family of Networks in 2023

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The SEC announced its TV schedule for the upcoming 2023 season on Tuesday with 11 Texas A&M games set to be aired within the ESPN family of networks. The SEC Network, in its ninth year, has 72 total games scheduled as part of the league’s overall package on SEC Network, ESPN2 and ESPNU.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Endo named SEC Diver of the Week

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M’s Takuto Endo was named SEC Male Diver of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday afternoon. This is Endo’s first weekly honor of the season after impressive performances at the Air Force Diving Invitational. Endo notched top-six scores in the finals of...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Women’s Golf Finishes Ninth at UCF Challenge

ORLANDO, Florida – The No. 3 Texas A&M women’s golf team went 10-under 854 and finished ninth at the UCF Challenge at the par-72, 6,379-yard Eagle Creek Golf Club on Tuesday. “The course was playing favorably, but we couldn’t take advantage of that this week,” head coach Gerrod...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M sweeps Auburn with 83-78 home win

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M junior forward Julius Marble poured in a career-high 20 points, including three clutch buckets down the stretch, to lead the Aggies to a hard-fought 83-78 win over the Auburn Tigers in front of a crowd of 10,248 fans on Tuesday at Reed Arena.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Olivieri joins the Houston Dash

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M soccer standout Barbara Olivieri signed a contract with the Houston Dash of the National Women’s Soccer League, the professional club announced Tuesday. Olivieri inked a contract for the 2023 campaign with an option for the 2024 season. The Katy, Texas-native made her professional...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Get hyped for fitness

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Groove, move and shed a pound or two with Hype Dance Fitness. This high energy dance fitness class is sure to help build endurance, stamina and burn calories. “It builds your muscular endurance, it builds respiratory endurance [and] cardiovascular endurance,” said dance fitness instructor Lisa...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Hospice Brazos Valley: Bringing Las Vegas to BCS

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hospice Brazos Valley is bringing Las Vegas to Bryan-College Station with Hospice Happening. The event will be full of fun opportunities to bid and win cash, but you’ll also be supporting local hospice patients and families. “We have been providing hospice care for over 30...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this beautiful new build home conveniently located five minutes from Downtown Bryan. Ruffino says this home often falls off of the radar because it is not located...
BRYAN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy