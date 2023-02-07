Read full article on original website
montanakaimin.com
New gun safety coalition creates Montana chapter amid rising violence rates
Montana is a place where hunting and other firearm sports are popular among its residents and tourists. But with rising gun violence in Montana, some are looking to make some changes. Montana has the 11th highest rate of gun violence in the United States, according to CDC data. Gun deaths...
‘User fee’ bill would harm Montana nonprofits with already-slim margins, opponents say
More than a dozen nonprofit organization officials told a Republican lawmaker Wednesday her bill was a tax masquerading as a fee that targets some of Montana’s most vulnerable people and the organizations that serve them. “Additional fees and expenses would have a disastrous impact on our member agencies who are currently fighting for enough funding […] The post ‘User fee’ bill would harm Montana nonprofits with already-slim margins, opponents say appeared first on Daily Montanan.
If new divorce law passes, Montana is going to have a lot more felons
If Montana lawmakers are worried about felons and crime rates, just wait till they make it even easier to become one. Rep. Bob Phalen, R-Lindsay, believes that adultery in marriage should be a felony. “Any unfaithful person should not get half in my humble opinion. Or anything,” he said while contemplating a bill that would […] The post If new divorce law passes, Montana is going to have a lot more felons appeared first on Daily Montanan.
mtpr.org
Montana Republicans continue their push for changes to the courts
Montana Republicans calling for more legislative oversight of the state’s courts and judges are starting to see those demands turn into policy. The Montana Judges Association has come out in opposition to so many bills in the last month, the group’s lobbyist Bruce Spencer told a committee of lawmakers he was happy to stand as a proponent Wednesday morning.
keyzradio.com
How To Make A Montanan Seethe, Do One Of The Following
Tourism is a big part of the Montana economy so we are a generally a pretty welcoming state. But there are a few things that if we catch you doing in our state, we're going to mutter under our breathe about you. I came to Montana from college in Minnesota...
Montana bill from Trebas, others, tried to allow indoor smoking again
Would you like to light up a ciggy and smoke indoors again? Or maybe a joint at your favorite bar? If so, you’re out of luck, but Sen. Jeremy Trebas, R-Great Falls, gave it a shot. “This is Montana,” Trebas said. “It’s not nanny-state California. Let’s be Montana.” Opponents noted the bill would be Montana […] The post Montana bill from Trebas, others, tried to allow indoor smoking again appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Nursing homes continue to close in Montana
Miles City nursing home Friendship Villa announced it would be shutting down operations for good in December, making it the 12th senior care facility to close in Montana in 2022.
cowboystatedaily.com
Local Control Sways Close Vote To Kill Wyoming Rodeo Ban Bill
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. House Bill 95, titled the “Working Animal Protection Act,” would have made it so local boards and governments couldn’t enact bans on rodeos and other activities that feature working animals. “This isn’t just about protecting rodeo, it’s about...
Wyoming is Growing, Where Are the New Residents Moving From?
“Employment opportunities have always been the driving factor for Wyoming’s migration trend, but the pandemic played a significant role in 2020. Many people chose to relocate to less populated, lower cost areas during the pandemic, and the increased availability of remote work made this possible.” ~ State of Wyoming Department of Administration & Information.
ypradio.org
Montana in consideration for federal solar program
Federal land managers are updating a program that helps streamline development of large solar energy facilities on public lands. The program currently includes only southwestern states, but managers are now considering adding northwestern states including Montana and Wyoming. Bureau of Land Management Montana-Dakotas spokesperson Al Nash said the local office...
Senator Lee and Governor Cox respond to the State of the Union
Senator Mike Lee, (R) Utah and Governor Spencer Cox, (R) Utah were in attendance as President Joe Biden delivered his State of the Union address.
Montana students balk at ‘just the facts’
This story is excerpted from Capitolized, a twice-weekly newsletter that keeps an eye on the representatives you voted for (or against) with expert reporting, analysis and insight from the editors and reporters of Montana Free Press. Want to see Capitolized in your inbox every Tuesday and Friday? Sign up here.
Lake County Leader
Snowpack drops in western Montana and across state
Following nearly three months of abundant precipitation across much of Montana, weather patterns changed in early January, producing relatively dry conditions for the month. January precipitation totals were lowest in western Montana, along the Rocky Mountain Front and in northeastern Montana. Most of southwest Montana received slightly less than normal January precipitation.
ABC 4
NewsNation Reporter Arrested During Ohio Governor Presser On Train Derailment
A NewsNation reporter was arrested Wednesday during a news conference being held by the Ohio governor about a train derailment. NewsNation Reporter Arrested During Ohio Governor …. A NewsNation reporter was arrested Wednesday during a news conference being held by the Ohio governor about a train derailment. Latest on Skiing.
Utah city ranked as LEAST glamorous in the country
Glamorous might not be the first word that pops into your head when you think of Utah but one area, in particular, has been ranked as the least glamorous city in the U.S.
Utah leaders react to President Biden’s State of the Union Address
Utah Congressional leaders as well as Governor Spencer Cox are reacting to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address Tuesday night, providing criticism of a speech that Rep. John Curtis (UT-03) called "filled with empty promises and hollow claims."
Lawsuit, bill proponents say Indian Education for All funds unaccounted for
Montana spends $3.5 million a year to make sure that students in public schools learn about Indigenous culture in the classrooms. But an advocate told lawmakers on Monday that more than half of that funding for “Indian Education for All” has not been accounted for. Though a current lawsuit, filed by Montana tribes, alleges that […] The post Lawsuit, bill proponents say Indian Education for All funds unaccounted for appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Can voting machines be hacked?
This story is excerpted from the MT Lowdown, a weekly newsletter digest containing original reporting and analysis published every Friday. Throughout the first month of the 2023 legislative session, election skeptics in Montana have raised question after question about a very specific aspect of the state’s election infrastructure: its electronic vote tabulators, or “voting machines.” Can the machines be hacked? Do they contain modems? Should voters trust the company — ES&S — that supplies them?
Montana legislative committee tables bill unions opposed; lawmaker said he was threatened
Rep. Gary Parry, R-Colstrip, voted with a committee majority to table a bill that tried to revise labor laws despite, he said, being threatened with retaliation if he failed to support it. “I grew up fighting back the bullies, and I don’t buckle under bully tactics,” Parry said in a brief interview Monday after the […] The post Montana legislative committee tables bill unions opposed; lawmaker said he was threatened appeared first on Daily Montanan.
yourbigsky.com
Hello, Montana – Jane Doe No More
Kristi Bice shares the mission of Jane Doe No More – to help survivors of sexual abuse and sexual assault by providing advocacy, support, and education. Kristi talks about her involvement with the organization. She is a part of the speak outreach team for Jane Doe No More in Montana. More information, opportunities to donate, the ability to become an outreach team member, events, and other educational content can be found on the Jane Doe No More website.
